Josh McDaniels says Patriots players identified Raiders offensive plays from sidelines
The New England Patriots are taking part in joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders this week, and Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is having a positive impression of the Patriots defense. It is a unit that is still a work in progress. New England added some new secondary pieces,...
Pleasant surprises emerging from Dolphins camp. And Dolphins work out veteran edge player
Every training camp delivers neat stories and pleasant surprises, players who morph from afterthoughts to something more.
Stop DK Metcalf? 'Watch Me!' Says Centerpiece of Seattle Seahawks Roster Build
DK Metcalf with his record-breaking three-year, $72 million extension is among the reasons to be optimistic about the franchise's future.
Patriots release CB Malcolm Butler from IR
Following a preseason opener where he got an extended look alongside backups, Butler was absent from practice before later landing on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. That transaction meant Butler wouldn’t be eligible to play for the Patriots during the 2022 campaign, although his two-year contract left the door open for a return in 2023. Instead, the two sides decided to move on, meaning the cornerback can now join another team and potentially play this upcoming season.
Did Ron Rivera offer a clue on Dax Milne's future with the Commanders?
The Washington Commanders will keep at least six wide receivers on the 53-man roster. They could keep seven, but six is the likely number. We know of five wide receivers who will make Washington’s roster. Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Jahan Dotson, Dyami Brown and Cam Sims are locks. Who...
UW Coaches' Job Was To Reveal QB Starter, Keep Others from Leaving
Choosing the No. 1 guy was a most delicate chore for DeBoer's staff.
Mike Martz Says Justin Fields Needs to Be a Backup
Former Bears offensive coordinator Mike Martz slammed the current regime's talent and called for Justin Fields to be a backup with another team.
Seahawks vs. 49ers: QB Jimmy Garoppolo To Get Cut - And Sign with Seattle?
The rumors connecting the Seahawks to Garoppolo are not new. At the same time ...
Buccaneers head coach makes bold statement about his team
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been the unfortunate beneficiaries of a plethora of injuries this offseason, specifically to their offensive line, a position they have relied on far more than many thought these past two seasons. Where many predicted Tom Brady’s move to Tampa was a terrible decision because of...
Andrew Whitworth backs away from comments strongly suggesting that the Cowboys have called him
As Andrew Whitworth makes the transition from football player to member of football media, he’s gotten a quick lesson in the impact that his words can have. And he’s currently trying to put some of those words back in the tube. In a sideline interview during Thursday night’s...
Collin Johnson carted off at Giants practice
Wide receiver Collin Johnson has been getting snaps with the first team for the Giants this summer, but his bid for a role in the regular season appears to have taken a hit at Wednesday’s practice. According to multiple reports from the Giants facility, Johnson went down during drills...
Shanahan confident safety depth gets 49ers through Ward injury
With 49ers safety Jimmie Ward expected to miss the team’s first four regular-season games, San Francisco’s revamped secondary has taken a major blow. But coach Kyle Shanahan isn’t overly concerned with how the 49ers will make up for Ward’s absence at his position thanks to some well-prepared depth.
Watch 48-year-old Terrell Owens run a sub-4.5 second 40-yard dash
Even at nearly 50, Terrell Owens runs a very fast 40. The 48-year-old Hall of Fame wide receiver clocked 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash on Wednesday, per one timekeeper, showing he still has NFL-caliber speed more than a decade after his retirement. Competing in what the Fan Controlled Football...
McDaniels gushes over Mac Jones before Patriots-Raiders joint practice
Josh McDaniels only worked with New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for one season, but the 2021 first-round draft pick clearly left a lasting impression on the new Las Vegas Raiders head coach. "Love that kid. I really do," McDaniels said before Wednesday's joint practice against the Patriots in Las...
Eagles training camp observations: Burned up in the Florida sun
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — It was hot in Cleveland. But Cleveland has nothing on Miami. The only way to describe the heat and humidity on Wednesday: Soupy. The Eagles got in plenty of good work against the Dolphins at their beautiful facility in Miami Gardens. Overall, it was the...
Ex-Saints star files $300 million lawsuit against NFL, NFLPA
A former top NFL pass-rusher is suing the NFL for allegedly blackballing him. Junior Galette, who played six seasons in the NFL, on Tuesday filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, according to Pro Football Talk. Galette named the NFL, NFL Players Association, Commissioner Roger Goodell, and several teams in the suit.The Seahawks, Rams, Raiders, Browns, Chiefs, Panthers, and Commanders are the teams listed as defendants.
Perry: Mac Jones and the Patriots offense party in Vegas
HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Patriots finished their joint practices with the Raiders with an exclamation point, courtesy of Mac Jones and Hunter Henry. At the tail end of their two-minute drill, with four seconds on the clock and the Patriots down five points, Jones took a snap from the nine-yard line and surveyed his options. He eventually settled on Henry, ripping a strike over the middle of the field to the big tight end. After a leaping grab, Henry popped off the turf and threw down a thunderous spike before being mobbed by his teammates.
Miami Commitment Evaluation: CB Rob Stafford
From Tuesday’s practice, a closer look at Miami cornerback commitment Rob Stafford.
Stephen A. Smith soaring into ‘First Take’ on Jerry Jones’ helicopter might be the pinnacle of cable television
My fellow Americans, our long, dark nightmare is finally over. Two weeks ago, Stephen A. Smith—’First Take’ host, soap-opera star, human thesaurus—returned to ESPN airwaves after a lengthy absence due to surgery. There he reintroduced himself to audiences perched aboard a boat in the middle of the East River in a suit that would make Dabo Swinney blush while talking sh*t about the Dallas Cowboys. It was as fitting as a reentry into sports talk TV as there ever has been or ever will be.
