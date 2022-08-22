ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

click orlando

Homeowners insurance company exits Florida market

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. will exit Florida’s troubled homeowners’ insurance market, forcing customers to find new coverage as their policies come up for renewal, the insurer’s parent company announced Thursday. The St. Petersburg-based United Insurance Holdings Corp. said it has filed...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida leaders to host unclaimed property auction. Here are the details

TAMPA, Fla. – Florida’s Division of Unclaimed Property is hosting an auction in Tampa Saturday. The in-person auction will be held at the Holiday Inn Tampa Westshore, 700 N. Westshore Blvd. Registration for the event starts at 7 a.m. and the auction is set to begin at 9 a.m., according to a news release.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

California expected to ban sale of new gasoline cars by 2035

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – California set itself on a path Thursday to end the era of gas-powered cars, with air regulators adopting the world's most stringent rules for transitioning to zero-emission vehicles. The move by the California Air Resources Board to have all new cars, pickup trucks and SUVs be...
CALIFORNIA STATE
click orlando

Naomi Blemur takes Democratic nomination for Florida agriculture commissioner

ORLANDO, Fla. – A small business owner and the daughter of Haitian immigrants will represent Democrats in the race for Florida agriculture commissioner. Naomi Blemur won Tuesday night in a three-way race to face Senate President Wilton Simpson in the November general election. [RELATED ELECTION STORIES: Trying to decide...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Aramis Ayala takes Democratic nomination for Florida attorney general

ORLANDO, Fla. – Aramis Ayala won the Democratic nomination for Florida attorney general. Ayala, Jim Lewis and Daniel Uhlfelder were all running to be the Democratic nominee for Florida attorney general. [RELATED ELECTION STORIES: Trying to decide what Florida candidate to vote for? These guides may help | VOTER...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

California poised to phase out sale of new gas-powered cars

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. An electric vehicle is plugged into a charger in Los Angeles, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. California plans to require all new cars, trucks and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035 under a policy approved Thursday by regulators that seeks a dramatic cut in carbon emissions and an eventual end to gasoline-powered vehicles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
CALIFORNIA STATE
click orlando

With the primary over, Crist, Desantis begin race for Florida governor

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – With the Florida primary now decided, the race to November for gubernatorial candidates Charlie Crist and Ron DeSantis is underway in earnest. Crist celebrated his victory at a restaurant in downtown St. Petersburg on Wednesday. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of DeSantis-backed school board candidates who...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

DeSantis suspends 4 Broward school board members named in grand jury report

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has suspended four Broward school board members after a grand jury report accused them of “deceit, malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty and incompetence” and recommended their removal from office, according to News 6 partner WPLG-TV. In a statement, the governor’s office said Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson were being suspended “due to their incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority.”
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
click orlando

Forecasting Change: Americans concerned about climate

ORLANDO, Fla. – According to our media partners at Climate Central, 65% of Americans are concerned about climate change. But those 65% are convinced that only about 43% of their fellow Americans are concerned. In plain terms, that means that most Americans are concerned about the threats of climate...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Alert issued for endangered Springfield girl, 15, missing for over a week

BAY COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida missing child alert was issued Wednesday for a 15-year-old girl out of Springfield, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Myzziah Brown has been missing since Aug. 16, and is considered endangered, according to FDLE. She was last seen in the area of the 3800 block of Avon Road in Springfield, and she may currently be in the Tallahassee area, officials said.
SPRINGFIELD, FL

