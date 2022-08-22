The school year started for the Storm Lake District on Thursday. Several districts had openings for multiple teacher positions in the days leading up to the start of school. Storm Lake, and superintendent Dr. Stacey Cole, have been dealing with a shortage of teachers, especially in special education, for a number of years. Dr. Cole says the national teacher crisis has been knocking on Storm Lake's door, but the apprenticeship grant has provided the district some relief this year...(audio clip below :36 )

