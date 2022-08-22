ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

13News Now

Virginia state trooper won't be charged in deadly 2021 shooting in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — A Virginia state trooper won't face charges after a police chase on Interstate 664 ended in a deadly shooting in Suffolk in November 2021. In a letter to the Virginia Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Chesapeake Commonwealth's Attorney Matthew Hamel detailed the November 6, 2021, situation and the reasons why Trooper Paul Perry shouldn't face criminal charges.
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

Man shot on Shore Drive in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Virginia — A man was shot on Shore Drive in Norfolk Friday afternoon. According to the Norfolk Police Dept., it happened in the 9600 block just after 1 p.m. That area is near the East Beach Shoppes. Officers who went to the scene found a man with a...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Gunshot victim walks into Norfolk hospital

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One victim walked into a hospital following an overnight shooting in Norfolk Thursday morning. Dispatchers said they were notified of a gunshot victim arriving at Sentara Leigh Hospital just before 2:30 a.m. this morning. According to the Norfolk Police Department, a man arrived at the...
NORFOLK, VA
cbs19news

Police: Man charged in shooting that killed 4 in June

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) -- Authorities say one man has been arrested and charged with capital murder in a shooting at a Virginia boarding house that killed four people in June, but a second man wanted in the case is still at large. News outlets report that Portsmouth's interim Police Chief...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Norfolk couple killed in Hawaii crash

NORFOLK, Va. — A car crash an ocean away left a Norfolk couple dead and their child hospitalized. A man who local police say was driving erratically killed Ron and Michelle Hartman in Hawaii. Their daughter, Holly, is recovering in the hospital. Holly, 30, was in Honolulu running in...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Norfolk, VA
Norfolk local news

