Federal regulators praise New York's 'right to repair' bill
A pending measure meant to make it easier for consumers to fix electronic devices themselves or at local repair shops was praised this week by federal regulators as the bill awaits a final decision from Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Federal Trade Commission in a letter released by bill sponsor Assemblywoman...
No More COVID-19 Rules In School, NY Gov. Hochul Announces
New York State will be lifting the COVID-19 restrictions for K-12 schools ahead of the 2022–23 academic year, according to Governor Kathy Hochul’s statement on Monday. With this new approach, students will no longer be required to quarantine or isolate themselves if they are exposed to someone who has COVID. Entire classrooms will no longer be sent home due to a positive case as well.
Student loan forgiveness brings relief to NY college students, graduates
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — On Wednesday, President Joe Biden said he would move to cancel $10,000 in student loans for borrowers in the United States making less than $125,000 per year, or $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. The student loan debt forgiveness is welcome news for graduates and for those...
Hochul: New York's pandemic review will proceed in a few weeks
Multiple companies have submitted offers to conduct a wide-ranging review of New York state government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic since the onset of the public health crisis in March 2020, Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a Capital Tonight interview this week. The firms that could be used to conduct...
Excitement for opening of dispensaries at cannabis convention in Albany
It’s been a celebratory week for New Yorkers involved with or looking to join the hemp and cannabis industry. “We already have over 250 applications started,” said New York State Cannabis Control Board Chairwoman Tremaine Wright. On the heels of the state accepting its first petitions to open...
Hochul Tells Top Republicans To Leave New York, GOP Responds
New York's Governor told critics to move out of New York State. A top Republican from the Hudson Valley fired back. Tuesday was Primary Day in New York State which featured a number of big House races including a special election in the Hudson Valley's 19th Congressional District. Ulster County...
New York issues new minimum requirements for concealed carry permits
There are new minimum training requirements to obtain a concealed carry permit in New York. The state's Division of Criminal Justice Services and state police released the new standards on Tuesday. The new rules take effect on Sept. 1 and will require all applicants to complete 16 hours of in-person...
6 takeaways from primary night 2.0 in New York
New York voters chose their nominees for the U.S. House of Representatives and state Senate, ending the second of two primary campaigns in the state as the focus now turns to the general election. The road to a majority in the House likely runs through New York, and given the...
NY Says it Plans to Ban Sale of Gas Powered Cars
It looks like gas stations in the Hudson Valley will one day be a thing of the past just like regular light bulbs, plastic shopping bags and styrofoam cups. New York has announced that it also expects to institute a ban on sales of gas-powered cars. The law is expected to only apply to new cars.
New York City Bill Would Mandate Active Speed Limiters by 2024
New York City is in the midst of a pilot program where 50 vehicles in its municipal fleet operate with Intelligent Speed Assistance systems installed. The ultimate goal of the pilot is to determine if it is feasible to install the electronic safety systems in the city’s entire 30,000-vehicle fleet. Though, a bill presented in the New York State Senate could require all new vehicles registered in the state to have similar systems in the near future.
Missouri school district reinstates spanking if parents OK
A school district in southwest Missouri decided to bring back spanking as a form of discipline for students — if their parents agree — despite warnings from many public health experts that the practice is detrimental to students. Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District district for...
Governor Hochul Announces $150M Expansion of New York State’s TAP Program
Part-Time Students Taking Six or More Credits Per Semester Can Receive Aid Starting This Fall. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the launch of a historic $150 million expansion of New York State’s popular Tuition Assistance Program (TAP), which will now provide TAP to approximately 75,000 additional students who are pursuing their degree part-time.
New York State DMV Is Hiring, There’s Just Over A Week Left To Apply
The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is hiring, but time is running out to apply. The department anticipates filling approximately 500 positions over the course of the next year. The civil service exam is now available online and available for people interested in becoming Motor Vehicle Representatives. This is the first time that it has been offered online. Taking the civil service exam is a requirement for anyone interested in a job with the DMV. Candidates have just over a week left to take the exam by.
Why New York's House races could be pivotal this November
For a decade, New York's 19th congressional district in the Hudson Valley has been a closely watched battleground seat. It lies outside large media markets, is home to rural areas, exurban communities and small cities. It has a mix of Democrats, Republicans and independents. It's a perfect test kitchen for...
2 Central New York factories employing 500 to close
Cortland, N.Y. -- Two Central New York factories are slated to close by the end of the year, eliminating nearly 500 jobs. Voyant Beauty and Alpla Inc. notified workers in Cortland on Tuesday of the plans to shut down the factories.
Democrat Josh Riley wins primary over Jamie Cheney in NY-19
Broome County Democrat Josh Riley scored a convincing primary win over Jamie Cheney in New York's 19th Congressional District, according to the AP. Riley held a commanding lead over Cheney late Tuesday night, and claimed victory in the race. He will face Republican Marc Molinaro in November. “I am so...
As marijuana harvest ramps up, New York begins taking applications from people hoping to sell legally
NEWARK, N.Y. — On Thursday, New York state began accepting applications to run retail marijuana dispensaries. The first licenses will go to people with prior marijuana-related convictions. The application window will be open until late September. In the spring, the state issued the first licenses to growers to cultivate...
Pelosi: Republicans should be ‘very scared’ after N.Y. special election win
Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan’s win Tuesday in the special election for New York’s 19th Congressional District stunned the political world, with pundits pegging the swing district as a possible bellwether for November’s midterm elections. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was especially bullish on Democrats’ chances of...
Pat Ryan wins NY-19 special election, keeping seat in Democratic hands
Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan won Tuesday's special election in New York's 19th Congressional District, the Associated Press projected early Wednesday morning, keeping the Hudson Valley seat in Democrats' hands as the party eyes the consequential midterm elections. Ryan narrowly defeated Republican County Executive Marc Molinaro, according to the latest...
New Adult-Use Cannabis Licenses for NYS, How to Apply?
Every single day, New York State gets closer and closer to actual retail sales for adult-use cannabis products. When will that date be? Allegedly sometime before the end of 2022. Yes, you can go to New Jersey or to Massachusetts to make a purchase. What is the next step for...
