John T McDonald, CEO at Upland Software UPLD, reported a large insider buy on August 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that McDonald purchased 30,000 shares of Upland Software. The total transaction amounted to $324,600.
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 1.09% to $173.68. Traders and investors are watching for the company’s second-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Wednesday's after-hours session. According to analyst consensus estimates, Nvidia is expected to report EPS of $1.25 on revenue of $8.10 billion. The company last quarter...
Top CEOs, investors and leaders in the cannabis industry will soon convene at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on Sept. 13-14 in Chicago. In the meantime, let's scroll through the latest leadership changes within the space:. Vertosa Welcomes New Members. Cannabis company Vertosa has welcomed Cara Newkirk and Ryan Pinsky...
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Old Republic Intl ORI. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 23 per share. On Wednesday, Old Republic Intl will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 23 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
TerrAscend Corp. TRSSF TER has completed the previously announced acquisition of KISA Enterprises MI, LLC ("Pinnacle"), a dispensary chain operator in Michigan, and related real estate assets from KISA Holdings, LLC, for total consideration of $28.5 million. The acquisition is immediately accretive to TerrAscend on both a sales and EBITDA basis.
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2022 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. FWTC (the "Company" or "FWTC") is pleased to announce that it has filed its condensed consolidated un-audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Copies of these financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis can be found on the Company's issuer profile at www.sedar.com. All financial information in this news release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Lumen Technologies LUMN. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share. On Monday, Lumen Technologies will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 25 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
In uncertain times, investors often gravitate toward income-producing stocks. While it’s difficult to forego the opportunity for substantial appreciation that non-dividend stocks provide, the tradeoff for income stocks is reduced risk on the downside, as well as the regular monthly or quarterly dividend. But finding high-yielding stocks without unsustainable...
The Dow Jones tumbled by over 500 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management dumped over 293,000 shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA on Tuesday via two of the firm’s exchange-traded funds. This comes just two weeks after Ark bought 366,982 shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and a day ahead of the tech company's second-quarter earnings release. Nvidia was...
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Tesla TSLA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q2, AT&T T earned $4.54 billion, a 12.14% increase from the preceding quarter. AT&T's sales decreased to $29.64 billion, a 22.21% change since Q1. AT&T earned $5.16 billion, and sales totaled $38.10 billion in Q1. What Is ROIC?. Return on Invested Capital is a measure...
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Orion Engineered Carbons OEC showed a loss in earnings since Q1, totaling $29.70 million. Sales, on the other hand, increased by 11.7% to $541.20 million during Q2. Orion Engineered Carbons reached earnings of $32.50 million and sales of $484.50 million in Q1. What Is Return...
• Ermenegildo Zegna ZGN is expected to report earnings for its second quarter. • JinkoSolar Holding Co JKS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion. This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Broadcom is offering a dividend yield of 3.10% or $16.40 per share annually making quarterly payments. Citadel owns a large stake in Broadcom of 672,919 shares with a current market value of roughly $360 million. After the Citadel and Robinhood Markets Inc RH backlash over notable meme stock trades such...
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower Friday morning. Shares of several companies at large in the broader communications, entertainment and media industry are trading lower amid overall market weakness as investors digest Jerome Powell's speech from the Jackson Hole Symposium. Aggressive monetary policy could continue to weigh on economic sentiment.
B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Vtex VTEX from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Vtex had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.94 and a 52-week-low of $2.66. Vtex closed at $3.87 at the end of the last trading period.
