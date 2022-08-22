Read full article on original website
Five A-State Graduates to be Recognizedas 2022 Emerging Young Alumni
JONESBORO – The 2022 recipients of the Emerging Young Alumni Award at Arkansas State University have been announced by the A-State Alumni Association and Student Philanthropy Council. This is the fourth year of the recognition program for Arkansas State’s young alumni. Individuals designated as Emerging Young Alumni are...
Kait 8
Free home-based preschool looking to enroll more families
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Parents as Teachers is a program that’s been around since 2011 and now there’s a new push to get you and your youngest enrolled. The free, home-based preschool program is available to families living in Craighead and Greene Counties. Trained parent educators provide home visits...
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas school district the fastest growing in the state
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Students are heading back to the classrooms, but one district is seeing more students than ever. Brookland School District is the fastest-growing district in the state of Arkansas. Now with school choice, the district gets new students every year. The net maximum limit on school choice...
Kait 8
A Family for Me: Emma
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emma is just over a year old. She was born prematurely, so she’s a little behind on her development, but that doesn’t stop her from persevering, always with a big smile on her face. Emma is in foster care. She has cerebral palsy, among...
Kait 8
School district votes on teacher bonuses
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Pay raises for staff comes with cuts in other places. A few weeks into the school year Westside Consolidated School District leaders discuss funding options for recommended bonuses. School board members and district leaders met Monday night for a regularly scheduled school board meeting. Multiple items...
Kait 8
Georgia-based company to bring new jobs to Northeast Arkansas
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – New opportunities are coming to Mississippi County. Amy Alvarez of Chime Solutions told Region 8 News the company is bringing 500 jobs to Blytheville within the next two years. Chime Solutions is a black-owned company based out of Georgia. The goal will be to open...
Kait 8
Jacket returned 27 years later inspires several across the state
BAY, Ark. (KAIT) - A piece of high school memorabilia, lost to time, inspired individuals across the Natural State when it was discovered and returned nearly three decades later. Shannon Everet owns a trucking company in Benton. A lifetime ago, he was a member of the Future Farmers of America...
Kait 8
Options for those behind on electric bills
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Families across the United States and here in the Natural State are struggling to keep the lights on, and since COVID started people have fallen further behind on their electric bills. 20 million homes in the United States are behind on their utility bill according to...
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas town sprucing up downtown
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Bringing life back to downtown using art, signs, and much more. Downtown Osceola is frozen in time. The county courthouse dome sits in the center of the downtown block surrounded by restaurants and new businesses. Restoring historic downtown buildings into modern establishments is starting to catch...
whiterivernow.com
Free concert, fish fry announced
John 3:16 Ministries will be having a free concert by North Point Worship along with a fish fry, Saturday, Sept. 3, at John 3:16 campus in Charlotte. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m., and dinner will be served at 5 p.m. At 6 p.m., there will be a live auction consisting of crosses, Jesus signs, large crosses made of specialty woods, and other items made by the men at John 3:16.
Kait 8
A much-needed grocery store is on the horizon
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Osceola has a food desert. The USDA defines a food desert as a low-income census tract with low access to healthy food. The city is looking to bring a grocery store to the east side of town to fix this. This ensures that it is within one mile of an Osceola city housing unit.
Kait 8
U.S. Postal Service holds job fair in Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The United States Postal Service held a job fair Wednesday in Jonesboro at their main location off of Race Street. USPS is hiring for several positions across Northeast Arkansas, and wanted to give job seekers the opportunity to discuss careers and ask questions in person. However, for those not able to make it, it is not too late.
Kait 8
Aug. 23: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. More showers are expected Tuesday across the southern counties of Region 8. Rain chances are highest if you live south of Jonesboro, Newport, Blytheville, or Batesville. The farther north you go, the drier things...
Kait 8
Jonesboro man charged with raping child
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A 19-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested after police took in a report which said he raped a child. Craighead County rosters said Donald Travis Martin Neer was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 24. A probable cause affidavit stated on Monday, Aug. 15, Jonesboro police received a...
Kait 8
Greene County woman sentenced to a year of home confinement
MARMADUKE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Marmaduke woman is facing several consequences for fraudulently receiving close to $100,000. A news release from the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas announced that 58-year-old Tammy Jean Hogan of Marmaduke was found guilty of making false statements to the United States government.
neareport.com
Two cases, two ACT 946 convictions in NEA
Marion, Ark. – Prosecutors secured two convictions in separate cases this week where both convicts will serve their full sentence without the possibility for early release. Michael Trail and Wesley Watts—deputy prosecuting attorneys—each secured an Act 946 conviction this week. Under Act 946, a person convicted as a felon in possession can be ineligible for parole.
KYTV
Earthquake strikes near Missouri-Arkansas state line on Sunday
IMBODEN, Ark. (KY3) - An earthquake shook part of northern Arkansas and southern Missouri on Sunday morning. The 3.1 magnitude quake hit around 8:15 a.m. The epicenter was three miles southwest of Imboden in Lawrence County, Ark. The earthquake had a depth of 9.2 miles. To report a correction or...
Kait 8
Police officer struck while directing school traffic
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A police officer suffered minor injuries Thursday morning when they were struck by a vehicle. The incident happened shortly before 8 a.m. Aug. 25 at the intersection of Highway 49 and School Street in Brookland. Superintendent Brent Bunch said a Brookland police officer was directing traffic...
neareport.com
Separate fatal wrecks claim lives in NEA
Tragedy struck Arkansas roadways over the past several days, claiming multiple lives in separate, unrelated crashes in NEA. Late Thursday (August 18) in Independence County, a Pocahontas man was killed in a traffic accident. At about 9:37 PM, Matthew Giles Jansen, 41, of Pocahontas, was on a 2022 Harley Davidson. While on facing south on Highway 167 at the intersection with Lawrence Street, Jansen stopped at a red light. At the same time, a 2013 Nissan Altima was traveling southbound. The light turned green, State Police reported, and the Nissan struck the Harley from behind. The driver of the Nissan, Ronette Lindsey Rush, 31, of Smithville, was injured in the accident. Conditions were clear at the time of the wreck.
whiterivernow.com
