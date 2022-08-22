ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

WWEEK

Report: Gresham Police Blame District Attorney for “Confusing and Inefficient Dynamic”

As Portland and its neighboring cities grapple with a surge in violent crime, police officers and prosecutors are pointing fingers at each other. The frayed relationship is highlighted in a report commissioned last year by the city of Gresham. It was completed earlier this month and presented last week during a heated city council meeting as residents confronted Gresham’s leaders about a lack of police presence in the city.
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Authorities seek missing, potentially dangerous Oregon psych patient

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, the Portland Police Department, and the Psychiatric Security Review Board are requesting the public’s help to find Robert Orr. According to a statement released Wednesday, Orr was given a conditional discharge to a Portland residential treatment facility. On August...
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Portland’s demoralizing ‘recovery’

The Aug. 18 story, “Downtown Portland’s pandemic recovery remains anemic, study finds,” is as demoralizing as it is predictable. I live downtown and witness the face of that anemic recovery daily. The federal and state courthouses continue to cower behind makeshift walls, and the Justice Center remains boarded up as if for war despite the ebbing of violent protest activity months ago. Police presence downtown is rarely apparent, perhaps making crime, both petty and murderous, more likely. Graffiti continues to metastasize, the message apparently being that no consequences follow from defacing property. Homeless campers proliferate throughout downtown, not just Old Town, for lack of effective and compassionate solutions to homelessness. A number of campers’ tents fully block sidewalks, and their garbage, including feces and used hypodermic needles, spills around their tents, making ordinary use of public sidewalks disgusting, dangerous or impossible.
kptv.com

‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ seized in Tigard after man reported on top of car, screaming: Police

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Police say they seized ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ after it was reported that a man was standing on top of a car screaming and acting “erratically.”. The newer form of powdered fentanyl that is often referred to as ‘rainbow’ fentanyl resembles sidewalk chalk and has been in the news recently, both in the Portland metro area and across the country, as it continues to emerge in a growing number of communities.
kptv.com

Portland business hit by alleged serial graffiti vandal spent hundreds cleaning it up

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 22-year-old Portland man is facing over 2 dozen charges for allegedly vandalizing dozens of businesses and city property with graffiti. On Monday, the Multnomah County District Attorney announced the charges against 22-year-old Emile Laurent, saying he painted graffiti on dozens of Portland businesses and city property over the last four years.
Gresham Outlook

Crime Briefs - Gresham suspect threatens with machete

Man allegedly menaced commuters Monday morning with a weapon; Suspect kidnapped brother, sparked shootoutHere are some of the incidents reported by the Gresham Police Officers' Association that occurred earlier this week: • A man was arrested Monday morning, Aug. 22, after allegedly threatening community members with a machete in the middle of a busy parking lot. Gresham officers responded at 8:08 a.m. to the 900 block of Southwest Highland Drive on reports of a man shouting at passerby and waving the blade. At one point the suspect allegedly shouted if a bystander "wanted to die." The...
GRESHAM, OR

