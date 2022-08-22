ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

tbrown17
3d ago

I’ll be voting for Paxton who has done a great job for Texas in spite of all the phony changes against him he has not been distracted standing up for TX against the feds!

Rhonda
3d ago

My family and friends will definitely be voting from Ken Paxton. He is the best AG in the U.S.! Vote For Ken Paxton 🇺🇸👉

JMPG
3d ago

very hard to believe that Paxton has a chance to win the Attorney General of texas. he is in fact a criminal. and the Texas GOP Judiciary has rigged so that he still has not gone to trial for two felonies, both of which are Financial in nature where Paxton did political favors. not only will he be able to avoid going to trial, as top legal person in the state of Texas it is a complete embarrassment to the word legal and the word texas.

Reform Austin

Texas AG Spends Over $500K Of Taxpayer Money On Never-Ending Trials

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s trial continued this Wednesday, where his lawyers argued that a Kaufman County judge should toss a lawsuit alleging he acted unethically in a legal challenge that sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The hearing is the first major court proceeding in a case...
CBS New York

Hochul addresses migrants being bused from Texas

NEW YORK -- Outrage continued Thursday after more migrants arrived in New York City on buses from Texas. The busloads of asylum seekers arrived at Port Authority and some still had bar codes on their wrists. Gov. Kathy Hochul is working on several solutions, but said she's not wading into the ugly, "mano a mano" fight between Mayor Eric Adams and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer reported. Hochul, appalled migrants are being bar coded to keep track of them, said she hasn't tried to call Abbott because she only talks to people when there will be a "productive...
Texas Observer

Abbott and ERCOT Keep Texans in the Dark

From selecting a new CEO to an obscure committee report, the governor kept tight control over significant post-storm energy changes. In the two and a half years since the deadly winter power failures of 2021, Governor Greg Abbott has repeatedly promised that everything is copacetic regarding Texas’ shaky power grid. He’s even gone so far as to micromanage how often the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the state’s beleaguered independent grid operator, issues public updates on grid conditions. Behind the scenes, he’s also kept a tight grip on the regulatory machinations that have largely taken place behind the scenes with little transparency or public input.
KHOU

Texas lawmakers tour potential sites for 70-mile-long Ike Dike

GALVESTON, Ind. — Senator Ted Cruz and other lawmakers were in Galveston Wednesday visiting possible construction sites for the coastal barrier known as the Ike Dike. The U.S. Senator from Texas was joined by Congressman Randy Weber and State Representative Mayes Middleton. They met with leadership from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District.
CBS DFW

Gov. Abbott says schools will be held more accountable to comply with safety standards

**Puedes encontrar la versión en español al final del artículo**FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Governor Greg Abbott told CBS 11 that laws passed after the deadly Santa Fe High School shooting in 2018 didn't go far enough in making sure school districts follow state safety and security standards. "We can see from what happened in Uvalde that; in fact, those laws either did not have teeth or they were not fully complied with," Gov. Abbott said.The Texas School Safety Center (TxSSC)  spotted problems with compliance in 2020 after going through the emergency operations plans for more than 1,000 school districts.It found...
Tom Handy

Beto O’Rourke is Giving Hope to these Texas Organizations

As Beto O’Rourke continues his 49-day travel across Texas, his next few stops take him to Kingwood, Fort Bend, Lockhart, and San Antonio. The Democratic candidate wants to change policies that Governor Greg Abbott has put in place. Some of O’Rourke’s ideas help several organizations that have turned out to show their support for him in the upcoming election.
KHOU

Federal judge says Texas can’t ban 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns

TEXAS, USA — A federal court in Fort Worth on Thursday struck down a Texas prohibition that limited adults under 21 from carrying handguns. Texas law bars most 18- to 20-year-olds in the state from obtaining a license to carry a handgun or carrying a handgun for self-defense outside their homes. Two plaintiffs, who fall within that age range, and the Firearms Policy Coalition Inc., filed a lawsuit against the state to challenge the statute. The suit says the Texas law prevented the plaintiffs from traveling with a handgun between Parker, Fannin and Grayson counties, where they lived, worked and went to school.
KTSA

Gov. Abbott to speak at Texas DPS graduation ceremony

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Governor Greg Abbott will deliver the keynote address at the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Recruit Graduation Ceremony on Friday, August 26th in Austin. The event will recognize recruit class A-2022 as having completed a 28-week training program. Joining Governor Abbott will be...
inforney.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Texas

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
