Read full article on original website
Related
Well, Look Who Just Got Dragged Into Trump’s Criminal Nightmare
Mark Meadows just got pulled into former President Donald Trump’s legal drama in Georgia. Meadows, Trump’s final White House chief of staff, is being summoned to testify next month in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ criminal investigation into Trump allies’ attempts to flip the 2020 election.
'Real Doctors against Oz' call out the GOP candidate after he said Democratic rival Fetterman wouldn't have had a stroke if he had 'ever eaten a vegetable in his life'
The doctors accused Oz of "promoting unproven, ill-advised, and at times potentially dangerous treatments" during his time as a television host.
Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch
Rep. Liz Cheney is quickly rising as former President Donald Trump’s biggest critic within the Republican Party. According to a new CNBC report, the representative is amassing support from several of Trump’s former allies — including billionaire Charles Koch — as she considers a presidential run for 2024.
POLITICO
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump search affidavit reveals potential for ‘evidence of obstruction’ at Mar-a-Lago – live
Heavily redacted document also says several documents contained what appear to be Trump’s handwritten notes
Slate
The Trump Legal Team’s Inane Circular Argument For Why He Can Never Be Prosecuted
On Monday, Donald Trump filed an error-riddled motion in a federal court in Florida asking a judge to halt the FBI’s review of the documents the government recovered in this month’s raid of Mar-a-Lago. Trump asked the judge to appoint a special master to do the review instead. It’s unclear if the gambit will work to delay the Department of Justice’s ongoing criminal investigation into the classified materials Trump apparently pilfered, but the request did arrive at the bench of a potentially friendly Trump-appointee.
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday. No space at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was authorized for the storage of classified material, according to the court papers, which laid out the FBI’s rationale for searching the property this month, including “probable cause to believe that evidence of obstruction will be found.” The 32-page affidavit — heavily redacted to protect the safety of witnesses and law enforcement officials and “the integrity of the ongoing investigation” — offers the most detailed description to date of the government records being stored at Mar-a-Lago long after Trump left the White House. It also reveals the gravity of the government’s concerns that the documents were there illegally. The document makes clear how the haphazard retention of top secret government records, and the apparent failure to safeguard them despite months of entreaties from U.S. officials, has exposed Trump to fresh legal peril just as he lays the groundwork for another potential presidential run in 2024.
Democrats keep ripping Republicans criticizing Biden’s student-debt jubilee. The new talking point: College cost many GOPers just $300 a year
Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Mitch McConnell can “spare us the lectures on fairness” because he spent around $330 on college back in 1964. The White House is on the case, too.
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump search affidavit reveals confidential source documents found at Mar-a-Lago, raising new alarms
Sen. Mark Warner, Senate Intelligence Committee chair, called for a new national security damage assessment following the affidavit's release.
Slate
How the Southern Baptist Convention Became a Safe Haven for Abusers
Jules Woodson moved to the Woodlands in Texas when she was 5 and joined a local Baptist church, Woodlands Parkway. It was part of the Southern Baptist Convention—the largest Protestant denomination in the U.S., and one of the most conservative. When Woodson was a teenager, she was allegedly sexually propositioned by a youth pastor named Andy Savage; word started getting around the church. Savage admitted he made what he called a “mistake” and resigned—though he eventually found work at another Southern Baptist Church, and then a megachurch. Woodson finally went public with her story in 2018, and at his megachurch, Andy Savage apologized to the congregation for what he called a “sexual incident.”
Slate
What the Critics of Loan Forgiveness Are Forgetting
In 1920, the world’s most famous economist, John Maynard Keynes, was digging through old books on the economy of the ancient world, when he discovered something startling. All his life he had been taught that civilization depended on ironclad financial certainty. Without a stable currency and dependable debt contracts, commerce could not exist. Governments that meddled in such matters were thought to be asking for social chaos.
Slate
Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of Aug. 22
Due to an editing error, an Aug. 25 Care and Feeding misattributed a response written by Matthew Dicks as having been written by John Eric Vona. In an Aug. 25 Dear Prudence, Jenée Desmond-Harris misidentified the podcast How To! as the podcast and advice column How to Do It.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Slate
A Simple Piece of Technology Will Help Millions of Americans, Thanks to a New Biden Policy
Three years ago, on a random summer’s day, I suddenly lost all of the hearing in my right ear. I’d been sitting at my office desk, listening to Cam’ron through a set of janky earphones, when I noticed the sound from one bud getting softer and murkier, whittling down to nothingness. I couldn’t get checked out right away because nausea and vertigo hit hard the next morning, making it all but impossible to walk. So it took days before an ENT revealed that I was now half-deaf, for no detectable reason. (The most probable diagnosis was sudden sensorineural hearing loss.) Weeks of steroids and injections brought my right ear back to about half of its capacity, albeit with less ability to make out basic words. I was forced to spend thousands of dollars on a tiny battery-powered hearing aid, which I wore constantly until I misplaced it just a year later. To this day, I haven’t replaced it.
Comments / 0