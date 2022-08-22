Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
Vice President Kamala Harris, second gentleman coming to Florida for Artemis launch
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – NASA will try to launch its moon rocket for the first time Monday morning, and Vice President Kamala Harris will be there for the launch. Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff plan to be at Kennedy Space Center for the launch of the new Space Launch Systems rocket as part of the Artemis I mission.
click orlando
Homeowners insurance company exits Florida market
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. will exit Florida’s troubled homeowners’ insurance market, forcing customers to find new coverage as their policies come up for renewal, the insurer’s parent company announced Thursday. The St. Petersburg-based United Insurance Holdings Corp. said it has filed...
click orlando
Florida leaders to host unclaimed property auction. Here are the details
TAMPA, Fla. – Florida’s Division of Unclaimed Property is hosting an auction in Tampa Saturday. The in-person auction will be held at the Holiday Inn Tampa Westshore, 700 N. Westshore Blvd. Registration for the event starts at 7 a.m. and the auction is set to begin at 9 a.m., according to a news release.
click orlando
California expected to ban sale of new gasoline cars by 2035
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – California set itself on a path Thursday to end the era of gas-powered cars, with air regulators adopting the world's most stringent rules for transitioning to zero-emission vehicles. The move by the California Air Resources Board to have all new cars, pickup trucks and SUVs be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
click orlando
Naomi Blemur takes Democratic nomination for Florida agriculture commissioner
ORLANDO, Fla. – A small business owner and the daughter of Haitian immigrants will represent Democrats in the race for Florida agriculture commissioner. Naomi Blemur won Tuesday night in a three-way race to face Senate President Wilton Simpson in the November general election. [RELATED ELECTION STORIES: Trying to decide...
click orlando
Who are the Three Percenters? What we know about militia linked to 5 Florida men charged in Capitol riot
ORLANDO, Fla. – Federal investigators claim five men arrested for their involvement in the riot on Capitol Hill were members of a militia group that held beliefs aligned with Three Percenters. “The name Three Percenters comes from a myth that only 3% of colonists rose up against the British,...
click orlando
Aramis Ayala takes Democratic nomination for Florida attorney general
ORLANDO, Fla. – Aramis Ayala won the Democratic nomination for Florida attorney general. Ayala, Jim Lewis and Daniel Uhlfelder were all running to be the Democratic nominee for Florida attorney general. [RELATED ELECTION STORIES: Trying to decide what Florida candidate to vote for? These guides may help | VOTER...
click orlando
California poised to phase out sale of new gas-powered cars
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. An electric vehicle is plugged into a charger in Los Angeles, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. California plans to require all new cars, trucks and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035 under a policy approved Thursday by regulators that seeks a dramatic cut in carbon emissions and an eventual end to gasoline-powered vehicles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
RELATED PEOPLE
click orlando
With the primary over, Crist, Desantis begin race for Florida governor
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – With the Florida primary now decided, the race to November for gubernatorial candidates Charlie Crist and Ron DeSantis is underway in earnest. Crist celebrated his victory at a restaurant in downtown St. Petersburg on Wednesday. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of DeSantis-backed school board candidates who...
click orlando
DeSantis suspends 4 Broward school board members named in grand jury report
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has suspended four Broward school board members after a grand jury report accused them of “deceit, malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty and incompetence” and recommended their removal from office, according to News 6 partner WPLG-TV. In a statement, the governor’s office said Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson were being suspended “due to their incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority.”
click orlando
Republican race for Florida House District 29 too close to call
ORLANDO, Fla. – The race for the District 29 seat in the Florida House of Representatives is too close to call and will apparently head to a machine recount. Webster Barnaby leads Elizabeth Fetterhoff by a tally of 7,446 to 7,415, with 100% of the precincts reporting. District 29...
click orlando
Forecasting Change: Americans concerned about climate
ORLANDO, Fla. – According to our media partners at Climate Central, 65% of Americans are concerned about climate change. But those 65% are convinced that only about 43% of their fellow Americans are concerned. In plain terms, that means that most Americans are concerned about the threats of climate...
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
North Carolina fugitive captured after 9-hour manhunt, Flagler deputies say
PALM COAST, Fla. – A North Carolina fugitive was arrested in Palm Coast Tuesday morning after fleeing from deputies and prompting a nine-hour manhunt, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 22-year-old Taylor West, a man from Manteo, North Carolina, was wanted in his home state...
click orlando
Alert issued for endangered Springfield girl, 15, missing for over a week
BAY COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida missing child alert was issued Wednesday for a 15-year-old girl out of Springfield, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Myzziah Brown has been missing since Aug. 16, and is considered endangered, according to FDLE. She was last seen in the area of the 3800 block of Avon Road in Springfield, and she may currently be in the Tallahassee area, officials said.
click orlando
VIDEO: Florida man arrested after multi-county crime spree, chase on I-75, troopers say
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man is locked up after a multi-county crime spree that started with a carjacking in Hillsborough County and ended with his arrest in Gainesville following a violent chase, according to investigators. Brandon Baker, 33, of Riverview, was booked at the Alachua County jail...
click orlando
More sea breeze storms in Central Florida forecast. Here’s what to expect
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a high coverage of storms Thursday afternoon across Central Florida as the east and west coast sea breezes battle it out. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s in the Orlando area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. And...
Comments / 0