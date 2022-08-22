Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lori Ann Talens the Virginia Beach coupon fraud mastermind will be featured on The Con Thursday night on ABCCheryl E PrestonVirginia Beach, VA
A New Way to Manage Short-Term Rentals in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach On U.S. News List Of Best Cities To Retire In The U.S.ChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Ice Cream Treats For Dogs: It's Dog-Gone Good!Suzanne RothbergRehoboth Beach, DE
Related
Virginia state trooper won't be charged in deadly 2021 shooting in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — A Virginia state trooper won't face charges after a police chase on Interstate 664 ended in a deadly shooting in Suffolk in November 2021. In a letter to the Virginia Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Chesapeake Commonwealth's Attorney Matthew Hamel detailed the November 6, 2021, situation and the reasons why Trooper Paul Perry shouldn't face criminal charges.
Man who confessed to killing 3 people in Norfolk, Virginia Beach appears in court
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man accused of a killing spree across Hampton Roads appeared before a Virginia Beach judge for a preliminary hearing Thursday. In a jailhouse interview with 13News Now, Cola Beale, 31, confessed to killing three people in March. The hearing featured testimony from Virginia Beach...
Suspect in death of VB woman makes first court appearance for charges related to her death
A man facing charges in the death of a Virginia Beach woman appeared in a Norfolk court for the first time Thursday.
Two gunshot victims arrive at hospital after Norfolk shooting
Norfolk Police confirmed officers responded to the 1200 block of Lead Street around 6:30 p.m. for the report of a gunshot disturbance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Second shooting this week near West Pembroke Avenue in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — A man is hurt after a shooting on West Pembroke Avenue in Hampton Thursday. This is the second shooting on this road this week. According to the Hampton Police Division, it happened at around 6:14 p.m. in the 1400 block. That's where officers found a man who'd been shot.
Man shot on Shore Drive in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Virginia — A man was shot on Shore Drive in Norfolk Friday afternoon. According to the Norfolk Police Dept., it happened in the 9600 block just after 1 p.m. That area is near the East Beach Shoppes. Officers who went to the scene found a man with a...
Man accused of killing Virginia Beach woman pleads not guilty
NORFOLK, Va. — The man accused of murdering a woman last week appeared before a Norfolk judge on Thursday. Gary Morton, 43, pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and felony use of a firearm. He also asked for a court-appointed attorney. Morton is set to appear in...
Trail of food wrappers leads Virginia Beach Police to arrest in burglary case
The Virginia Beach Police Department arrested a man after following a trail of food wrappers in a burglary and tampering motor vehicle case.
RELATED PEOPLE
WAVY News 10
Gunshot victim walks into Norfolk hospital
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One victim walked into a hospital following an overnight shooting in Norfolk Thursday morning. Dispatchers said they were notified of a gunshot victim arriving at Sentara Leigh Hospital just before 2:30 a.m. this morning. According to the Norfolk Police Department, a man arrived at the...
VB Police announce internal investigation into handling of Marie Covington case
Virginia Beach Police have opened an inquiry into the timeline of the department's response and reporting on the missing woman that was found dead in Norfolk.
Newport News teacher sentenced for importing Ecstasy
Court records show 39-year-old Andrew Myers imported the drug into the U.S. from Germany and Spain.
The last hours of a Virginia Beach mother’s life
40-year-old Marie Covington's four children should be in the process of making plans to return to school in the fall. Instead, they are making plans to bid farewell to their mother.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Possible road rage incident led to Oyster Point Road shooting in Newport News, police say
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was shot and killed in the Oyster Point part of Newport News Friday afternoon, according to police. The shooting happened in the 300 block of Oyster Point Road, the Newport News Police Department said. That's near the Oyster Point Plaza Shopping Center. Police...
cbs19news
Police: Man charged in shooting that killed 4 in June
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) -- Authorities say one man has been arrested and charged with capital murder in a shooting at a Virginia boarding house that killed four people in June, but a second man wanted in the case is still at large. News outlets report that Portsmouth's interim Police Chief...
13newsnow.com
Man charged in death of missing Virginia Beach woman appears in Norfolk court
Gary Morton pleaded not guilty and asked for a court-appointed attorney. His next court date is set for Oct. 19.
Virginia Beach man robbed in his car in broad day light, neighbors speak out
A robbery in the early evening hours Wednesday is rocking one Virginia Beach community. Many tell our News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones it's a quiet neighborhood.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13newsnow.com
Cola Beale to appear in Virginia Beach court on murder, arson charges
Beale has been charged with the murder of three people in total throughout Virginia Beach and Norfolk. Today, he faces a preliminary hearing for two of them.
13newsnow.com
Remembering Rosa: Woman hit, killed in Virginia Beach crash was a leader in the Hampton Roads Filipino community
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A driver is accused of hitting two people who were walking in a crosswalk near Constitution Drive at Virginia Beach Town Center. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Monday. Rosa Blanco, 76, died from her injuries, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department. Over...
Man dies from injuries after Hampton shooting on W Pembroke Ave.
The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects who were deemed to be involved in a shooting that occurred on August 25, 2022.
Norfolk couple killed in Hawaii crash
NORFOLK, Va. — A car crash an ocean away left a Norfolk couple dead and their child hospitalized. A man who local police say was driving erratically killed Ron and Michelle Hartman in Hawaii. Their daughter, Holly, is recovering in the hospital. Holly, 30, was in Honolulu running in...
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0