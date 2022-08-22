ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barre, VT

We Are In Vermont! No, Really :-)

Nom-Nom One of the big treats on the trail is when we pass by a gas station or any other place that sells food. Living on Ramen Noodles, Knorrs, M&Ms, Slim Jims, and Nutty Buddies gets old so any chance we have to get town food, we do. We stopped at the Appalachian Market for just such an occasion. Here we meet Milton and his wife Nettie, two of the most entertaining people ever. We laughed and talked over what was the biggest quesadilla we had ever seen. One thing about food places close to the trail, they know that they will be dealing with hungry hikers and make their proportions hiker size. One day McDonalds is going to catch on to this and have an upsize from super to hiker size.
Barre, VT
Barre, VT
