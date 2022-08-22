ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Coors and Blake. The individual involved in the shooting was taken to UNM Hospital and is in stable condition. Details are limited at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

