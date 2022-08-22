Read full article on original website
explore venango
Aggravated Assault While DUI Charges Filed Against Woman Who Allegedly Caused Route 8 Rollover Crash, Fled Scene
VICTORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have charged an Oil City woman who crashed into a vehicle traveling on State Route 8, causing it to roll over, and leaving four people injured last month. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 60-year-old Sandra...
explore venango
Woman Accused of Beating Ex-Husband with Baseball Bat, Threatening Him in Front of Their Children
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman is behind bars for allegedly beating her ex-husband with a baseball bat before threatening to stab him in front of their juvenile children during a domestic incident on Tuesday. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed the...
beavercountyradio.com
Pittsburgh Man Arrested After Fleeing Wrong Way Crash on Route 422 in Lawrence County
(Union Twp., Pa.) We have an update now on that head on crash that occurred on Route 422 in Lawrence County early yesterday morning. Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were dispatched to the scene of of a wrong way head on crash on Route 422 just before the intersection of Interstate 376.
WFMJ.com
Suspect accused of murdering man on Youngstown's South Side indicted
The suspect of a homicide on Youngstown's South Side in late July has been indicted in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday. Forty-five-year-old John Morgan was indicted on two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault, all with firearm specifications, in reference to the murder of 46-year-old Daniel Peek.
wtae.com
19-year-old killed in Aliquippa shooting
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex along Superior Avenue in Aliquippa, Beaver County. A 19-year-old male was shot and killed around 11 a.m. Friday. State police say the shooting happened in a breezeway common area on the building's second floor. Multiple shots...
Police: 19-year-old killed in shooting in Beaver County
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A 19-year-old was killed during a shooting in Beaver County, state police say. Dispatchers confirm that police and EMS were called to the 300 block of Superior Avenue in Aliquippa. Investigators were focused on the Valley Terrace apartment complex. State troopers said multiple shots were fired...
Sources: Woman shot by trooper in Austintown dies
A woman who was shot by police after a 19-hour standoff in Austintown has died.
Man turns himself in to police, facing charges in fatal Center Township shooting
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were shot in Center Township Saturday and the suspect is facing charges. According to Center Township Police Chief Barry Kramer, the shooting happened in Cedar Ridge Estates. According to the Beaver County District Attorney’s office, Willie Dawkins was found unresponsive but breathing in...
Grandmother arrested following infant overdosing in McKees Rocks
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A woman who was wanted in connection to her 10-month-old grandchild’s overdose in McKees Rocks has been arrested. According to a release from Allegheny County police, 47-year-old Robbie Boyer was arrested in McKees Rocks on Thursday. Boyer was charged with aggravated assault, endangering the...
WFMJ.com
Woman shot in 18-hour Austintown standoff dead in Cleveland
The woman who was shot by a state trooper in an 18-hour standoff in Austintown has passed away after being on life support. Police sources tell 21 News that 31-year-old Imonie Hackett passed away at a medical facility in Cleveland on Thursday while on life support. In late July, officers...
WFMJ.com
Warren man convicted of murder at apartment complex
A verdict was reached in a Trumbull County murder trial Wednesday. Cedrick Patterson, 41, was found guilty of murder and six other related charges. He was acquitted of one charge of tampering with evidence. Patterson allegedly killed 51-year-old Bernard Owens, who died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate after Fired Bullet Misses Horse Barn in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a fired bullet missed a horse barn in Crawford County. It happened sometime between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 27000 block of Deeter Rd. in Wayne Township. The victim discovered the bullet hit her garage near the horse barn, according...
explore venango
Hearing for Franklin Man Who Allegedly Assaulted Two Individuals, Fled Police Set for Today
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Franklin man who allegedly assaulted two individuals and then fled police is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 33-year-old Christopher Manuel Fuentes is set for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, in Venango County Central Court with Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland presiding.
Man arrested for stealing from Wilkinsburg finance department, police say
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A former Borough of Wilkinsburg Finance Department employee has been arrested after police said he stole a debit card from the branch. An investigation began in July after the borough finance director noticed a debit card was missing from the department. Wilkinsburg police detectives said 26-year-old...
Contractor accused of shooting, killing man during argument in Center Township
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A contractor was arrested after police said he shot and killed a man and injured another person during an argument over a home improvement project in Center Township. The Beaver County district attorney said Wesley Deaderick was charged with voluntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and firearms violations in the death of William Dawkins. Willie Dawkins' mother Blanche Lowe told KDKA her son's girlfriend called him Saturday morning and asked him to come to her house in Center Township to talk with her contractor because he didn't complete the job and wouldn't return her money. Lowe said her son...
explore venango
Local Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Hitting Victim in the Face During Domestic Dispute
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars after police reportedly walked in on him striking a man in the face on Friday night. According to court documents, the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Glenn P. Jones, of Cranberry, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Saturday, August 20.
Man punches manager after he waits too long for food
Police were called about 6:20 p.m. to Popeyes, 40 W. Midlothian Blvd., where the manager told them a customer was irate because his order took too long and that he should not have to pay for it.
WFMJ.com
Former Boardman business accountant accused of stealing hundreds of dollars
The former chief accounting officer of two Boardman businesses has been charged with grand theft after her former boss says she stole hundreds of dollars from the company by giving herself raises, bonuses, and buying personal items using company credit cards. Tricia Cormell, 50, of Boardman was booked into the...
WFMJ.com
Security camera footage captures suspect stealing cash register at Youngstown restaurant
A suspect was caught on camera stealing a cash register from a local takeout restaurant in Youngstown early Tuesday morning. Footage from a security camera at Prepped Wellness on Elm Street shows a male suspect breaking into the cafe just after 1:00 a.m. The suspect walks behind the counter and yanks the cash register off of the counter and runs away.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Burglaries Under Investigation
CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following calls:. Clarion-based State Police are investigating a report of a burglary that occurred at a residence along Terwilliger Road, in Perry Township, Clarion County. Police say pots and pans were stolen from the residence around 9:05 p.m....
