SBLive's LA City Section Top 10 Football Rankings: San Pedro moves to No. 1

New Pirates' head coach Corey Walsh won his first game at San Pedro 33-14 over St. Anthony last week.

Lead photo by Jamaal Street

High school football is officially back in California! With many LA City Section teams kicking off their seasons last week, it's time for SBLive's second CIF-LACS Top 10 of the year.

PRESEASON RANKINGS

After beating St. Anthony 33-14, San Pedro moves to No. 1 in the Section following Birmingham's 21-14 defeat against Royal.

SBLive's LA City Section football rankings will be released every Monday throughout the 2022 season. Enjoy!

1. San Pedro Pirates (1-0)

Last week : 2

Last game : 33-14 win over St. Anthony

Next game : Aug. 26 vs. No. 6 South Gate

Roman Sanchez rushed for three touchdowns in the Pirates' 33-14 win over St. Anthony giving new head coach Corey Walsh his first victory at the school.

2. Birmingham Patriots (0-1)

Last week : 1

Last game : 21-14 loss to Royal

Next game : Aug. 26 vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

Star 2024 athlete Peyton Waters rushed for a 46 yard score, but it wasn't enough as Birmingham fell to Royal 21-14 last Friday. With the loss, the Patriots drop from No. 1 to No. 2. Birmingham has multiple impact transfers who haven't yet been cleared to play by the LA City Section.

3. Palisades Dolphins (1-0)

Last week : 6

Last game : 35-19 win over El Camino Real

Next game : Aug. 26 at San Fernando

Palisades took down El Camino Real, last year's reigning Division 2 City champions 35-19 on Friday. Savyour Riley rushed for a touchdown and intercepted a pass in the win.

4. Banning Pilots (0-1)

Last week : 3

Last game : 41-3 loss to St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy

Next game : Aug. 26 at Bell

Banning falls to No. 4 following a tough defeat to St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy.

5. Granada Hills Highlanders (1-0)

Last week : 10

Last game : 54-0 win over Arleta

Next game : Aug. 26 at Westchester

Cousins Dijon and Darrell Stanley combined for 300 yards rushing and four TDs in the Highlanders' 54-0 win over Arleta. If those two can stay healthy, Granada Hills will be one of the teams to beat in the City.

6. South Gate Rams (1-0)

Last week : 8

Last game : 33-20 win over No. 10 Dorsey

Next game : Aug. 26 at No. 1 San Pedro

South Gate took down Dorsey 33-20 to move up to No. 6 this week. Senior Terryonte Taylor does it all for the Rams on offense, defense and special teams. He plays quarterback, receiver, defensive back and as a return man.

7. Roosevelt Roughriders (1-0)

Last week : 9

Last game : 36-14 win over Carson

Next game : Aug. 26 at Lincoln

Senior Jared Andrade rushed for 195 yards and two touchdowns in Roosevelt's 36-14 victory over Carson. Head coach Aldo Parral has the Roughriders playing like an Open Division team once again this season.

8. Venice Gondoliers (0-1)

Last week : 5

Last game : 48-13 loss to Edison

Next game : Aug. 26 vs. Harvard-Westlake

Venice suffered a 48-13 setback against Edison. Senior receiver Rashawn Jackson had three catches for 70 yards and a touchdown in the game.

9. Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0)

Last week : NR

Last game : 27-12 win over Kennedy

Next game : Aug. 26 at Grant

Cleveland debuts this week following its 27-12 win over Kennedy. Junior Donovan Powell rushed for 164 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

10. Dorsey Dons (0-1)

Last week :

Last game : 33-20 loss to No. 6 South Gate

Next game : Aug. 26 at Reseda

Dorsey has a few sit out period transfers and some athletes who's transfers haven't been processed yet. Expect the Dons to improve as the season goes on.