Albuquerque, NM

KOAT 7

Bosque Trail stabbing and rape suspect hearing pushed back

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The man accused of raping and stabbing a woman on the Bosque Trail on Aug. 19 had an appearance in court today. The Bernalillo County Sherriff's Office conducted an hours long search for a suspect in a stabbing at the trail. An portion of open area was closed in the search.
KOAT 7

Afghan refugee enters not guilty plea in Muslim slayings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A lawyer for an Afghan refugee accused in the slayings of three Muslim men in Albuquerque has entered a not guilty plea on her client's behalf. The public defender entered the plea for Muhammad Syed on Friday during a remote court hearing. Police have said that...
KRQE News 13

Man accused in deadly shooting asks judge to dismiss charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Darryus Chavez, the man accused in a deadly shooting in downtown Albuquerque is asking a judge to dismiss the charges against him. Chavez is one of four people charged for the murder of Trevonte Robbins in July 2021. Investigators say the shooting happened near Central and 4th Street, where people in a […]
KOAT 7

Albuquerque police investigate apartment shooting, one man killed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department officers in the northeast are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex. The shooting took place at 4009 Montgomery Blvd. NE. The shooting left one man shot and "clinging to life," according to the department's public information officer. He was transported to University...
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man faces multiple rape charges in three counties

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of molesting a young relative 20 years ago is accused of striking again. He is facing charges in three different counties involving another girl. His first alleged victim, Melanie Sandoval, says she’s hoping he can finally be stopped. “I want them...
KRQE News 13

Woman with long criminal history charged with murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who has been in and out of jail for years is back behind bars, being charged with murder. Reyanon Duncan has a criminal record that dates back to 2006 with offenses including auto theft, drugs, burglary, child abuse and identity theft. Investigators are now saying Duncan and others invaded […]
KRQE News 13

NMSP identify victim in fatal motorcycle crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police released information about a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Tuesday evening. The motorcycle rear-ended the back of a tractor-trailer and hit another vehicle while trying to pass between the two in-between lanes. Story continues below. Albuquerque: Albuquerque residents fed up...
rrobserver.com

APD seeks identity of woman found dead in July

Albuquerque police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a woman who was found deceased along railroad tracks near 1324 1st Street NW on July 24, according to an Albuquerque Police Department news release. APD spokeswoman Rebecca Atkins said the woman’s death is being considered suspicious and what caused...
KRQE News 13

Sentencing in Victoria Martens case scheduled

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fabian Gonzales and Michelle Martens will be sentenced for their roles in the murder of 10-year-old Victoria Martens in October. Both Gonzales and Martens will face a judge on Oct. 27. In August 2016, police found Victoria Marten’s remains burning in the bathtub of an apartment near Golf Course and Irving. Earlier this […]
KRQE News 13

BCSO investigating South Valley shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Coors and Blake. The individual involved in the shooting was taken to UNM Hospital and is in stable condition. Details are limited at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
KRQE News 13

Teen convicted of killing J.B. White appeals conviction

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Estevan Montoya, the teen who killed high school basketball star J.B. White, is appealing his conviction. Montoya was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for killing White at a house party near Santa Fe in August 2020. Montoya shot and killed White during a fight at a house […]
KRQE News 13

Suspect in murders of Albuquerque Muslim men faces new charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man named as the prime suspect in the murders of four Muslim men in Albuquerque is facing new charges. According to online court records, Muhammed Syed, 51, has been indicted on three counts of first degree murder, tied to killings of Aftab Hussein, 41; Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27; and Naeem Hussain, […]
KRQE News 13

APD closing Victoria Martens case until new information is found

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two plea deals and a guilty verdict tied to the death of 10-year-old Victoria Martens, but no one is actually facing charges for killing her. Jennifer Burrill is president-elect of the New Mexico Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. Like thousands in the New Mexico community, she was shocked by the district attorney’s 2018 announcement […]
