Bay Village, OH

Bay Village, OH
Bay Village, OH
Bay Village, OH
Cleveland.com

Berea presses pause on north end townhomes project

BEREA, Ohio – Berea Mayor Cyril Kleem in an Aug. 19 memo placed a townhomes project on hold and asked City Council for a purchase agreement extension of up to one year to address “unresolved issues.”. The 69-unit, 12-building Triban Investment residential development, in partnership with Knez Homes...
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County residents denounce plans for new jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Roughly 100 Cuyahoga County residents attended a community meeting Thursday to speak out against a new jail they say they don’t want. For an hour and a half, residents asked dozens of questions about why a new jail is the best use of half a billion public dollars, how a new building will fix some of the inhumane conditions they said stemmed from leadership and staffing problems, rather than structural concerns, and what the long-term ramifications may be if the mitigation systems meant to protect the community from toxins on the site fail.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Elected officials, others take part in bus tour of Solon to Chagrin Falls Trail

SOLON, Ohio -- When the Solon to Chagrin Falls Trail is completed, one will be able to ride a bicycle seamlessly from SOM Center Road in Solon to downtown Chagrin Falls. “It will be a wonderful and beautiful thing,” Sean McDermott, chief planning and design officer for Cleveland Metroparks, said before a bus tour of the planned trail that departed from City Hall Thursday (Aug. 25).
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
NewsBreak
Cleveland.com

Nearly half of Cleveland income tax refunds processed

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Four months after Tax Day, the city of Cleveland is nearing the halfway mark in issuing income tax refunds to an estimated 5,000 people who requested them for 2021. Cleveland’s Central Collection Agency has now paid out 2,330 refunds to individuals, totaling $3.4 million, Income Tax...
CLEVELAND, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Maple Heights Hold Special Meeting Regarding Road Re-pavement: Citizens Speak Out Legislation Pass 5:2

Broken StreetCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - Following a contentious month of he say she say and individual wants, Maple Heights council members voted 5 to 1 to pass the emergency road re-pavement program. As Council President Ron Jackson called the meeting to order, residents were ready to grab the microphone for their three-minute presentations. First, Jackson had to remind the residents of the 220 rules, which state that council will not tolerate the use of profanity, inflammatory gestures, or threats.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland nears halfway mark in paying income tax refunds: The Wake Up for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. My husband and I filed our income tax returns in March, same as every year. But this year, since I hadn’t worked more than a few hours in Cleveland, I tackled the daunting task of asking the city for a refund. That required writing a big check to RITA for my suburban income tax, since I would no longer be eligible for a credit, and filling out a complicated form for Cleveland, complete with company documentation.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Olmsted Falls School District hires new administrators

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- It’s been a busy summer for the Olmsted Falls City School District, which recently welcomed new administrators for the 2022-2023 academic year. This includes the hiring of Brian Zeller as chief operating officer. “Brian replaces James Tatman, who became the superintendent of Huron City Schools,”...
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Parma names Ridgewood Golf Course clubhouse and community center architect

PARMA, Ohio -- Just like its greens, the new Ridgewood Golf Course project involving the construction of a $9 million clubhouse/community center is coming together fast. City Council this week approved John Patrick Picard Architect to oversee the project. The Request for Proposals (RFP) process also included submissions by Perspectus Architecture, CBLH Design and Bowen and Associates.
PARMA, OH
