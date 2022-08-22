Read full article on original website
Muhammad Syed Has Been Charged with the Third MurderDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
A Woman Has Been Shot and Killed Near Central & Second Street—Area Roads Are Closed!Daniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
A Pedestrian Has Been Killed in a Car Crash & the Driver Has Been ArrestedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The Teachers Union Has Declared an Impasse and the Albuquerque Public Schools Board Has Tabled ChangesDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The "drainpipe of the Pacific" is a sinkhole that appears to be draining the seaAnita DurairajPlacitas, NM
KOAT 7
Bosque Trail stabbing and rape suspect hearing pushed back
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The man accused of raping and stabbing a woman on the Bosque Trail on Aug. 19 had an appearance in court today. The Bernalillo County Sherriff's Office conducted an hours long search for a suspect in a stabbing at the trail. An portion of open area was closed in the search.
KOAT 7
Afghan refugee enters not guilty plea in Muslim slayings
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A lawyer for an Afghan refugee accused in the slayings of three Muslim men in Albuquerque has entered a not guilty plea on her client's behalf. The public defender entered the plea for Muhammad Syed on Friday during a remote court hearing. Police have said that...
Man accused in deadly shooting asks judge to dismiss charges
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Darryus Chavez, the man accused in a deadly shooting in downtown Albuquerque is asking a judge to dismiss the charges against him. Chavez is one of four people charged for the murder of Trevonte Robbins in July 2021. Investigators say the shooting happened near Central and 4th Street, where people in a […]
Albuquerque police arrest woman suspected of sneaking into businesses through open window panes
Not only was a woman arrested, but a second suspect was arrested.
KOAT 7
Albuquerque police investigate apartment shooting, one man killed
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department officers in the northeast are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex. The shooting took place at 4009 Montgomery Blvd. NE. The shooting left one man shot and "clinging to life," according to the department's public information officer. He was transported to University...
1 dead after Albuquerque shooting, police say
Authorities said they are still looking into the matter, and the area's access is limited due to the investigation.
Albuquerque woman suspected of removing window panes to break into businesses
Albuquerque Police Department (APD) believes they've identified the window pane thief.
APD: Man in critical condition after shooting
The shooting reportedly took place near Comanche South Park.
Attorney general intends to prove Sheryl Williams Stapleton stole at least $1M
In July 2021, the Attorney General's Office searched the home of Sheryl Williams Stapleton.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque man faces multiple rape charges in three counties
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of molesting a young relative 20 years ago is accused of striking again. He is facing charges in three different counties involving another girl. His first alleged victim, Melanie Sandoval, says she’s hoping he can finally be stopped. “I want them...
Woman with long criminal history charged with murder
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who has been in and out of jail for years is back behind bars, being charged with murder. Reyanon Duncan has a criminal record that dates back to 2006 with offenses including auto theft, drugs, burglary, child abuse and identity theft. Investigators are now saying Duncan and others invaded […]
KRQE News 13
NMSP identify victim in fatal motorcycle crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police released information about a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Tuesday evening. The motorcycle rear-ended the back of a tractor-trailer and hit another vehicle while trying to pass between the two in-between lanes. Story continues below. Albuquerque: Albuquerque residents fed up...
rrobserver.com
APD seeks identity of woman found dead in July
Albuquerque police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a woman who was found deceased along railroad tracks near 1324 1st Street NW on July 24, according to an Albuquerque Police Department news release. APD spokeswoman Rebecca Atkins said the woman’s death is being considered suspicious and what caused...
Sentencing in Victoria Martens case scheduled
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fabian Gonzales and Michelle Martens will be sentenced for their roles in the murder of 10-year-old Victoria Martens in October. Both Gonzales and Martens will face a judge on Oct. 27. In August 2016, police found Victoria Marten’s remains burning in the bathtub of an apartment near Golf Course and Irving. Earlier this […]
KRQE News 13
BCSO investigating South Valley shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Coors and Blake. The individual involved in the shooting was taken to UNM Hospital and is in stable condition. Details are limited at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
Teen convicted of killing J.B. White appeals conviction
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Estevan Montoya, the teen who killed high school basketball star J.B. White, is appealing his conviction. Montoya was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for killing White at a house party near Santa Fe in August 2020. Montoya shot and killed White during a fight at a house […]
FBI: Suspect may be connected to separate bank robbery in Albuquerque
Authorities said the suspect displayed a weapon to a teller and demanded money.
Suspect in murders of Albuquerque Muslim men faces new charges
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man named as the prime suspect in the murders of four Muslim men in Albuquerque is facing new charges. According to online court records, Muhammed Syed, 51, has been indicted on three counts of first degree murder, tied to killings of Aftab Hussein, 41; Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27; and Naeem Hussain, […]
KOAT 7
New Mexico state and local leaders focusing on retail crime solutions
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There's a new partnership between the Coronado Mall and the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office. “So for those would-be thieves out there. Look out, because there's a new sheriff in town,” said Randy Chavez, general manager for the Coronado Mall. The sheriff's office now has a...
APD closing Victoria Martens case until new information is found
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two plea deals and a guilty verdict tied to the death of 10-year-old Victoria Martens, but no one is actually facing charges for killing her. Jennifer Burrill is president-elect of the New Mexico Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. Like thousands in the New Mexico community, she was shocked by the district attorney’s 2018 announcement […]
