tbrown17
3d ago
I’ll be voting for Paxton who has done a great job for Texas in spite of all the phony changes against him he has not been distracted standing up for TX against the feds!
Rhonda
3d ago
My family and friends will definitely be voting from Ken Paxton. He is the best AG in the U.S.! Vote For Ken Paxton 🇺🇸👉
JMPG
3d ago
very hard to believe that Paxton has a chance to win the Attorney General of texas. he is in fact a criminal. and the Texas GOP Judiciary has rigged so that he still has not gone to trial for two felonies, both of which are Financial in nature where Paxton did political favors. not only will he be able to avoid going to trial, as top legal person in the state of Texas it is a complete embarrassment to the word legal and the word texas.
14
