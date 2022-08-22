ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TX

KFDM-TV

Groves police reopening investigation into 2003 unsolved homicide

GROVES — Groves police are reopening an investigation into a homicide that's remained unsolved since 2003. Sunday marks 19 years since someone shot Dennis Ray Wills to death at a motel in Groves. Groves police has reopened this case at the requests of Dennis Wills' brothers. And, the brothers...
GROVES, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

2 brothers killed in fatal crash in Devers Thursday

A head-on accident on Thursday, Aug. 25, has claimed the life of two brothers and seriously injured another driver, all from the Beaumont area, according to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor of the Liberty County office of the Texas Department of Public Safety. The accident took place at 12:23 p.m. on...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Jefferson County, TX
KFDM-TV

Work being done to clear court case backlog in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County District Attorney is trying to reduce the large number of cases currently backlogged in the county, some dating back several years. The pandemic slowed the court system dramatically, and though Covid-19 is now easing a bit, the wheels of justice are trying to catch up.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

'I was very scared' : Lamar University students react after Beaumont man's alleged attempts to solicit women on campus

BEAUMONT, Texas — Students at Lamar University were shocked after incidents involving a 21-year-old Beaumont man led to a campus emergency Tuesday. Devonta Joubert is accused of trying to solicit women in Lamar University parking lots. He is charged with reckless driving and evading arrest in a vehicle, with charges for the alleged solicitation pending.
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Accident on 16th Street

Thursday afternoon just before 4pm witnesses on the scene say a white Impala pulled out of a turning lane and struck a Dodge Durango, turning it over and trapping the driver inside. Orange Fire had to use the JAWS of Life to get their door open and the driver out.
ORANGE, TX
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Traffic Stop in Sulphur Results in “Karen-like” Results

We have enough issues in the world. We also have technology that has the ability to record everything we do whether we like it or not. In this case, I find it hilarious that it all came back around on this individual. I won't name the person, but the Sulphur PD has the story on their Facebook page with her name. The last thing I need is another lawyer calling and complaining about a story I wrote. It's happened a lot!
SULPHUR, LA
fox4beaumont.com

UPDATE: DPS releases names of two drivers killed in head-on collision

ORANGE COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety is releasing the names of two drivers killed in a head-on collision in Orange County. The driver of the Kia is identified as 23-year-old Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland. The driver of the Honda is identified as 59-year-old Sheila Lavalle...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Big Thicket National Preserve announces details on 2022 hunting permits

TEXAS — Big Thicket National Preserve Superintendent Wayne Prokopetz announced today that the preserve will start issuing this season's free hunting permits on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at the preserve visitor center from 9 am until 5 pm daily. The Big Thicket hunting permits allow hunters to take white-tailed...
KOUNTZE, TX
12NewsNow

Hardin County officials unanimously vote to adopt new resolution supporting Operation Lone Star efforts

HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Hardin County officials have announced their formal support to further secure the Texas-Mexico border through Operation Lone Star. On Tuesday, the Hardin County Commissioners Court unanimously voted to adopt Resolution 22-22, Judge Wayne McDaniel announced in a Tuesday Facebook post. Resolution 22-22 calls for, "additional measures to secure the border, stop the invasion at the border, and protect our communities."
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Remembering former Beaumont mayor Bill Neild

BEAUMONT — William E. “Bill” Neild, who served as mayor of Beaumont from 1982-1986, has died. His nephew, Beaumont City Councilman Taylor Neild, says his uncle always worked to improve the city and make it a better place to live. This is what he wrote about his uncle in a Facebook post:
BEAUMONT, TX

