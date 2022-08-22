ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, PA

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Suspect accused of murdering man on Youngstown's South Side indicted

The suspect of a homicide on Youngstown's South Side in late July has been indicted in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday. Forty-five-year-old John Morgan was indicted on two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault, all with firearm specifications, in reference to the murder of 46-year-old Daniel Peek.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Grove City, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Grove City, PA
wtae.com

19-year-old killed in Aliquippa shooting

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex along Superior Avenue in Aliquippa, Beaver County. A 19-year-old male was shot and killed around 11 a.m. Friday. State police say the shooting happened in a breezeway common area on the building's second floor. Multiple shots...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Children And Youth#Roommate#Police#Simple Assault#Violent Crime
WFMJ.com

Woman shot in 18-hour Austintown standoff dead in Cleveland

The woman who was shot by a state trooper in an 18-hour standoff in Austintown has passed away after being on life support. Police sources tell 21 News that 31-year-old Imonie Hackett passed away at a medical facility in Cleveland on Thursday while on life support. In late July, officers...
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren man convicted of murder at apartment complex

A verdict was reached in a Trumbull County murder trial Wednesday. Cedrick Patterson, 41, was found guilty of murder and six other related charges. He was acquitted of one charge of tampering with evidence. Patterson allegedly killed 51-year-old Bernard Owens, who died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
explore venango

Hearing for Franklin Man Who Allegedly Assaulted Two Individuals, Fled Police Set for Today

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Franklin man who allegedly assaulted two individuals and then fled police is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 33-year-old Christopher Manuel Fuentes is set for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, in Venango County Central Court with Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland presiding.
FRANKLIN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Contractor accused of shooting, killing man during argument in Center Township

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A contractor was arrested after police said he shot and killed a man and injured another person during an argument over a home improvement project in Center Township. The Beaver County district attorney said Wesley Deaderick was charged with voluntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and firearms violations in the death of William Dawkins. Willie Dawkins' mother Blanche Lowe told KDKA her son's girlfriend called him Saturday morning and asked him to come to her house in Center Township to talk with her contractor because he didn't complete the job and wouldn't return her money. Lowe said her son...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Local Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Hitting Victim in the Face During Domestic Dispute

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars after police reportedly walked in on him striking a man in the face on Friday night. According to court documents, the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Glenn P. Jones, of Cranberry, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Saturday, August 20.
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Burglaries Under Investigation

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following calls:. Clarion-based State Police are investigating a report of a burglary that occurred at a residence along Terwilliger Road, in Perry Township, Clarion County. Police say pots and pans were stolen from the residence around 9:05 p.m....
CLARION COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy