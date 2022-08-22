BAY COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida missing child alert was issued Wednesday for a 15-year-old girl out of Springfield, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Myzziah Brown has been missing since Aug. 16, and is considered endangered, according to FDLE. She was last seen in the area of the 3800 block of Avon Road in Springfield, and she may currently be in the Tallahassee area, officials said.

SPRINGFIELD, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO