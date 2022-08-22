Work from professional fine artists with local roots will be on display at Laramie County Community College Aug. 22-Sept. 16 as part of the Ed & Caren Murray Art Series. The show, titled Home Grown: Laramie County Artists Then and Now, is a product of the county’s strong arts community that’s seen countless artists and artisans develop locally through the last 150 years. The 2022 show for the Ed & Caren Murray Art Series will feature five artists who spent their formative years in Laramie County, graduated from local high schools and whose artistic journey was shaped by the culture and dynamics of this unique region.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO