spectrumlocalnews.com

Federal regulators praise New York's 'right to repair' bill

A pending measure meant to make it easier for consumers to fix electronic devices themselves or at local repair shops was praised this week by federal regulators as the bill awaits a final decision from Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Federal Trade Commission in a letter released by bill sponsor Assemblywoman...
Jeffery Mac

No More COVID-19 Rules In School, NY Gov. Hochul Announces

New York State will be lifting the COVID-19 restrictions for K-12 schools ahead of the 2022–23 academic year, according to Governor Kathy Hochul’s statement on Monday. With this new approach, students will no longer be required to quarantine or isolate themselves if they are exposed to someone who has COVID. Entire classrooms will no longer be sent home due to a positive case as well.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul: New York's pandemic review will proceed in a few weeks

Multiple companies have submitted offers to conduct a wide-ranging review of New York state government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic since the onset of the public health crisis in March 2020, Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a Capital Tonight interview this week. The firms that could be used to conduct...
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York issues new minimum requirements for concealed carry permits

There are new minimum training requirements to obtain a concealed carry permit in New York. The state's Division of Criminal Justice Services and state police released the new standards on Tuesday. The new rules take effect on Sept. 1 and will require all applicants to complete 16 hours of in-person...
spectrumlocalnews.com

6 takeaways from primary night 2.0 in New York

New York voters chose their nominees for the U.S. House of Representatives and state Senate, ending the second of two primary campaigns in the state as the focus now turns to the general election. The road to a majority in the House likely runs through New York, and given the...
101.5 WPDH

NY Says it Plans to Ban Sale of Gas Powered Cars

It looks like gas stations in the Hudson Valley will one day be a thing of the past just like regular light bulbs, plastic shopping bags and styrofoam cups. New York has announced that it also expects to institute a ban on sales of gas-powered cars. The law is expected to only apply to new cars.
Jalopnik

New York City Bill Would Mandate Active Speed Limiters by 2024

New York City is in the midst of a pilot program where 50 vehicles in its municipal fleet operate with Intelligent Speed Assistance systems installed. The ultimate goal of the pilot is to determine if it is feasible to install the electronic safety systems in the city’s entire 30,000-vehicle fleet. Though, a bill presented in the New York State Senate could require all new vehicles registered in the state to have similar systems in the near future.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Missouri school district reinstates spanking if parents OK

A school district in southwest Missouri decided to bring back spanking as a form of discipline for students — if their parents agree — despite warnings from many public health experts that the practice is detrimental to students. Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District district for...
stonybrook.edu

Governor Hochul Announces $150M Expansion of New York State’s TAP Program

Part-Time Students Taking Six or More Credits Per Semester Can Receive Aid Starting This Fall. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the launch of a historic $150 million expansion of New York State’s popular Tuition Assistance Program (TAP), which will now provide TAP to approximately 75,000 additional students who are pursuing their degree part-time.
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State DMV Is Hiring, There’s Just Over A Week Left To Apply

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is hiring, but time is running out to apply. The department anticipates filling approximately 500 positions over the course of the next year. The civil service exam is now available online and available for people interested in becoming Motor Vehicle Representatives. This is the first time that it has been offered online. Taking the civil service exam is a requirement for anyone interested in a job with the DMV. Candidates have just over a week left to take the exam by.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Why New York's House races could be pivotal this November

For a decade, New York's 19th congressional district in the Hudson Valley has been a closely watched battleground seat. It lies outside large media markets, is home to rural areas, exurban communities and small cities. It has a mix of Democrats, Republicans and independents. It's a perfect test kitchen for...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Democrat Josh Riley wins primary over Jamie Cheney in NY-19

Broome County Democrat Josh Riley scored a convincing primary win over Jamie Cheney in New York's 19th Congressional District, according to the AP. Riley held a commanding lead over Cheney late Tuesday night, and claimed victory in the race. He will face Republican Marc Molinaro in November. “I am so...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Pat Ryan wins NY-19 special election, keeping seat in Democratic hands

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan won Tuesday's special election in New York's 19th Congressional District, the Associated Press projected early Wednesday morning, keeping the Hudson Valley seat in Democrats' hands as the party eyes the consequential midterm elections. Ryan narrowly defeated Republican County Executive Marc Molinaro, according to the latest...
