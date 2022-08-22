Read full article on original website
Federal regulators praise New York's 'right to repair' bill
A pending measure meant to make it easier for consumers to fix electronic devices themselves or at local repair shops was praised this week by federal regulators as the bill awaits a final decision from Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Federal Trade Commission in a letter released by bill sponsor Assemblywoman...
A maple state of mind at the State Fair
Take one step into the Horticulture Building, and you can smell an abundance of fresh New York state maple products. Did you know New York is one of the top maple producing states in the country?. The Maple Booth at the State Fair is the perfect spot to get dozens...
Environmentalists claim crypto-mining plant is impacting fish population on Seneca Lake
DRESDEN, N.Y. — Protecting the fish of Seneca Lake is one reason activists keep trying to shut down a cryptocurrency mine north of Watkins Glen. Greenidge Generation, the company running that plant, is applying for permits to install fish screens at the intake source of its cooling system. That's under the waters of the lake, 700 feet from a factory producing natural gas energy for the crypto mine.
DOJ: 5 Florida 'B Squad' members arrested in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riots
Five Florida men — and "self-styled militia members" — have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6, 2020, attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday. What You Need To Know. Five Florida residents were arrested Wednesday and charged in connection with the Jan....
AG James: Google makes changes to abortion services search
State Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday applauded Alphabet Inc.'s move to make changes to search results on Google in order to better direct users to abortion services. James' office had previously urged the company to make the changes after search results led people to pregnancy crisis centers that do...
Health officials: Additional polio samples found in New York state
Four wastewater samples collected in Sullivan County in July and August contained the polio virus as officials urge people who are not vaccinated for the virus to do so, state health officials on Friday said. The samples are linked to a paralytic case of polio previously found in an unvaccinated...
Hochul calls remote learning 'a mistake' and plans for a review of pandemic's impact on women
New York state will review the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women in the workplace as studies have shown a widening of the income gap with men more than two years since the start of the public health crisis. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced the review, calling the...
State AG orders full cleanup of South Buffalo’s Battaglia Demolition
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a long legal battle, a full clean-up of Battaglia Demolition in South Buffalo has been ordered by the state’s attorney general and the DEC. They say the site created harmful conditions in the nearby Seneca-Babcock neighborhood after it was operated without state permits, causing noise and air pollution.
New York issues new minimum requirements for concealed carry permits
There are new minimum training requirements to obtain a concealed carry permit in New York. The state's Division of Criminal Justice Services and state police released the new standards on Tuesday. The new rules take effect on Sept. 1 and will require all applicants to complete 16 hours of in-person...
Democrat Josh Riley wins primary over Jamie Cheney in NY-19
Broome County Democrat Josh Riley scored a convincing primary win over Jamie Cheney in New York's 19th Congressional District, according to the AP. Riley held a commanding lead over Cheney late Tuesday night, and claimed victory in the race. He will face Republican Marc Molinaro in November. “I am so...
As marijuana harvest ramps up, New York begins taking applications from people hoping to sell legally
NEWARK, N.Y. — On Thursday, New York state began accepting applications to run retail marijuana dispensaries. The first licenses will go to people with prior marijuana-related convictions. The application window will be open until late September. In the spring, the state issued the first licenses to growers to cultivate...
Tracks to the future: Rail making a comeback
SANFORD, N.C. — Train travel looks to make a comeback as North Carolina makes plans to move transportation forward with the installment of a new passenger rail corridor. The future S-line rail corridor will be 95 miles long running from Norlina to Sanford. Each North Carolina city will be...
Candy colored fentanyl reported in Maine, part of national trend
At least two police departments in Maine have recovered candy colored fentanyl and methamphetamine, part of a national trend of making the deadly drugs more appealing to a younger generation of users. Police in Bangor and Farmington reported the seizures to Maine’s Information and Analysis Center, an intelligence gathering service...
Why New York's House races could be pivotal this November
For a decade, New York's 19th congressional district in the Hudson Valley has been a closely watched battleground seat. It lies outside large media markets, is home to rural areas, exurban communities and small cities. It has a mix of Democrats, Republicans and independents. It's a perfect test kitchen for...
Pat Ryan wins NY-19 special election, keeping seat in Democratic hands
Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan won Tuesday's special election in New York's 19th Congressional District, the Associated Press projected early Wednesday morning, keeping the Hudson Valley seat in Democrats' hands as the party eyes the consequential midterm elections. Ryan narrowly defeated Republican County Executive Marc Molinaro, according to the latest...
Carl Paladino concedes victory to Nick Langworthy in NY-23 GOP primary
Buffalo-area businessman Carl Paladino has conceded in the primary race for New York's 23rd Congressional District. GOP party chair Nick Langworthy declared victory Tuesday night but Paladino refused to admit defeat. His campaign issued a statement saying there were a "number of statistical irregularities in a number of counties." However,...
Pelosi: Republicans should be ‘very scared’ after N.Y. special election win
Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan’s win Tuesday in the special election for New York’s 19th Congressional District stunned the political world, with pundits pegging the swing district as a possible bellwether for November’s midterm elections. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was especially bullish on Democrats’ chances of...
Troy 'refillery' hopes to help reduce waste
According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, New Yorkers dispose about 6 million tons of waste into 30 landfills each year. Matt Converse hopes to get people to think differently about what they throw away. “We’re getting carried away with our consumption. On an environmental standpoint, it’s...
Did the significant rain in North Texas impact the drought?
“When it rains, it pours!” If you ask me, I believe this saying came from Texans when describing the weather, especially this week across North Texas. However, that’s not the case. According to The Farmer’s Almanac, its origin comes from an unlikely place: the Morton Salt Company. Ad executives developed the expression in the early 1900s to sell salt. Interesting, huh?
Student loan forgiveness brings relief to NY college students, graduates
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — On Wednesday, President Joe Biden said he would move to cancel $10,000 in student loans for borrowers in the United States making less than $125,000 per year, or $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. The student loan debt forgiveness is welcome news for graduates and for those...
