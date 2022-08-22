How cool is your house! Kevin McCloud's grand design to keep temperatures down during heatwaves involves mopping the floor
His time is usually reserved for dealing with issues at multi-million-pound properties.
But Grand Designs presenter Kevin McCloud has a useful tip for everyday households to help cope with rising temperatures.
The 63-year-old suggested people mop their floors in the morning to cool their homes down instead of spending £3,000 on air-conditioning units.
The property expert noted how Italians in hilltop villages soak the pavement in front of their houses.
He told Radio Times: ‘The water evaporates; to do so it draws energy from its immediate environment.
'So, sun heats water, water evaporates off, stone becomes cool. Air passing over stone into house becomes cool.’
McCloud said: ‘Mop your floors in the morning but don’t mop the water off, just leave it there to evaporate.’
He added: ‘You can put your hand in your pocket and pay £3,000 or you can let nature help.’
He also revealed he hates makeover shows, adding: ‘When we started Grand Designs 23 years ago, I thought, “This is more like it”.’
