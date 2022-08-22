The Aug. 18 story, “Downtown Portland’s pandemic recovery remains anemic, study finds,” is as demoralizing as it is predictable. I live downtown and witness the face of that anemic recovery daily. The federal and state courthouses continue to cower behind makeshift walls, and the Justice Center remains boarded up as if for war despite the ebbing of violent protest activity months ago. Police presence downtown is rarely apparent, perhaps making crime, both petty and murderous, more likely. Graffiti continues to metastasize, the message apparently being that no consequences follow from defacing property. Homeless campers proliferate throughout downtown, not just Old Town, for lack of effective and compassionate solutions to homelessness. A number of campers’ tents fully block sidewalks, and their garbage, including feces and used hypodermic needles, spills around their tents, making ordinary use of public sidewalks disgusting, dangerous or impossible.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO