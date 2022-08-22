ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Well, Look Who Just Got Dragged Into Trump’s Criminal Nightmare

Mark Meadows just got pulled into former President Donald Trump’s legal drama in Georgia. Meadows, Trump’s final White House chief of staff, is being summoned to testify next month in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ criminal investigation into Trump allies’ attempts to flip the 2020 election.
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Slate

The Trump Legal Team’s Inane Circular Argument For Why He Can Never Be Prosecuted

On Monday, Donald Trump filed an error-riddled motion in a federal court in Florida asking a judge to halt the FBI’s review of the documents the government recovered in this month’s raid of Mar-a-Lago. Trump asked the judge to appoint a special master to do the review instead. It’s unclear if the gambit will work to delay the Department of Justice’s ongoing criminal investigation into the classified materials Trump apparently pilfered, but the request did arrive at the bench of a potentially friendly Trump-appointee.
The Associated Press

FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday. No space at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was authorized for the storage of classified material, according to the court papers, which laid out the FBI’s rationale for searching the property this month, including “probable cause to believe that evidence of obstruction will be found.” The 32-page affidavit — heavily redacted to protect the safety of witnesses and law enforcement officials and “the integrity of the ongoing investigation” — offers the most detailed description to date of the government records being stored at Mar-a-Lago long after Trump left the White House. It also reveals the gravity of the government’s concerns that the documents were there illegally. The document makes clear how the haphazard retention of top secret government records, and the apparent failure to safeguard them despite months of entreaties from U.S. officials, has exposed Trump to fresh legal peril just as he lays the groundwork for another potential presidential run in 2024.
Slate

How the Southern Baptist Convention Became a Safe Haven for Abusers

Jules Woodson moved to the Woodlands in Texas when she was 5 and joined a local Baptist church, Woodlands Parkway. It was part of the Southern Baptist Convention—the largest Protestant denomination in the U.S., and one of the most conservative. When Woodson was a teenager, she was allegedly sexually propositioned by a youth pastor named Andy Savage; word started getting around the church. Savage admitted he made what he called a “mistake” and resigned—though he eventually found work at another Southern Baptist Church, and then a megachurch. Woodson finally went public with her story in 2018, and at his megachurch, Andy Savage apologized to the congregation for what he called a “sexual incident.”
Slate

What the Critics of Loan Forgiveness Are Forgetting

In 1920, the world’s most famous economist, John Maynard Keynes, was digging through old books on the economy of the ancient world, when he discovered something startling. All his life he had been taught that civilization depended on ironclad financial certainty. Without a stable currency and dependable debt contracts, commerce could not exist. Governments that meddled in such matters were thought to be asking for social chaos.
Slate

Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of Aug. 22

Due to an editing error, an Aug. 25 Care and Feeding misattributed a response written by Matthew Dicks as having been written by John Eric Vona. In an Aug. 25 Dear Prudence, Jenée Desmond-Harris misidentified the podcast How To! as the podcast and advice column How to Do It.
Slate

A Simple Piece of Technology Will Help Millions of Americans, Thanks to a New Biden Policy

Three years ago, on a random summer’s day, I suddenly lost all of the hearing in my right ear. I’d been sitting at my office desk, listening to Cam’ron through a set of janky earphones, when I noticed the sound from one bud getting softer and murkier, whittling down to nothingness. I couldn’t get checked out right away because nausea and vertigo hit hard the next morning, making it all but impossible to walk. So it took days before an ENT revealed that I was now half-deaf, for no detectable reason. (The most probable diagnosis was sudden sensorineural hearing loss.) Weeks of steroids and injections brought my right ear back to about half of its capacity, albeit with less ability to make out basic words. I was forced to spend thousands of dollars on a tiny battery-powered hearing aid, which I wore constantly until I misplaced it just a year later. To this day, I haven’t replaced it.
