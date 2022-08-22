Read full article on original website
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Mayor Chuck Brunello Jr. delivered his second state-of-the-city address Thursday (Aug. 25) at the Highland Heights Community Center. He spoke of a city that, despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, remains “a wonderful place to live, raise a family, work or even own a business.”
SOLON, Ohio – City Council has authorized the Zashin & Rich law firm of Cleveland to represent the city in labor negotiations with the newly formed Solon Service Department Union. Council passed the legislation at a special meeting Friday (Aug. 26). City Law Director Thomas Lobe had told council...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The cost of putting solar panels on your home or business just dropped with the signing of the federal Inflation Reduction Act, which increases and extends federal investment tax credits that had been scheduled to be phased out or reduced. The legislation that Congress passed earlier...
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – At North Royalton City Schools’ convocation, teachers and staff were invited to an opening day breakfast and meeting. Numerous employees were recognized for their years of service. Each employee received a commemorative pin. They include:. · 15 years: Christopher Benze, Sharon Capadona, Corey Durichko,...
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Brook Park City Council at its Aug. 23 meeting unanimously approved two ordinances that allow pre-construction work to continue for a planned retention basin in Wedo Park. The basin will occupy nearly 5 acres of the 6-acre park and control storm water runoff in Ward...
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- North Olmsted City Schools is going old school for the new school year, which officially starts after Labor Day weekend. The delay was designed to provide plenty of extra time for the reconfigured district to prepare for its new look. The consolidation of Birch Primary School...
BEREA, Ohio – Berea Mayor Cyril Kleem in an Aug. 19 memo placed a townhomes project on hold and asked City Council for a purchase agreement extension of up to one year to address “unresolved issues.”. The 69-unit, 12-building Triban Investment residential development, in partnership with Knez Homes...
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – Redevelopment plans for a 3.8-acre former Ganley collision center site at the corner of West 130th St. and Pearl Road received Middleburg Heights Planning Commission’s final approval at its Wednesday (Aug. 24) meeting. The $6 million planned mixed-use (PMU) development, called Pearl Crossing, will...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Roughly 100 Cuyahoga County residents attended a community meeting Thursday to speak out against a new jail they say they don’t want. For an hour and a half, residents asked dozens of questions about why a new jail is the best use of half a billion public dollars, how a new building will fix some of the inhumane conditions they said stemmed from leadership and staffing problems, rather than structural concerns, and what the long-term ramifications may be if the mitigation systems meant to protect the community from toxins on the site fail.
SOLON, Ohio -- When the Solon to Chagrin Falls Trail is completed, one will be able to ride a bicycle seamlessly from SOM Center Road in Solon to downtown Chagrin Falls. “It will be a wonderful and beautiful thing,” Sean McDermott, chief planning and design officer for Cleveland Metroparks, said before a bus tour of the planned trail that departed from City Hall Thursday (Aug. 25).
The Educational Service Center of Lorain County (ESC) is hosting a “Substitute Teacher Job Fair” to help fill vacancies left open due to the pandemic.
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio – Four Orange City Schools staff members were recognized as the Kiwanis Club of Lander Circle Staff Members of the Year at the district’s 2022 Staff Convocation Day Aug. 18. This year’s winners were Dominic Favazzo, guidance counselor and guidance department chairman at Orange High...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Four months after Tax Day, the city of Cleveland is nearing the halfway mark in issuing income tax refunds to an estimated 5,000 people who requested them for 2021. Cleveland’s Central Collection Agency has now paid out 2,330 refunds to individuals, totaling $3.4 million, Income Tax...
Broken StreetCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - Following a contentious month of he say she say and individual wants, Maple Heights council members voted 5 to 1 to pass the emergency road re-pavement program. As Council President Ron Jackson called the meeting to order, residents were ready to grab the microphone for their three-minute presentations. First, Jackson had to remind the residents of the 220 rules, which state that council will not tolerate the use of profanity, inflammatory gestures, or threats.
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- The Beachwood Board of Education on Monday (Aug. 22) unanimously approved a three-year collective bargaining agreement with the Beachwood Federation of Teachers Local 1468. The new contract, which takes effect Sept. 1, gives teachers raises of 2 percent in each of its first two years and 2.25...
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. My husband and I filed our income tax returns in March, same as every year. But this year, since I hadn’t worked more than a few hours in Cleveland, I tackled the daunting task of asking the city for a refund. That required writing a big check to RITA for my suburban income tax, since I would no longer be eligible for a credit, and filling out a complicated form for Cleveland, complete with company documentation.
OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- It’s been a busy summer for the Olmsted Falls City School District, which recently welcomed new administrators for the 2022-2023 academic year. This includes the hiring of Brian Zeller as chief operating officer. “Brian replaces James Tatman, who became the superintendent of Huron City Schools,”...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — More than half of Ohio’s 88 counties — including Cuyahoga, Lorain and Ashtabula — are red, or designated as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Cuyahoga and Lorain counties have remained red since late...
AVON/AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - In Avon Lake, kindergarteners joined the other grades for the first time today. Anxious, but proud parents sent off their kids as they embarked on a new chapter. Elizabeth Granja and her husband dropped off their youngest for kindergarten. Originally Ohioans, they recently moved back...
PARMA, Ohio -- Just like its greens, the new Ridgewood Golf Course project involving the construction of a $9 million clubhouse/community center is coming together fast. City Council this week approved John Patrick Picard Architect to oversee the project. The Request for Proposals (RFP) process also included submissions by Perspectus Architecture, CBLH Design and Bowen and Associates.
