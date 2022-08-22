Read full article on original website
Lois Grigsby, 93, of Aurelia
Funeral services for Lois G. Grigsby, 93, of Aurelia, will be 2:00 P.M. Monday, August 29, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church in Aurelia, with Pastor Linda Morris officiating. Burial will follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, rural Aurelia. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, with...
David A. Sennert, 69, of Pocahontas
FUNERAL SERVICES – 10:30 A.M., Monday, August 29, 2022, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Pocahontas, Iowa, with Pastor John Mayer officiating. GRAVESIDE SERVICES – 1:30 P.M., Monday, August 29, 2022, at Barnes Twp. Cemetery in Linn Grove, Iowa. VISITATION: From 3:00 – 5:00 P.M., Sunday, August 28,...
Matthew G. Miller, 58, of Pocahontas
Matthew G. Miller – age 58, of Pocahontas, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa. Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 6 P.M., Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the residence of Elizabeth and Jerry Ehn at 305 N.W. 7th Street in Pocahontas, Iowa.
Special Audit Turns Up Questionable Activity in Emmetsburg Student Activity Football Account
A special investigation by the State Auditor’s Office into the Emmetsburg Community School District’s Student Activity Football Account has turned up more than $16,000 in improper disbursements. The report says it includes clothing purchases that should have been reimbursed to the district. The audit also identified $703 in...
Storm Lake Superintendent Talks Teacher Shortage
The school year started for the Storm Lake District on Thursday. Several districts had openings for multiple teacher positions in the days leading up to the start of school. Storm Lake, and superintendent Dr. Stacey Cole, have been dealing with a shortage of teachers, especially in special education, for a number of years. Dr. Cole says the national teacher crisis has been knocking on Storm Lake's door, but the apprenticeship grant has provided the district some relief this year...(audio clip below :36 )
Storm Lake Police Recognizes Officers for Life Saving Incident
The Storm Lake Police Department is recognizing two of their officers for outstanding performance and actions taken during a 911 call that occurred earlier this month. According to a post on the Storm Lake Police Department Facebook page, Lieutenant Matt Younie and K-9 Officer Mitch McDonald responded to an unknown problem call at a Storm Lake residence on August 12th. Upon arrival, they located a woman who was unconscious and not breathing. Officers were unable to immediately determine what had occurred due to a language barrier.
Fletcher Kucera Named New Storm Lake United Marketing and Activities Director
Storm Lake native Fletcher Kucera will be joining Storm Lake United as their next Marketing and Activities Director. Fletcher is an Iowa Central Community College graduate, with an Associate of Arts in business, specializing in accounting, administration, and marketing. He has been involved in The Bridge of Storm Lake, Community Education, and Field of Dreams.
Hanover Festival Being Held This Weekend
The 26th annual Hanover Festival will be happening this Sunday, August 28th. Kristin Watts says attendees can check out the restored turn-of-the-century village, and learn about life and work in the rural parts of Iowa's history, as there will be a number of special displays and exhibits...(audio clip below) There...
DNR Offering Furbearer Trapping Workshops
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is offering a program to teach skills needed to trap furbearers. The program is for anyone who has little to no trapping experience. Five workshops are being offered, including one in Ruthven this coming Saturday, August 27th. For more information or to register for that workshop, click here, or go to the Iowa DNR website.
Cross Country Results From 8-25-22
Storm Lake boys placed 5th at the Spencer Invitational. The Storm Lake girls placed 7th at Spencer. Alta-Aurelia ran at the Cherokee Invitational last night:. Taylor Robertson- Jr (21:55.25) 2nd Place (medal finisher) Brielle Englemann- Sr (22:53.87) 6th Place (medal finisher) Joelle Arnts- Sr (28:18.95) 19th Place (medal finisher) Lainey...
