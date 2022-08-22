Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Lions could sign 2-time Super Bowl champion?
One former Super Bowl champion could be becoming a kneecap biter. ESPN’s Field Yates reported Thursday that the Detroit Lions hosted veteran defensive tackle Malcom Brown for a visit. The 29-year-old was just released by the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. Brown, a former first-round pick, won both Super Bowl...
saturdaytradition.com
Miami Dolphins open to trading former Penn State star
Mike Gesicki will continue to play for the Miami Dolphins this season as he is franchise tagged, but that doesn’t mean that the team won’t look around per Doug Kyed of PFF.com. Sources told Kyed that the Dolphins have brought up the Penn State TE’s name to other...
5 unexpected Cleveland Browns who could be gone by the start of the season (and how)
The Cleveland Browns have to cut 27 players. The Cleveland Browns, like the other 29 teams in the NFL, have to make some pretty tough decisions in the coming weeks. The team has to find 27 players worth cutting, or more specifically 53 players worth keeping, by the start of next week. We know most of the names getting cut, as they’re late camp additions, undrafted free agents, or occupy positions that have plenty of depth.
AthlonSports.com
NFL Preseason Games on TV Today (Thursday, Aug. 25)
Week 3 of the NFL preseason gets started with two games on Thursday, Aug. 25. The final week of preseason games includes Amazon Prime Video's debut as the exclusive broadcast outlet for "Thursday Night Football." While it remains to be seen how long projected starters will play this week, these games signal that we are that closer to kicking off the regular season.
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers: I think Jordan Love has definitely become a master of the offense
Barring something unforeseen, Packers quarterback Jordan Love has played his last action of 2022 with Thursday’s preseason finale against the Chiefs. Love received some praise from head coach Matt LaFleur, who said the quarterback displayed maturity and “a lot of good things” during the game. He finished 16-of-26 passing for 148 yards with an interception.
NBC Sports
Giants sign Tanner Hudson
The Giants announced the addition of a tight end to the club on Thursday morning. They have signed Tanner Hudson to their 80-man roster. Center Chris Owens has been waived in a corresponding move. Hudson played in two regular games for the 49ers last season and made 20 appearances for...
NBC Sports
Andrew Whitworth backs away from comments strongly suggesting that the Cowboys have called him
As Andrew Whitworth makes the transition from football player to member of football media, he’s gotten a quick lesson in the impact that his words can have. And he’s currently trying to put some of those words back in the tube. In a sideline interview during Thursday night’s...
Legendary Chiefs QB, Hall of Famer dies at 87
NFL legend Len Dawson has died. Dawson’s family issued a statement KMBC-TV, the Kansas City-based station where Dawson broke into broadcasting, sharing the news that the former Chiefs quarterback has died. He was 87. “With wife Linda at his side, it is with much sadness that we inform you...
Len Dawson, Chiefs' Hall of Fame QB and broadcaster, dies at 87
Len Dawson, the Hall of Fame quarterback who also had an award-winning career in broadcasting, has died, his family announced Wednesday.
NBC Sports
Collin Johnson carted off at Giants practice
Wide receiver Collin Johnson has been getting snaps with the first team for the Giants this summer, but his bid for a role in the regular season appears to have taken a hit at Wednesday’s practice. According to multiple reports from the Giants facility, Johnson went down during drills...
NBC Sports
Shanahan confident safety depth gets 49ers through Ward injury
With 49ers safety Jimmie Ward expected to miss the team’s first four regular-season games, San Francisco’s revamped secondary has taken a major blow. But coach Kyle Shanahan isn’t overly concerned with how the 49ers will make up for Ward’s absence at his position thanks to some well-prepared depth.
NBC Sports
McDaniels gushes over Mac Jones before Patriots-Raiders joint practice
Josh McDaniels only worked with New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for one season, but the 2021 first-round draft pick clearly left a lasting impression on the new Las Vegas Raiders head coach. "Love that kid. I really do," McDaniels said before Wednesday's joint practice against the Patriots in Las...
NBC Sports
Eagles training camp observations: Burned up in the Florida sun
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — It was hot in Cleveland. But Cleveland has nothing on Miami. The only way to describe the heat and humidity on Wednesday: Soupy. The Eagles got in plenty of good work against the Dolphins at their beautiful facility in Miami Gardens. Overall, it was the...
NBC Sports
Joey Bosa's perfect reaction to getting ranked behind bro Nick
Nick Bosa holds bragging rights over his older brother Joey once again. The 49ers' star pass rusher was ranked No. 25 overall in the NFL's annual Top 100 list -- five spots ahead of his older brother, Joey. “At this point, I’m so over competing with him," Joey Bosa said...
NBC Sports
Five Eagles training camp disappointments
Overall, it’s been an encouraging summer for the Eagles. We’ve seen improvement in a lot of young players, veterans coming off injuries who look healthy and productive, returning starters who seem ready to make a big jump. And of course we’ve seen a young quarterback enjoying an auspicious training camp.
NBC Sports
49ers trim roster to 80 players
After 49ers General Manager John Lynch said on Tuesday that cornerback Jason Verrett and defensive lineman Kalia Davis would start the season on the physically unable to perform list and non-football injury list, respectively, San Francisco has announced its remaining moves to reduce its roster to 80 players. The club...
NBC Sports
3 storylines to watch in Commanders-Ravens preseason finale
The 2022 NFL regular season is just over two weeks away. But one more week of preseason football must commence first before all focus can shift towards games that actually count. The Washington Commanders travel up Interstate-95 on Saturday for one final tune-up before the regular season against their neighbors...
NBC Sports
Perry: Mac Jones and the Patriots offense party in Vegas
HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Patriots finished their joint practices with the Raiders with an exclamation point, courtesy of Mac Jones and Hunter Henry. At the tail end of their two-minute drill, with four seconds on the clock and the Patriots down five points, Jones took a snap from the nine-yard line and surveyed his options. He eventually settled on Henry, ripping a strike over the middle of the field to the big tight end. After a leaping grab, Henry popped off the turf and threw down a thunderous spike before being mobbed by his teammates.
NBC Sports
Breakout Giants prospects Brown, McCray earn promotions
It has been a disappointing year overall for the Giants' farm system, but two lesser-known outfielders have been huge success stories. Both players will finish the 2022 season at a new level. Vaun Brown was promoted to Double-A Richmond on Thursday and Grant McCray took his spot in High-A Eugene’s...
