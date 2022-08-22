Read full article on original website
abc57.com
South Bend annual Aviation Education Day
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Airport has its fourth annual Aviation Education Day on Saturday. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Studebaker Hanger, guests can play games, take airfield tours and watch drone demonstrations. The event is free and is open to the public.
abc57.com
School City of Mishawaka kicks off Fist Bump Fridays
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Mishawaka High Schoolers lined the sidewalks of Beiger Elementary School Friday morning to kick off the School City of Mishawaka's Fist Bump Fridays. Fist Bump Fridays is a program that brings high school students to School City of Mishawaka elementary schools and John Young Middle School to greet students with a fist bump or high five and encouraging words before the students head into class.
abc57.com
Michigan Works! hosting Main Street hiring event September 15
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - Michigan Works! is hosting a hiring event on September 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Michigan Works! Training Center. This is the organization's third major hiring event of the summer. Community members interested in participating are encouraged to pre-register for the event. Participants...
WNDU
IU South Bend students react to student loan forgiveness plan
IU South Bend students react to student loan forgiveness plan
Inside Indiana Business
RV certification program for women looking at expansion
A pilot program in Elkhart designed to bring more women into the recreational vehicle industry has proven successful, and plans are already in place for growth. The RV Women’s Alliance, based in the St. Joseph County town of Osceola, partnered with the RV Technical Institute in Elkhart to establish the first all-female technician’s certification program. RVTI Director of Recruitment Tracy Anglemeyer says the partners sought 12 women for the pilot, but ended up doubling that number after receiving more than 100 applicants.
abc57.com
Senior Spirit Week in South Bend starts Monday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Venues Parks and Arts, along with Howard Park are partnering with Beacon Health System for a special week of programming specifically for senior citizens in the community. The festivities will take place next week August 29 through September 1. There will be a range...
abc57.com
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of the I-196 Ramp Repaving Project in Van Buren County
VAN BUREN, Mich. -- Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer pushed back on criticism about not fixing roads with the announcement of I-196's completion and more. Whitmer says by the end of the year the repaving project will have repaired or replaced over 16,000 miles of road and more than 1,200 bridges while supporting nearly 90,000 jobs across the state.
WNDU
Bendr’s modular homes in South Bend giving new meaning to ‘home delivery’
Cheryl Lyn Welter Family Charitable Foundation Radiothon raises money for underprivileged kids. A "Radiothon" hosted by our reporting partners at WKVI is raising money to help underprivileged kids in rural Indiana. IU South Bend students react to plan for student loan forgiveness.
abc57.com
Elkhart Community Schools launches interactive Open WiFi map
ELKHART, Ind. - Elkhart Community Schools and the nonprofit enFocus partnered to create an Open WiFi map to help students access free internet connection outside of the classroom. The map is comprised of over 100 locations around the community with free WiFi as well as each location's operating hours. Locations...
Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo Has Been Condemned; Closed Indefinitely
It turns out another Kalamazoo area fast food restaurant has had to close down and this time, the Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo will close for what a "Condemned" sign says for weeks, but they may not operate again even after the building is safe to operate in. Earlier in the year, we saw an abrupt close to the McDonald's on Riverview in Kalamazoo, but this closure may be due to a fire that occurred inside a few months back, according to a post on Vanished Kalamazoo:
WNDU
10 new SBPD officers sworn in
10 new SBPD officers sworn in
abc57.com
St. Joseph County Health Department to host a clinic in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- On Saturday, the St. Joseph County Health Department will have a clinic in South Bend. You can get your COVID shot from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Crest Manor Church of The Brethren on Berkshire Drive. Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available.
WNDU
Truffles and T-Rexes: Construction underway for SB Chocolate Factory and Indiana Dinosaur Museum
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Mark Tarner has made a living pursuing his passions, and now, he’s bringing them together under one roof by opening a new chocolate factory and the dinosaur museum, but this business venture is more accurately described as a one-stop shop for all ages. While...
Unemployment rises in several northern Indiana metro areas
The jobless rates across several northern Indiana metro areas increased in July from June. The post Unemployment rises in several northern Indiana metro areas appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
abc57.com
Lighthouse Chorus returns with a benefit concert for area food banks
NILES, Mich. -- After a two-year break from performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Michiana Metro Lighthouse Chorus is coming back for another concert. The Lighthouse Chorus is a non-profit men's a capella group that draws members from several counties in Michiana and has performed many concerts throughout the region.
95.3 MNC
New Benton Harbor housing development name announced
A new housing development in Benton Harbor has a new name. The Benton Harbor City Commission and Whirlpool Corporation has officially named it the “Emma Jean Hull Flats” after the former Benton Harbor Mayor. Hull was mayor from 1992 to 1996, where she worked on rezoning the city...
Inside Indiana Business
Historic South Bend Church seeks National Register nomination
A historic church in South Bend is looking to earn national recognition, Indiana Landmarks announced Thursday. An effort is underway to nominate the Olivet African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this weekend, to the National Register of Historic Places. Indiana Landmarks says the nomination documents...
MLive.com
Michigan's Best Local Eats: Confections with Convictions
Dale Anderson, owner of Confections with Convictions, decorates a tray of truffles on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 at 116 W Crosstown Pkwy in Kalamazoo. Before opening the shop, Anderson was a counselor for youths in the court system.Get Photo.
abc57.com
Benton Harbor water distribution sites for August 23 - 30
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered baby formula. Homebound residents without transportation can contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a...
abc57.com
Residents angry as garbage pickups neglected in Knox
KNOX, Ind. -- Piles of smelly, maggot-infested garbage left sitting on the curb to rot outside Frank and Mary Wendt's home in Knox, Indiana. "Last time was almost four weeks, and no pick up and it was just piling up piling up, maggots all over the place," said Frank Wendt.
