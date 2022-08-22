ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

thecheyennepost.com

Skateboarder Struck by Motorcycle on East Lincolnway

Thursday, August 25 at approximately 8:00 a.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a collision between a skateboard rider and a motorcycle near the 3700 block of East Lincolnway. The preliminary investigation shows the incident occurred when an adult male skateboard rider attempted to cross Lincolnway. While...
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle on East Lincolnway

Monday, August 22 at approximately 5:00 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle incident involving a pedestrian near the intersection of East Lincolnway and Pinion Drive. The preliminary investigation shows the incident occurred when the driver of a Lincoln MKZ traveling west on Lincolnway veered...
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Cheyenne UW Student Travels to Thailand to Work with Elephants

This summer, Mackenzie Faircloth, 20, of Cheyenne, WY, spent two weeks in Thailand helping animals, discovering Thai culture, and learning hands-on what it's like to be a veterinarian. Traveling with study-abroad organization Loop Abroad, Mackenzie was selected as part of a small team that volunteered giving care at a dog shelter and spent a week working directly with rescued elephants at an elephant sanctuary.
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Mason Way to Close for Repair Work

On Monday, August 29th, Mason Way will be closed to through traffic for repair work. The city's street and alley crew will pave Converse Avenue from Dell Range Boulevard to north of Mason Way. Mason Way will be closed from Converse Avenue and will only be accessible from Grandview Avenue.
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the New Carey/Kennedy Greenway Connector

The City of Cheyenne will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Carey Avenue/Kennedy Road Greenway Connector Tuesday, September 6th, at 3 p.m. The event will take place near the Botanic Gardens located in Lions Park, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. Parking is available in the Botanic Gardens' lot.
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Senior Center Lunch Menu - Week Beginning August 26, 2022

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table. Friday, August 26. Soft shell taco, pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, pears. Saturday, August...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
The Visitor Economy

The Visitor Economy

For us in Laramie County it is creating a community where people have a high quality of life, businesses are thriving, and we continue to honor the unique and spectacular place we call home while opening our hearts and arms to people who want to experience our home. At its...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Kicks Off the 2022-23 Season with the 64th Annual Gala

The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra invites the community to attend the 64th Annual Gala on Saturday, September 17th at Little America. Maestro William Intriligator will again serve as the Master of Ceremonies at this annual fundraising event. The evening includes a cocktail hour, three-course gourmet meal, musical entertainment, and silent and...
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Art Show Features Homegrown Artists

Work from professional fine artists with local roots will be on display at Laramie County Community College Aug. 22-Sept. 16 as part of the Ed & Caren Murray Art Series. The show, titled Home Grown: Laramie County Artists Then and Now, is a product of the county's strong arts community that's seen countless artists and artisans develop locally through the last 150 years. The 2022 show for the Ed & Caren Murray Art Series will feature five artists who spent their formative years in Laramie County, graduated from local high schools and whose artistic journey was shaped by the culture and dynamics of this unique region.
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Silent Movie at Cheyenne’s Historic Atlas Theater!

Cheyenne Little Theatre Players presents Nosferatu, a 1922 German silent film about a vampire. (Based on Bram Stoker's Dracula.) The film will be playing at the old Atlas Theater Saturday, September 10th at 7:30 pm and Sunday, September 11th at 2pm along with live organ accompaniment by Dave Niemann. Cost is only $10 per ticket.
CHEYENNE, WY

