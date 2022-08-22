ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How cool is your house! Kevin McCloud's grand design to keep temperatures down during heatwaves involves mopping the floor

By Kamal Sultan
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

His time is usually reserved for dealing with issues at multi-million-pound properties.

But Grand Designs presenter Kevin McCloud has a useful tip for everyday households to help cope with rising temperatures.

The 63-year-old suggested people mop their floors in the morning to cool their homes down instead of spending £3,000 on air-conditioning units.

Grand Designs presenter Kevin McCloud has a useful tip for everyday households to help cope with rising temperatures

The property expert noted how Italians in hilltop villages soak the pavement in front of their houses.

He told Radio Times: ‘The water evaporates; to do so it draws energy from its immediate environment.

'So, sun heats water, water evaporates off, stone becomes cool. Air passing over stone into house becomes cool.’

The 63-year-old suggested people mop their floors in the morning to cool their homes down instead of spending £3,000 on air-conditioning units

McCloud said: ‘Mop your floors in the morning but don’t mop the water off, just leave it there to evaporate.’

He added: ‘You can put your hand in your pocket and pay £3,000 or you can let nature help.’

He also revealed he hates makeover shows, adding: ‘When we started Grand Designs 23 years ago, I thought, “This is more like it”.’

