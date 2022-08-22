Operation Education: Will your kids qualify to eat for free at school this year?

Read full article on original website
95.3 MNC
Elkhart Community Schools create Open WIFI map for students
Elkhart Community Schools and the nonprofit group “enFocus” have created a partnered Open WiFi map to help students access free internet connection outside of the classroom. The map is comprised of over 100 locations around the community with free WiFi as well as each location’s operating hours.
22 WSBT
Mishawaka Schools Fist Bump Fridays
Mishawaka — A new program will be happening every Friday at Mishawaka elementary schools. Today is the official kick-off of Fist Bump Fridays at Beiger Elementary School. This is a new program for the Mishawaka school district this year, for all its elementary schools and John Young Middle School.
WNDU
IU South Bend students react to student loan forgiveness plan
Bendr's modular homes in South Bend giving new meaning to 'home delivery'. A new company called Bendr is placing houses at vacant lots to help bring life back to different parts of town.
22 WSBT
Operation Education: The need for free and reduced meals expected to increase
Schools in our area expect more families will apply for free and reduced meals this year. It is not too late for households to fill out the application. Schools are now encouraging all families who might meet the household size and income eligibility requirements to apply for free and reduced status.
WNDU
Bendr’s modular homes in South Bend giving new meaning to ‘home delivery’
Cheryl Lyn Welter Family Charitable Foundation Radiothon raises money for underprivileged kids. A "Radiothon" hosted by our reporting partners at WKVI is raising money to help underprivileged kids in rural Indiana.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Proposal to close Merrillville Town Court draws concern from school officials, Lake County clerk
A proposal to close the Merrillville Town Court is drawing backlash from the community and legal action from the Lake County Clerk's Office. In July, the Merrillville Town Council introduced an ordinance to abolish the court at the end of September, citing "increased economic challenges." During Tuesday's council meeting, Town...
22 WSBT
Historic South Bend church applies for landmark status
Preserving a historic African American church in South Bend. Olivet A.M.E. Church, or Olivet African Methodist Episcopal Church, it could receive a nomination to be on the National Register as it looks to celebrate 150 years of service. The church says it has been working with Notre Dame students on this.
abc57.com
Michigan Works! hosting Main Street hiring event September 15
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - Michigan Works! is hosting a hiring event on September 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Michigan Works! Training Center. This is the organization's third major hiring event of the summer. Community members interested in participating are encouraged to pre-register for the event. Participants...
abc57.com
Residents angry as garbage pickups neglected in Knox
KNOX, Ind. -- Piles of smelly, maggot-infested garbage left sitting on the curb to rot outside Frank and Mary Wendt's home in Knox, Indiana. "Last time was almost four weeks, and no pick up and it was just piling up piling up, maggots all over the place," said Frank Wendt.
laportecounty.life
Erin Parker, La Porte High School Teacher, has been selected a Top 25 Finalist in the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year (INTOY) Program.
Erin Parker, La Porte High School Teacher, has been selected as a Top 25 Finalist in the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year (INTOY) Program. This Spring, Erin was peer-nominated and then selected as the 2022 La Porte Community School Corporation Secondary Teacher of the Year. Kicking off her thirteenth...
DVM 360
North Central Veterinary Emergency Center revamps name to Emergency Veterinary Care Centers
Name more in line with emergency animal hospital's variety of services and locations. Emergency Veterinary Care Centers is the new name for 3 Indiana-based veterinary emergency hospitals before known as North Central Veterinary Emergency Center. The company still has the same phone numbers and physical locations in Highland, Westville, and Mishawaka, Indiana.
22 WSBT
Impact of new businesses on local housing market
New home listings are down 10 percent this month compared to this time last year. With more jobs coming to our area, it could spell trouble for those looking to move here. Regional leaders are worried that the housing market here won't support new big businesses, especially with the possibility of a new car battery plant coming near New Carlisle and the Amazon warehouse in Elkhart.
Unemployment rises in several northern Indiana metro areas
The jobless rates across several northern Indiana metro areas increased in July from June. The post Unemployment rises in several northern Indiana metro areas appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
WNDU
30-year-old woman from Marshall County missing
Bendr's modular homes in South Bend giving new meaning to 'home delivery'. A new company called Bendr is placing houses at vacant lots to help bring life back to different parts of town.
WNDU
Truffles and T-Rexes: Construction underway for SB Chocolate Factory and Indiana Dinosaur Museum
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Mark Tarner has made a living pursuing his passions, and now, he’s bringing them together under one roof by opening a new chocolate factory and the dinosaur museum, but this business venture is more accurately described as a one-stop shop for all ages. While...
abc57.com
Lakeville Fall Festival scheduled for October 8
The 6th annual Lakeville Fall Festival will be held October 8 at the Lakeville Wetland Barn. Thre will be tents and vendors set up in the Wetland Barn and Wooded Wetland Park. There will be live music and entertainment all day, as well as train and hay rides. Kids games,...
95.3 MNC
Two of Indiana’s most endangered buildings are in Michiana
The annual list of the 10 most endangered historic structures in Indiana has been released, and two of them are here in Michiana. Indiana Landmarks has published this year’s list of sites across the state on the brink of extinction. Each faces a combination of problems, such as neglect, abandonment, decay and more. The Birdsell Mansion in South Bend is on this year’s list, as is the Kamm and Schellinger Brewery in Mishawaka.
goshenindiana.org
GOSHEN TOUCH-A-TRUCK EVENT RETURNS TO SHANKLIN PARK
Touch-a-Truck returns to Shanklin Park this year on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The City of Goshen’s Touch-a-Truck event offers children the opportunity to touch, climb and explore the City’s equipment, trucks and other vehicles. Some of the vehicles showcased will include an ambulance,...
Niles, August 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Sturgis High School football team will have a game with Niles High School on August 24, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
22 WSBT
South Bend Police Department welcomes 10 new officers
Around the country police departments are adjusting and scrambling to find new talent. It’s no different here. Some of the efforts South Bend has made are now paying off. 10 new South Bend police officers were sworn in Thursday morning. Some have military background, some grew up here and...
