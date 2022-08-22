ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots release CB Malcolm Butler from IR

Following a preseason opener where he got an extended look alongside backups, Butler was absent from practice before later landing on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. That transaction meant Butler wouldn’t be eligible to play for the Patriots during the 2022 campaign, although his two-year contract left the door open for a return in 2023. Instead, the two sides decided to move on, meaning the cornerback can now join another team and potentially play this upcoming season.
Buccaneers head coach makes bold statement about his team

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been the unfortunate beneficiaries of a plethora of injuries this offseason, specifically to their offensive line, a position they have relied on far more than many thought these past two seasons. Where many predicted Tom Brady’s move to Tampa was a terrible decision because of...
Collin Johnson carted off at Giants practice

Wide receiver Collin Johnson has been getting snaps with the first team for the Giants this summer, but his bid for a role in the regular season appears to have taken a hit at Wednesday’s practice. According to multiple reports from the Giants facility, Johnson went down during drills...
Shanahan confident safety depth gets 49ers through Ward injury

With 49ers safety Jimmie Ward expected to miss the team’s first four regular-season games, San Francisco’s revamped secondary has taken a major blow. But coach Kyle Shanahan isn’t overly concerned with how the 49ers will make up for Ward’s absence at his position thanks to some well-prepared depth.
McDaniels gushes over Mac Jones before Patriots-Raiders joint practice

Josh McDaniels only worked with New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for one season, but the 2021 first-round draft pick clearly left a lasting impression on the new Las Vegas Raiders head coach. "Love that kid. I really do," McDaniels said before Wednesday's joint practice against the Patriots in Las...
Ex-Saints star files $300 million lawsuit against NFL, NFLPA

A former top NFL pass-rusher is suing the NFL for allegedly blackballing him. Junior Galette, who played six seasons in the NFL, on Tuesday filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, according to Pro Football Talk. Galette named the NFL, NFL Players Association, Commissioner Roger Goodell, and several teams in the suit.The Seahawks, Rams, Raiders, Browns, Chiefs, Panthers, and Commanders are the teams listed as defendants.
Perry: Mac Jones and the Patriots offense party in Vegas

HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Patriots finished their joint practices with the Raiders with an exclamation point, courtesy of Mac Jones and Hunter Henry. At the tail end of their two-minute drill, with four seconds on the clock and the Patriots down five points, Jones took a snap from the nine-yard line and surveyed his options. He eventually settled on Henry, ripping a strike over the middle of the field to the big tight end. After a leaping grab, Henry popped off the turf and threw down a thunderous spike before being mobbed by his teammates.
Stephen A. Smith soaring into ‘First Take’ on Jerry Jones’ helicopter might be the pinnacle of cable television

My fellow Americans, our long, dark nightmare is finally over. Two weeks ago, Stephen A. Smith—’First Take’ host, soap-opera star, human thesaurus—returned to ESPN airwaves after a lengthy absence due to surgery. There he reintroduced himself to audiences perched aboard a boat in the middle of the East River in a suit that would make Dabo Swinney blush while talking sh*t about the Dallas Cowboys. It was as fitting as a reentry into sports talk TV as there ever has been or ever will be.
