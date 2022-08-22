Read full article on original website
WWEEK
Report: Gresham Police Blame District Attorney for “Confusing and Inefficient Dynamic”
As Portland and its neighboring cities grapple with a surge in violent crime, police officers and prosecutors are pointing fingers at each other. The frayed relationship is highlighted in a report commissioned last year by the city of Gresham. It was completed earlier this month and presented last week during a heated city council meeting as residents confronted Gresham’s leaders about a lack of police presence in the city.
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver resident and legislative candidate Jeremy Baker is victim of property crime
Baker attributes the spike in crimes, including 75 percent increase in vehicle prowl calls, to Clark County and the state of Washington now having the lowest officer per citizen ratio in the nation. Vancouver resident Jeremy Baker, a candidate for state representative (49th District, position 2), this week joined the...
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Aug. 25 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Report says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in Oregon in first 6 months of 2022.
canbyfirst.com
State Rep Was ‘Belligerent’ Before Arrest at Fair, According to Police Statement
One week after the stunning arrest of State Representative James Hieb, of Canby, at the Clackamas County Fair, on suspicion of disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer, the details of the incident remain unclear. In a probable cause statement released to media this week, a Clackamas County deputy...
Portland man was supposed to report to prison on federal gun conviction. Instead, he stole another gun, police say
Six days after Jason Lamar Collins was sentenced to three years in federal prison for having a stolen gun as a felon, the Portland man swiped another gun from a city pawn shop, police say. On Wednesday, the 39-year-old was arraigned on a new indictment charging him with three offenses...
kptv.com
Authorities seek missing, potentially dangerous Oregon psych patient
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, the Portland Police Department, and the Psychiatric Security Review Board are requesting the public’s help to find Robert Orr. According to a statement released Wednesday, Orr was given a conditional discharge to a Portland residential treatment facility. On August...
WWEEK
State Highway Department Demands Removal of Signs and Fences Surrounding Recently Swept Homeless Camps
For the past few months, members of the Pearl District Neighborhood Association and the trash pickup nonprofit We Heart Portland have spread bark dust and put up fences and signs around homeless campsites recently swept by the city along Interstate 405. The embankments they targeted on either side of I-405...
WWEEK
Former City of Portland Employee Who Was Working Remotely From Hawaii Sues Over Vaccine Mandate
A former city employee has sued the city of Portland over the COVID-19 vaccination mandate it implemented last year, alleging the city discriminated against her based on religion, then retaliated against her. The plaintiff, a former accountant for the city named Natalya Vasilenko, filed the complaint in U.S. District Court...
MCSO on Corbett student’s so-called ‘kill list’: Report wasn’t given to detective in ‘timely manner’
Parents in Corbett say an investigator at the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office admitted the department "dropped the ball" investigating a “kill list” made by a high school student.
kptv.com
Polling: Most Portlanders are terrified of downtown and walking in their own neighborhoods
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - New polling research commissioned by the City of Portland and obtained by FOX 12 reveals that most Portland residents fear going downtown. Another shocking conclusion shows that most Portlanders are scared to walk in their own neighborhoods, day or night. From May 2-16, 2022, DHM Research...
Readers respond: Portland’s demoralizing ‘recovery’
The Aug. 18 story, “Downtown Portland’s pandemic recovery remains anemic, study finds,” is as demoralizing as it is predictable. I live downtown and witness the face of that anemic recovery daily. The federal and state courthouses continue to cower behind makeshift walls, and the Justice Center remains boarded up as if for war despite the ebbing of violent protest activity months ago. Police presence downtown is rarely apparent, perhaps making crime, both petty and murderous, more likely. Graffiti continues to metastasize, the message apparently being that no consequences follow from defacing property. Homeless campers proliferate throughout downtown, not just Old Town, for lack of effective and compassionate solutions to homelessness. A number of campers’ tents fully block sidewalks, and their garbage, including feces and used hypodermic needles, spills around their tents, making ordinary use of public sidewalks disgusting, dangerous or impossible.
kptv.com
‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ seized in Tigard after man reported on top of car, screaming: Police
TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Police say they seized ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ after it was reported that a man was standing on top of a car screaming and acting “erratically.”. The newer form of powdered fentanyl that is often referred to as ‘rainbow’ fentanyl resembles sidewalk chalk and has been in the news recently, both in the Portland metro area and across the country, as it continues to emerge in a growing number of communities.
kptv.com
Portland business hit by alleged serial graffiti vandal spent hundreds cleaning it up
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 22-year-old Portland man is facing over 2 dozen charges for allegedly vandalizing dozens of businesses and city property with graffiti. On Monday, the Multnomah County District Attorney announced the charges against 22-year-old Emile Laurent, saying he painted graffiti on dozens of Portland businesses and city property over the last four years.
Here's how many homeless people died in Oregon in the first 6 months of 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of people experiencing homelessness are dying in Oregon every year. It's a big part of why the state is looking into solutions like Safe Rest Villages to ease the ongoing homeless crisis. A new law took effect at the beginning of the year that requires...
Crime Briefs - Gresham suspect threatens with machete
Man allegedly menaced commuters Monday morning with a weapon; Suspect kidnapped brother, sparked shootoutHere are some of the incidents reported by the Gresham Police Officers' Association that occurred earlier this week: • A man was arrested Monday morning, Aug. 22, after allegedly threatening community members with a machete in the middle of a busy parking lot. Gresham officers responded at 8:08 a.m. to the 900 block of Southwest Highland Drive on reports of a man shouting at passerby and waving the blade. At one point the suspect allegedly shouted if a bystander "wanted to die." The...
klcc.org
National GOP leader McCarthy piles on Portland criticism in pitch for Oregon Republicans
Oregon Republicans have made a ritual of tearing into Portland and its policies in election years. On Wednesday, the top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives decided to get in on the action. As he raises funds for Republican congressional candidates throughout the West, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy,...
Portland treasurer flagged $1.4M cyber scam before housing officials authorized it
A cyber scam that fleeced $1.4 million from Portland coffers this spring had been flagged as potentially fraudulent by city treasury officials prior to its approval. Employees with the Portland Housing Bureau, however, still authorized the crooked transaction, records show, marking the largest theft of public funds in the city’s history.
Nearly 9K marijuana plants seized, destroyed in massive bust
It may have been "reefer madness" on Wednesday as a massive criminal marijuana growth operation was taken down.
Dan Ryan says he's a 'No' on the plan to reform Portland's government
PORTLAND, Ore. — When Portland's charter commission approved a proposed overhaul of the city's government earlier this year, the group did so by a large enough margin to send the package straight to the November ballot, meaning the Portland City Council didn't get a chance to vote on the proposal.
KATU.com
Man spits on, pepper sprays Red Robin employee during scam attempt, Tigard Police say
Tualatin Police are looking for a man who spit at a Red Robin employee on Wednesday before pepper spraying her in the face. The incident was reported at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Red Robin on Southwest Nyberg Street in Tualatin. Arriving officers say they learned that the suspect...
