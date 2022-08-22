ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Two Georgia Counties Designated as Primary Natural Disaster Areas

(USDA/FSA/WASHINGTON, D.C./August 25, 2022) — This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
Georgia DHS receives cash assistance for programs

ATLANTA – More than $1 billion has been dedicated to the Georgia Department of Human Services for cash assistance to government benefit programs. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that he has dedicated more than $1 billion to the Department of Human Services (DHS) to provide cash assistance of up to $350 for active enrollees, which can also include $350 for anyone in the active enrollees’ assistance unit, of Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF government benefit programs. This assistance will help some of Georgia’s most vulnerable citizens cope with the continued negative economic impact of the COVID-19 public health emergency and 40-year-high inflation caused by disastrous policies that were implemented by the Biden administration.
Deputy elections clerk in Colorado to testify against boss

DENVER (AP) — A woman has struck a plea deal to testify against her boss, a Colorado clerk who became a hero to election conspiracy theorists after she was charged with breaking into her county’s voting system. Belinda Knisley, who has long been on administrative leave from her...
Dry summer keeps Massachusetts' tallest fire tower busy

PRINCETON, Mass. - Across Massachusetts, over three dozen fire towers play a key part in preventing wildfires from getting out of control. Amid this summer's drought, they've been particularly busy. Alex Belote, fire program coordinator with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, said there have been 840 wildfires this...
Gov. Beshear signs massive bill to fund eastern Kentucky flood relief

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers passed sweeping legislation Friday injecting nearly $213 million into flood-ravaged Appalachia, wrapping up their work in a special session devoted to assisting with the mammoth challenge of recovery. What You Need To Know. Flood-relief legislation passed. $213 million heading to flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. The...
Former grocery store transforming to support Black farmers in Georgia

Shirley Sherrod, Georgia’s first Black state director of rural development for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, knows much more work needs to be done to help Black farmers. Sherrod, who grew up in Baker County, Georgia, originally had no intention of becoming involved in agriculture. But when she was...
Georgia’s “fetal personhood” statute is uncharted territory

When it comes to curtailing abortion access, Georgia has emerged as something of the tip of the spear. The state’s six-week abortion ban, which Governor Brian Kemp signed into law in 2019, was part of a small cadre of “fetal heartbeat” laws passed by Republican-dominated legislatures around the same time. Georgia’s law, among the strictest in the country, outlaws most abortions once cardiac electrical activity can be detected in the fetal pole, generally around six weeks. (Such laws refer to this activity as a “heartbeat,” but many medical experts say such terminology is misleading.)
