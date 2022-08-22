Read full article on original website
Georgia judge skeptical of Brian Kemp's argument to quash election probe subpoena
Georgia Judge Robert McBurney expressed skepticism of Gov. Brian Kemp's claims that he is immune from testifying in a probe of efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential and that the investigation is politically biased.
Two Georgia Counties Designated as Primary Natural Disaster Areas
(USDA/FSA/WASHINGTON, D.C./August 25, 2022) — This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
EV industry future in Georgia looks bright
ATLANTA – Georgia has positioned itself on the ground floor of the electric-vehicle revolution and is poised for further growth as demand for EVs takes off, the state’s economic development chief said Wednesday. Since 2020, EV manufacturers and their suppliers have invested $13 billion in Georgia while creating...
Georgia's budget is a 'snapshot of our morals and values,' advocates of Medicaid expansion say
LISTEN: A District Court judge ruled last week that Georgia can move forward with its waiver plan rather than fully expand Medicaid. But some say this will leave many of the state’s poorest people without coverage. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports. For 10 years, Georgia state leaders have continued...
Georgia communities mobilize against expansion of foul-smelling wood-burning energy
A group of residents and environmentalists are fighting to prevent the world’s largest wood pellet plant from coming to a predominantly Black and Hispanic community in south Georgia. The Southern Environmental Law Center and Concerned Citizens of Cook County are asking a judge to revoke an air quality permit...
State economist says Georgia set to become next Silicon Valley thanks to investment in EV technology
ATLANTA — Georgia is set to benefit from a recent announcement in California. Lawmakers there want to mandate that only electric vehicles can be sold in the state by 2035. Georgia has almost cornered the market when it comes to EV technology. The state has a massive battery plant,...
97,000 people have become US citizens in Georgia since 2016. Now they can all vote | Analysis
ATLANTA — Georgia's newest citizens can have a huge impact on how to shape the state, a new report shows. The National Partnership for New Americans (NPNA) released a report Tuesday revealing Georgia is now home to nearly 97,000 naturalized citizens since 2016, many of who say they are ready to vote this year.
Georgia allocates $100 million to law enforcement, public safety agencies
Public safety and law enforcement agencies in the state of Georgia are eligible to receive grant funding from the state.
Georgia DHS receives cash assistance for programs
ATLANTA – More than $1 billion has been dedicated to the Georgia Department of Human Services for cash assistance to government benefit programs. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that he has dedicated more than $1 billion to the Department of Human Services (DHS) to provide cash assistance of up to $350 for active enrollees, which can also include $350 for anyone in the active enrollees’ assistance unit, of Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF government benefit programs. This assistance will help some of Georgia’s most vulnerable citizens cope with the continued negative economic impact of the COVID-19 public health emergency and 40-year-high inflation caused by disastrous policies that were implemented by the Biden administration.
Deputy elections clerk in Colorado to testify against boss
DENVER (AP) — A woman has struck a plea deal to testify against her boss, a Colorado clerk who became a hero to election conspiracy theorists after she was charged with breaking into her county’s voting system. Belinda Knisley, who has long been on administrative leave from her...
Dry summer keeps Massachusetts' tallest fire tower busy
PRINCETON, Mass. - Across Massachusetts, over three dozen fire towers play a key part in preventing wildfires from getting out of control. Amid this summer's drought, they've been particularly busy. Alex Belote, fire program coordinator with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, said there have been 840 wildfires this...
New U.S. citizens could play big role in Georgia's elections
Recently naturalized U.S. citizens could play an outsized role in Georgia’s upcoming midterm elections. A report released Tuesday ranks the state first in the nation as far as the potential electoral impact of newly naturalized citizens. There are more than 96,000 of them, a number greater than the margins...
Gov. Beshear signs massive bill to fund eastern Kentucky flood relief
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers passed sweeping legislation Friday injecting nearly $213 million into flood-ravaged Appalachia, wrapping up their work in a special session devoted to assisting with the mammoth challenge of recovery. What You Need To Know. Flood-relief legislation passed. $213 million heading to flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. The...
Former grocery store transforming to support Black farmers in Georgia
Shirley Sherrod, Georgia’s first Black state director of rural development for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, knows much more work needs to be done to help Black farmers. Sherrod, who grew up in Baker County, Georgia, originally had no intention of becoming involved in agriculture. But when she was...
Georgia Voters: You can request an absentee ballot for the November election starting today
Georgia voters choosing to vote by mail for the November election may now submit applications for absentee ballots online, by email, mail, fax, or in person up until October 28th. In order to avoid any potential delays, the secretary of state’s office is reminding voters to submit their requests for...
Slow for Whales: Off Georgia Coast, Feds Propose Lower Marine Speed Limits for More Vessels to Protect Endangered Whales
To help protect the dwindling population of right whales, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has proposed lowering the maritime speed limit off the Georgia coast for a wider range of powered vessels.
Stacey Abrams-linked group took almost $500K from taxpayer-backed COVID fund as donations swelled by $20M
FIRST ON FOX: A Georgia-based voter registration nonprofit founded by Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams received nearly $500,000 in COVID-19 bailout cash during a year its donations swelled by tens of millions of dollars, according to tax forms. The New Georgia Project, which Abrams founded in 2014, applied for and...
Georgia’s “fetal personhood” statute is uncharted territory
When it comes to curtailing abortion access, Georgia has emerged as something of the tip of the spear. The state’s six-week abortion ban, which Governor Brian Kemp signed into law in 2019, was part of a small cadre of “fetal heartbeat” laws passed by Republican-dominated legislatures around the same time. Georgia’s law, among the strictest in the country, outlaws most abortions once cardiac electrical activity can be detected in the fetal pole, generally around six weeks. (Such laws refer to this activity as a “heartbeat,” but many medical experts say such terminology is misleading.)
Former state of Georgia employee charged in elaborate scheme to steal $1.3 million, FBI says
ATLANTA — The FBI has charged a former state of Georgia employee in a complex, multi-year scheme in an effort to embezzle more than $1.3 million. The suspect, who was formerly a counselor with the Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency (GVRA), was charged Thursday with forging educational records and creating fake students with non-existent disabilities.
State worker accused of creating fake disability clients, stealing more than $1M from taxpayers
ATLANTA — A former state worker whose job was to help the disabled is expected to plead guilty to federal charges that she defrauded taxpayers out of well over a million dollars. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Richard Belcher says a so-called criminal information released by prosecutors states that Karen...
