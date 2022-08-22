Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
Groves police reopening investigation into 2003 unsolved homicide
GROVES — Groves police are reopening an investigation into a homicide that's remained unsolved since 2003. Sunday marks 19 years since someone shot Dennis Ray Wills to death at a motel in Groves. Groves police has reopened this case at the requests of Dennis Wills' brothers. And, the brothers...
Former BISD electrical contractor may soon spend 6 months in jail, be forced to pay $1.2M restitution
BEAUMONT, Texas — A former Beaumont Independent School District electrical contractor may soon spend six months in jail and have to pay back $1.2 million. The Texas Court of Criminal appeals on Wednesday rejected Calvin Walker's petition seeking to overrule a lower court's decision upholding his conviction. The Texas...
bluebonnetnews.com
2 brothers killed in fatal crash in Devers Thursday
A head-on accident on Thursday, Aug. 25, has claimed the life of two brothers and seriously injured another driver, all from the Beaumont area, according to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor of the Liberty County office of the Texas Department of Public Safety. The accident took place at 12:23 p.m. on...
City of Lumberton passes anti-camping ordinance in response to increasing homeless population
LUMBERTON, Texas — An issue regarding homeless camps that has affected many cities before will now impact Lumberton. Beginning August 26, an anti-camping ordinance will go into place. The overwhelming presence of homeless camps prompted the city council to hold a vote on August 22, which passed. Lumberton has...
Apply Now | Beaumont Police Department actively recruiting amid shortage of officers
BEAUMONT, Texas — Amid a shortage of officers, the Beaumont Police Department is actively hiring and encouraging those interested to apply. The area department is not alone in its hiring struggles. Police departments across the country are struggling to recruit and retain new officers, and officials believe the cause is due to a variety of reasons.
Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine reflects on 38 years in law enforcement after announcing retirement
PORT NECHES, Texas — The City of Port Neches is looking for a new police chief after Chief Paul Lemoine announced his retirement. Chief Lemoine has served the City of Port Neches for 36 years but has worked in law enforcement for a total of 38 years. "Just honored...
KFDM-TV
Work being done to clear court case backlog in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County District Attorney is trying to reduce the large number of cases currently backlogged in the county, some dating back several years. The pandemic slowed the court system dramatically, and though Covid-19 is now easing a bit, the wheels of justice are trying to catch up.
KFDM-TV
LU students in Beaumont react to suspect accused of exposing himself to female student
BEAUMONT — A suspect is behind bars following an investigation into a man trying to solicit several women at Lamar University. Devonta Joubert, 21, of Beaumont, is jailed on charges of Evading Detention with a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving, and a parole violation. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins...
'I was very scared' : Lamar University students react after Beaumont man's alleged attempts to solicit women on campus
BEAUMONT, Texas — Students at Lamar University were shocked after incidents involving a 21-year-old Beaumont man led to a campus emergency Tuesday. Devonta Joubert is accused of trying to solicit women in Lamar University parking lots. He is charged with reckless driving and evading arrest in a vehicle, with charges for the alleged solicitation pending.
kogt.com
Accident on 16th Street
Thursday afternoon just before 4pm witnesses on the scene say a white Impala pulled out of a turning lane and struck a Dodge Durango, turning it over and trapping the driver inside. Orange Fire had to use the JAWS of Life to get their door open and the driver out.
Traffic Stop in Sulphur Results in “Karen-like” Results
We have enough issues in the world. We also have technology that has the ability to record everything we do whether we like it or not. In this case, I find it hilarious that it all came back around on this individual. I won't name the person, but the Sulphur PD has the story on their Facebook page with her name. The last thing I need is another lawyer calling and complaining about a story I wrote. It's happened a lot!
2 injured with 1 possibly ejected from vehicle in Thursday night crash in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Troopers, police are investigating a crash in Orange that sent two people to the hospital Thursday night. The collision happened at 9:15 p.m. on State Highway 62 North of the interstate. A firefighter on scene told 12News crew it appeared a woman was ejected. She was...
Former Beaumont mayor, businessman William E. 'Bill' Neild dies at 85
BEAUMONT, Texas — Former Beaumont mayor William E. “Bill” Neild passed away on Wednesday. He was 85. Neild held the office of mayor of Beaumont from 1982 - 1986. He was a partner in the company his father started, H.B. Neild Contractors and Construction Managers, until the end of his term as mayor in 1986.
KFDM-TV
Lamar issues alert cautioning students; individual attempting to solicit women on campus
BEAUMONT — The Lamar University President's Office released an alert declaring a campus emergency. The message notes that it is not a test or drill, stating in part, "Be advised that a suspicious individual is soliciting females in Lamar Parking lots. Do not approach or enter any vehicles belonging to individuals you are not familiar with."
fox4beaumont.com
UPDATE: DPS releases names of two drivers killed in head-on collision
ORANGE COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety is releasing the names of two drivers killed in a head-on collision in Orange County. The driver of the Kia is identified as 23-year-old Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland. The driver of the Honda is identified as 59-year-old Sheila Lavalle...
KFDM-TV
Big Thicket National Preserve announces details on 2022 hunting permits
TEXAS — Big Thicket National Preserve Superintendent Wayne Prokopetz announced today that the preserve will start issuing this season's free hunting permits on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at the preserve visitor center from 9 am until 5 pm daily. The Big Thicket hunting permits allow hunters to take white-tailed...
Hardin County officials unanimously vote to adopt new resolution supporting Operation Lone Star efforts
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Hardin County officials have announced their formal support to further secure the Texas-Mexico border through Operation Lone Star. On Tuesday, the Hardin County Commissioners Court unanimously voted to adopt Resolution 22-22, Judge Wayne McDaniel announced in a Tuesday Facebook post. Resolution 22-22 calls for, "additional measures to secure the border, stop the invasion at the border, and protect our communities."
Port Arthur News
See how Groves is finding use for former fire station, bringing in revenue
GROVES — An office in the former Groves Fire Station will soon be put to use. JM Test Systems will lease the former fire chief’s office for 75 cents per square foot on a month-by-month basis at 6150 Short St. Groves City Manager D.E. Sosa said a business,...
fox26houston.com
Mom remembers when NICU baby was airlifted during Harvey
Eight babies were airlifted out of the neonatal intensive care unit in Beaumont after Hurricane Harvey. The mother of one of those babies reflects on the situation five years later.
KFDM-TV
Remembering former Beaumont mayor Bill Neild
BEAUMONT — William E. “Bill” Neild, who served as mayor of Beaumont from 1982-1986, has died. His nephew, Beaumont City Councilman Taylor Neild, says his uncle always worked to improve the city and make it a better place to live. This is what he wrote about his uncle in a Facebook post:
