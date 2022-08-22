ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Financial expert's astonishing graph shows the enormous salary gap between women and men in Australia's top paying jobs: 'I can't see any good reason for this'

By Antoinette Milienos
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

One of Australia's top jobs pays men almost $200,000 more than their female counterparts, new figures show.

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) annual release of tax statistics for 2019-2020 revealed men out-earned women in every single one of the country's 20 highest paying jobs.

In some of the country's top professions, the difference between the wages of men and women is small - with just a $19,000 gap between engineering managers.

In other industries, the pay disparity between the sexes is enormous with female barristers earning an average salary of $84,000 - the same wage as a high school teacher. That is some $120,000 less than their male counterparts in the courtroom.

Female surgeons are even worse off, earning a whopping $190,000 less than men.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H4zbg_0hR6V17L00
Australian tax data revealed women make a whopping $190,000 less than men in the country's top job as surgeons (stock image)

Closing out the top five highest earning roles were anaesthetists, internal medical specialists, financial dealers and other medical practitioners - with a pay disparity ranging from $114,000 to $140,000.

Victoria Devine, the founder and host of She's on the Money, said the data helped prove the existence of a gender pay gay, which many claim doesn't exist.

'Historically, when we have spoken about the gender pay gap (people say) 'it's not real' and we get met with a lot of resistance,' Ms Devine said in her gender pay gap and patriarchy podcast last Friday.

'We are directly comparing people doing the exact same job and there is almost a $200,000 disparity just because of their gender and I really can't see any good reason for why that might be the case.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hQIYi_0hR6V17L00
Financial adviser, founder and host of She's on the Money podcast, Victoria Devine (pictured) said women are not fighting to be paid as much as men but are fighting to earn a salary based on the role they have

The award-winning financial adviser said the 'absolutely illegal' pay disparity 'ruffled her feathers' and was something that needed to be spoken about.

Ms Devine explained men were more likely to be picked for a promotion or a pay rise as women were not as confident to negotiate for themselves or as likely to be given a promotion due to unconscious bias.

'Women are never seen as being as capable in roles like that as men, even though it is unequivocally untrue,' Ms Devine said.

'We're not fighting for women to earn the same as men. We are actually just fighting for women to earn what that job demands.

'I want my friend to go and work as a surgeon in a hospital and be paid for what the role demands not necessarily what they think they should pay a female.'

Ms Devine shared a graph of the data on Instagram, dividing her social media followers with many arguing the figures were skewed and did not account for hours worked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xWrGM_0hR6V17L00
The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) annual release of tax statistics for 2019-2020 revealed men out-earned women in the countries 20 highest paying jobs with a pay disparity ranging from $19,000 to $190,000 (pictured)

'This appears to be taxable income split by gender based on tax returns lodged…it doesn't take into consideration the actual hours worked e.g. part time/full time which skews the data making the gap a lot larger than it actually is,' one user wrote.

'For those of you saying, women taking time off for babies- Valid. So I feel like seeing a comparison for hourly or weekly rate/wage would be more accurate to compare against,' another user commented.

Unfortunately, the data does not break down the difference between part-time and full-time or the amount of hours worked, which could explain some of the pay disparity between men and women.

However, the data reveals how much each gender earns within a year across the entire economy and women, regardless of hourly pay rates, are much less likely to bring home more than men.

Women made up 49 per cent of all taxpayers in 2019-20 but only a third of those were in the $90,001 to $180,000 tax bracket and a measly 27 per cent in the top tax bracket.

The only high paying role which saw women with a higher median salary than their male counterpart was in politics.

Female members of parliament earned just over $7,000 more than than men.

The seven best paid jobs for men vs. how much women are paid

SURGEON: Men $445,000; women $255,000

ANAESTHETIST: Men $432,000; women $308,000

INTERNAL MEDICINE SPECIALIST: Men $367,000; women $227,000

FINANCIAL DEALER: Men $304,000; women $167,000

OTHER MEDICAL PRACTITIONERS: Men $290,000; women $176,000

PSYCHIATRISTS: Men $289,000; women $209,000

JUDICIAL OR LEGAL PROFESSIONALS: Men $243,000; women $143,000

Source: Australian Tax Office

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes

Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women And Men#Tax Rates
Daily Mail

'Nasty to hear, but as an actress doesn't she know the show must go on?': Royal expert says Meghan should have expected to still do official visit on South Africa tour later that day after 'fire' in baby Archie's room

Meghan Markle would have known that the 'show must go on' and her engagements had to continue after a 'fire' broke out in her son Archie's room in South Africa where he was meant to be sleeping, a royal expert said today. Archie, then four months old, was not in...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Self-made millionaire who grew up in a council house and believes 'poor people are to blame if they stay poor' is shocked after swapping lives with a part-time carer who feeds her children on £52-a-week on Rich House, Poor House

A millionaire who grew up on a council estate before founding his own property empire and believes anyone can turn their life around was given a tough wake up call on Rich House, Poor House last night. Father-of-four Mark Harvey, 34, grew up in a council house before joining his...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Financial misery for Americans will carry on: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says interest rates will keep rising 'sharply' for some time because of inflation and fighting high costs will 'cause some pain'

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that interest rates would keep rising 'sharply' for quite some time as the Fed worked to rein in stubbornly high inflation. 'Our responsibility to deliver price stability is unconditional,' Powell said, adding that restoring price stability would take 'some time.'. Inflation has been running...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
Australia
Daily Mail

Six million families may see their savings wiped out by the 80 per cent energy price tariff hike as experts warn the cap could hit £6,600 next year

Six million families could see their savings wiped out by the 80 per cent hike in energy tariffs, economists warned last night. Households will see typical bills rise from £1,971 to £3,549 from October 1, watchdog Ofgem said yesterday. The unprecedented hike means double-digit inflation is here to stay and dual-fuel bills could hit £6,600 a year.
BUSINESS
deseret.com

Opinion: Do employees have a point? How to handle the quiet quitters before they really quit

Quiet quitting, a TikTok-fueled global phenomenon, is all about setting boundaries on your work and seeking to create work-life balance. While somewhat of a misnomer, it isn’t about actually leaving your job but simply refusing to do anything extra or beyond the scope of your role. In other words, quiet quitters simply do what is formally required by their contract and nothing more.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson insists Covid lockdown decisions were 'right', rebutting nemesis Rishi Sunak's claim that draconian actions 'screwed' Britain

Boris Johnson today took a fresh swipe at his nemesis Rishi Sunak, as he backed his Government's Covid lockdown strategy. Rebutting his former Chancellor's claim that lockdown decisions did not take trade-offs into account, the outgoing Prime Minister insisted that he was 'very confident' decisions made were the 'right ones'.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Number of Nigerian students coming to Britain rises by 686% in three years to record high of 65,929 – as number of those from India goes up by 215% to 117,965

Nigerian students have become the third largest foreign student group in the UK, following in the footsteps of India and China - after a seismic 686 per cent increase since before the pandemic. Home Office figures reveal 65,929 Nigerian nationals were granted a sponsored study visa in the year ending...
INDIA
Daily Mail

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is 'given the silent treatment by the Glazers' after Britain's richest man declared his interest in buying Manchester United from much-maligned American owners, who have 'no interest in losing control of the club'

The Glazer family have reportedly not made contact with Sir Jim Ratcliffe more than a week since the multi-billionaire announced his interest in buying Manchester United. Ratcliffe, who is worth an estimated £9.8billion, has made his willingness to open negotiations about purchasing United from the Glazers known. However, despite...
SPORTS
TheConversationAU

It’ll be impossible to replace fossil fuels with renewables by 2050, unless we cut our energy consumption

Energy consumption – whether its heating your home, driving, oil refining or liquefying natural gas – is responsible for around 82% of Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions. Unless Australia reduces its energy consumption, my recent study finds it’ll be almost impossible for renewable energy to replace fossil fuels by 2050. This is what’s required to reach our net-zero emissions target. Yet, as the nation’s economy recovers from the pandemic, Australia’s energy consumption is likely to return to its pre-pandemic growth. The study identifies two principal justifications for reducing energy consumption (or “energy descent”): the likely slow rate of electrifying transport and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Conversation U.S.

Conservatives and liberals are equally likely to fund local causes, but liberals are more apt to also donate to national and global groups – new research

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Conservatives were less generous overall than liberals during an experiment in which people could give some money to COVID-19 relief charities. Conservative participants also overwhelmingly preferred to use this opportunity to give to local charities rather than national ones, even if they expressed more nationalistic sentiments than liberals. These are the main findings of a study we recently published in Political Psychology, an academic journal. Our research group also included Marilynn Brewer, Orgul Ozturk, Adriana Pinate and Giulia Urso. We conducted an online experiment with 932 U.S. and 723...
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

Covid vaccine mastermind Kate Bingham warns NHS is relying on jabs that are 'not good enough' and accuses civil servants of 'taking their foot off the gas' amid fears of another virus surge this winter

Britain's former vaccine Tsar Dame Kate Bingham has criticised civil servants who have 'taken their foot off the gas' by relying on existing Covid-19 jabs 'which are not good enough'. Dame Kate has accused Whitehall of 'going back to form' rather than searching for new vaccinations to target the next...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Woman holds protest outside NatWest after she was 'put through hell' when bank failed to close her dead mother's account and transfer funds so she could pay for funeral

A woman protested outside NatWest after she was 'put through hell' when the bank failed to close her dead mother's account and transfer funds so she could pay for the funeral. Donna Parker-Morris stood outside the NatWest bank on Coney Street in York holding a sign which read: 'NatWest pay out for my mothers funeral.'
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

559K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy