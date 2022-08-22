ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 9

Luis Mario Figueroa
3d ago

I was one of the affected ones, I had to pay tow truck, buy a new gas pump for my vehicle and mechanic cost. all this for the $20.00 dollars I put of gas on this Circle K store. I had left all my information twice to management, and yet, no one has contacted me back

Reply(3)
9
Nick Dova
3d ago

we got one of the vehicles from a gas station having water in the tank. unknown what location, but I'm sure it was this one. (I'm a technician)

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

Circle K to reimburse El Paso customers who pumped contaminated fuel

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An investigation is underway after customers claimed a Circle K gas station in northeast El Paso caused problems to their vehicles when they used the gas pump last weekend. A spokesperson for Circle K said Wednesday they would reimburse all customers who pumped fuel...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Apartment complex blames EP Electric for damages caused by flood

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – KTSM is trying to figure out who is to blame for an apartment complex damaged by flood waters in west El Paso. The owner of this apartment complex, Osama Azzam, says the city, El Paso Electric and his neighbors, are at fault for a problem that continues to happen every time […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Police: 5 alleged DWI drivers wreck into El Paso police vehicles

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police reported Friday that another alleged drunken driver wrecked into a police vehicle. The latest wreck happened at midnight along Interstate 10 at Piedras. "It's happening because there's a high number of people drinking and driving," El Paso police sergeant, Robert Gomez,...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Sun Metro increases reduced fare

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Riders who qualify for a reduced fare to ride Sun Metro will have to pay .20 cents more. Sun Metro offers discounts to riders ages 65 and up, Medicare recipients, certified persons with a disability, military members and students. Those riders will have to...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
El Paso, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
NewsTalk 1290

Texas Gas Station Accidentally Gave Customers Water Instead of Gas

Folks started pulling away and then stalling out down the road. As the great philosopher Ted Theodore Logan once said, "Strange things are afoot at the Circle K". They sure were for some folks in El Paso, Texas over the weekend. If you happened to fill up this past Saturday night (August 20, 2022) at the Dyer Street location it is possible your car was filled with water and not gas.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Five El Paso PD units hit by drunk drivers in one week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In a span of six days, four El Paso Police units have been hit by drunk drivers. The El Paso Police Department says there were a total of three incidents, but one where two units were hit. “Unusual in that in a span, since last Friday, so it’s been less […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Vandalism at city parks costing El Paso thousands of dollars

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A joint effort is being made protect El Paso parks from vandalism. The parks and recreation department, streets and maintenance department along with the El Paso Police Department and Crime Stoppers of El Paso joined to combat vandalism that's plagued city parks and facilities.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremiah
KTSM

Vehicle slams into EPPD unit, shuts down I-10

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police are at the scene of an overnight crash after authorities said a driver slammed into one of their units. The incident was reported around 2:30 Thursday morning at I-10 east and Geronimo Dr. Officials said the EPPD unit was unoccupied when the crash happened. No word on […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Two men attempt to use counterfeit bills in shopping center

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two men attempted to use fictitious paper bills were arrested in Horizon City on August 23. Reports came in about the subjects attempting to purchase items from surrounding businesses. It is stated that the Horizon Police Department responded to multiple calls reporting that three subjects were walking in a shopping center […]
HORIZON CITY, TX
KTSM

Avoid leaving firearms in unattended vehicles; Las Cruces PD

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police are reminding motorists who carry a firearm in their cars, to refrain from leaving vehicles unlocked and unattended. The Las Cruces Police Department has seen a recent uptick in stolen firearms. Between Jan. 1 and Aug. 15, LCPD has said to have taken reports of 155 firearms […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

At least one pedestrian involved in a hit-and-run in Socorro

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police with the city of Socorro responded to a hit-and-run where a pedestrian was involved this Thursday afternoon. According to Socorro Police, the north bound lanes of Horizon Blvd. between Regina and North Loop are closed. People driving in that area can detour to Baume, Rio Vista, and Moon Rd. […]
SOCORRO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Circle K#Vehicles#Gas Station#The Circle#El Pasoans#The Texas Department Of
KVIA ABC-7

Five EPPD patrol cars out of commission in one week after multiple DWI crashes

EL PASO, Texas -- A drunk driver hit a patrol car Friday morning while police were investigating another DWI crash on I-10 at Piedras. Early this morning, while investigating a crash involving a DWI driver, another DWI driver crashed into one of the patrol cars at the scene. That's five police cars put out of The post Five EPPD patrol cars out of commission in one week after multiple DWI crashes appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police warn the community of bank card skimming devices

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Card skimming devices have become more common to find in ATM machines or card readers at the gas pump. Las Cruces Police Department about these devices that can be used to capture information from the debit or credit card that is inserted or swiped. Perpetrators use the information illegally collected […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
KFOX 14

Fire crews respond to fire at central El Paso warehouse

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire crews are responding to a fire at a warehouse in central El Paso Wednesday, a spokesperson for the department said. The fire broke out at a warehouse located at 1830 E Mills Avenue. The fire is under control, the spokesperson said.
EL PASO, TX
riviera-maya-news.com

Residents wake to find abandoned vessel docked outside Isla Mujeres hotel

Isla Mujeres, Q.R. — Another abandoned boat has been found off Isla Mujeres. The latest vessel was located docked near Kin-Ha. Inside the homemade boat, police located clothing, blankets, fuel and water containers along with a car engine for power. The metal makeshift vessel was found early Thursday morning...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Rezoning of Sunland Park neighborhood sparks concerns

SUNLAND PARK, N.M (KFOX14) — Residents of a Sunland Park neighborhood are concerned about a new development that aims to bring hundreds of homes to their area. Frontera Road and Girl Scout Lane in Sunland Park, New Mexico are currently classified as rural residential, but the current land owners are trying to rezone the land to single-family residential. It's a move that could result in 224 new homes being added to the neighborhood.
SUNLAND PARK, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy