PHOTOS: Vermont's 'oldest fair' draws cows, cars and crowds
The Caledonia County Fair continues through Sunday evening in Lyndonville. Read the story on VTDigger here: PHOTOS: Vermont's 'oldest fair' draws cows, cars and crowds.
thetrek.co
We Are In Vermont! No, Really :-)
Nom-Nom One of the big treats on the trail is when we pass by a gas station or any other place that sells food. Living on Ramen Noodles, Knorrs, M&Ms, Slim Jims, and Nutty Buddies gets old so any chance we have to get town food, we do. We stopped at the Appalachian Market for just such an occasion. Here we meet Milton and his wife Nettie, two of the most entertaining people ever. We laughed and talked over what was the biggest quesadilla we had ever seen. One thing about food places close to the trail, they know that they will be dealing with hungry hikers and make their proportions hiker size. One day McDonalds is going to catch on to this and have an upsize from super to hiker size.
WCAX
Parade of Heroes & Whoopie Pie Fest take over Rutland this weekend
These Are the Ten Commandments of New Hampshire
It may seem like a strange concept, but let's have some fun with this unusual 'what-if.'. We all know that each state has its own unofficial social rules. Just take a look at these 12 things that shock people after moving to New Hampshire, or 25 things that Mainers that have to explain to people from far away. Whether it's how we talk, dress, or interact with others, the things we do for fun, the food we eat, or something else entirely, each state is unique in its own way, and New Hampshire is no exception.
Boston Magazine
A Crumbling New Hampshire Barn Becomes a Modern-Day Playroom
With reverence to its origins as a cattle homestead, a centuries-old barn in New Hampshire evolves into a multifaceted recreational retreat. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. They say all work and no play is a recipe for disaster....
tinyhousetalk.com
Ethan’s Tiny House in Shelburne, Vermont on Airbnb
This is Ethan Waldman’s tiny house in Shelburne, Vermont which is now on Airbnb. He is the author of Tiny House Decisions, a guide that helps people plan out their tiny homes. You can actually book a stay and try out tiny living in Ethan’s iconic, self-built tiny home....
Report suggests solutions for flooding in the Lake Champlain and Richelieu River basins
After a catastrophic flood in the spring of 2011, the International Joint Commission studied ways to minimize damage from flooding. It released a report on the subject this month. Read the story on VTDigger here: Report suggests solutions for flooding in the Lake Champlain and Richelieu River basins.
X Marks Mystery Spot That Defies All Logic in Upstate New York
There is a mystery spot hidden in plain sight that defies all logic in Upstate New York. X literally marks the Lake George Mystery Spot, located behind the Visitor Center. Legend has it that if you stand on the X in the center of the circle and speak, no one else will hear your words but they'll echo back louder than you would expect.
WCAX
Work crews tidy up one of Lake Champlain's most visited islands
Allrecipes.com
What Is a Creemee and Is It Really Better Than Soft-Serve?
If you've started reading this with a big question mark over your head, we understand. Everyone is familiar with soft-serve, but chances are that you only know what a creemee is if you're from Vermont, know someone from Vermont, or have visited Vermont during the warmer months. But let us...
WCAX
Super Senior: Bill Blachly
EAST CALAIS, Vt. (WCAX) - Just up the hill on Blachly Road in East Calais, Bill Blachly beckons his 30 Scottish Highland cattle and 30 sheep. He’s been working the land and tending to the animals for over a half-century. “I’m not sure love is the right word. I...
Man Wanted in Maryland Found Hiding in ‘Perfect’ Part of Hudson Valley
A man wanted in Maryland for allegedly assaulting a woman, who's from Massachusetts, is accused of hiding in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this week, the Saugerties Police Department announced officers found a Massachusetts man, who was wanted in Maryland, was found living in Ulster County. Massachusetts Man, Wanted in Maryland,...
WCAX
Northlands Job Corps on the hunt for new recruits
As the summer draws to a close, low water levels in Lake Champlain are posing a potential safety hazard for boaters. Vermont credit union puts pause on cannabis banking. Vermont’s retail cannabis market is moving closer to becoming fully operational later this fall.
wamc.org
Vermont starting effort to chart future of state's forestland
The state of Vermont is starting a process meant to chart the future of the Green Mountain State’s forestland. The Vermont Forest Future Strategic Roadmap is being developed to strengthen, promote and protect the state’s forests and forest economy as called for by legislation passed this year. An...
Stuck in Vermont: Donna Bister Has Been Raising Monarch Butterflies Since 2016
Donna Bister has been cultivating a patch of milkweed along the driveway of the Burlington home she shares with her partner, Marc Estrin. Since 2016, Donna has purchased eggs from Pennsylvania and “graduated” two to three classes of monarch butterflies every summer, about 80 to 100 per year.
WCAX
Vermont restaurants close due to staffing shortages
Democrat Matt Castelli wins nomination for U.S. House in New York's 21st Congressional District. Democrat Matt Castelli wins nomination for U.S. House in New York's 21st Congressional District. Updated: 9 hours ago. The first day at a new school can be nerve-wracking for students, but what about new teachers?. 2...
WCAX
Brandon Francisco trial put on hold
How a Vermont family is fighting to help developmentally disabled kids. It’s a dilemma involving Vermont’s services for developmentally disabled kids, a state system some argue is inadequate and outdated. Updated: 3 hours ago. An emergency department nurse for the UVM Medical Center is raising awareness about bodily...
WCAX
Lawsuit targets Vermont’s death with dignity law
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont doctor has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the state’s nearly decade-old death with dignity law. Backed by a national advocacy group, she asserts the law is preventing her from providing end-of-life drugs to out-of-staters and is unconstitutional. Of the 11 jurisdictions nationwide that...
WCAX
Vt. social service nonprofits struggle under staffing vacancies
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As Vermont’s statewide workforce crisis continues, social service nonprofits have been hit especially hard. One in every seven Vermonters works for a nonprofit, according to the United Way, but many organizations have faced staffing challenges since the beginning of the pandemic. Teachers and employees with...
WCAX
Vt. State Parks fee increases now in effect
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For those heading to their favorite state park before the end of the summer, bring an extra dollar or two. Parks increased their day-use and camping rates as of Wednesday. The adult day use and resident camping prices both went up by $1. The non-resident camping fee went up by $7 dollars, and pavilion use went up by $25. Group rates and season pass rates have remained the same.
