CBS Austin
Austin Police investigating homicide at Zilker Park near Barton Springs Pool
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a second homicide in a tourist hotspot in two days Thursday morning. Senior Patrol Officer Demitri Hobbs said a call came in at 7:15 a.m. reporting a suspicious vehicle with bullet holes in the windows located in the 2200 block of Barton Springs Road at Zilker Park.
CBS Austin
Suspect detained near Dell Seton hospital after shooting incident off E. 7th Street
AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect was detained near a downtown Austin hospital after a shooting incident occurred in the entertainment district Thursday night, authorities said. The Austin Police Department said the shooting originated in the 2600 block of E. 7th Street at around 9:15 p.m. Police learned a victim left the scene and admitted themself into Dell Seton Medical Center -- about a 2-mile drive west into the city.
CBS Austin
APD seeks help ID'ing persons of interest in downtown Austin shooting that injured four
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two persons of interest related to a shooting that left four people injured in March 2022. The shooting happened at 1:59 a.m. in the 400 block of E. 6th Street on March 20 -- the...
CBS Austin
APD investigates 52nd homicide of the year, 2nd in 2 days at popular tourist spots
Austin police are investigating a second homicide in as many days, once again in a popular tourist spot. Employees found the body this morning at Barton Springs Pool near a car. The man has been identified as 27-year-old Camnik Eugene Campbell. During the on-scene investigation, it was determined Campbell was shot.
CBS Austin
Copper Beech residents' questions go unanswered as management hasn't returned calls
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State University students and alumni continue to live in deplorable conditions at a San Marcos student housing complex. Tenants at the Copper Beech Townhomes have been living in filthy conditions since move-in day over the weekend. Residents tell CBS Austin the last time they heard from managers was on Sunday. There is progress being made for some units, but there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.
CBS Austin
Copper Beech faces several code violations after unsanitary move-in debacle
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Copper Beech Townhomes in San Marcos face code violations after several residents and parents complained to the city's code compliance department. They're now stepping in to help get the issues fixed. Code compliance said it received six complaints and has already inspected those units. They...
CBS Austin
Mayor Adler looks back on eight years of leadership during final State of The City Address
AUSTIN, Texas — Beginning with thanking his loving wife Diane, staff, and supporters, Mayor Steve Adler gave his last State of The City Address Thursday evening. Speaking to a packed out city hall Adler told attendees it’s hard to celebrate success while people are struggling but expressed his speech was about highlighting where the city stands and what has been achieved.
CBS Austin
Missing Austin 1-year-old found safe, person of interest in custody
AUSTIN, Texas — A one-year-old Austin child is back with her family and her biological mother is in custody after the child went missing from her southwest Austin home for almost 24 hours. At 8:00 PM Tuesday evening Saylor Elizabeth Tucker was reported missing from White Elm Cove near...
CBS Austin
Woman in critical condition after shooting at Georgetown home; husband arrested
A woman is in critical condition at a Williamson County hospital and her husband is in jail after a shooting Wednesday afternoon at a home in Georgetown. It happened at around 1:25 p.m. at a home in the 1400 block of Grande Mesa Drive, in a neighborhood just off FM 1460.
CBS Austin
More Texas schools to display 'In God We Trust' poster donations
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas law requires public schools to display “In God We Trust” posters donated to them by private citizens or organizations if the posters meet certain criteria. While some argue the law violates the separation of church and state, others say it promotes a...
CBS Austin
Austin man convicted of 9 counts of forgery of currency, sentenced to 18 years in prison
BURNET, Texas — A Burney County jury convicted an Austin man of nine counts of forgery of currency last week. In a press release, District Attorney Wiley B. McAfee said the jury deliberated for 20 minutes before returning guilty verdicts on Tuesday, August 16, and convicting Gerardo Barlow, 34, on all 9 counts. He also has a prior conviction for possession of a controlled substance.
CBS Austin
Man charged for 'brutal' beating that left man dead at Auditorium Shores
Austin Police say the suspect from Wednesday morning's homicide at Auditorium Shores has been arrested. 30-year-old Coltan Moore is charged with first-degree felony murder. The victim is still unidentified. The incident happed at the park located just south of downtown near the 800 block of West Riverside Drive, close to...
CBS Austin
3 Hays CISD students die from suspected fentanyl overdoses in last month
KYLE, Texas — A third Hays CISD student has died from a suspected fentanyl overdose in the last month. Hays CISD says that on Saturday, August 20, 2022, a 15-year-old high school sophomore died from a suspected fentanyl overdose in San Marcos, Texas. In late July and early August,...
CBS Austin
19-year-old charged with manslaughter for unintentionally shooting his friend
Police in Round Rock say they have arrested and charged a man for a fatal shooting back in April. The shooting happened Tuesday, April 19, in the1600 block of Gattis School Road, near the intersection with A.W. Grimes Boulevard. Police said they initially responded at 9:40 p.m. to a report...
CBS Austin
Man found dead with "head trauma" prompts homicide investigation at Auditorium Shores park
AUSTIN, Texas — A homicide investigation is underway at the Auditorium Shores park near downtown Austin Wednesday morning, the Austin Police Department said. During a press conference, Officer Michael Bullock said that a person jogging in the area called dispatch at 6:54 a.m. after discovering an unresponsive middle-aged Black man in the 800 block of West Riverside Drive. This is near the Ann and Roy Hike and Bike Trail.
CBS Austin
Austin City Council votes to increase their pay by 40 percent
AUSTIN, Texas — During their most recent meeting, Austin city council members voted to give themselves a 40% raise. A decision that has since stirred up some mixed emotions. The amount was determined by the Human Resources Department, through a market study conducted over the last year that considered council staff salaries.
CBS Austin
Police ID woman killed in SW Austin multi-vehicle crash
Police have identified the woman who was killed Monday morning after a multi-vehicle crash in Southwest Austin. It happened at around 5 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 71, just west of the Y at Oak Hill at the Cover Bridge Drive intersection. The Austin Police Department says a...
CBS Austin
Fertility doctors unite, speak out against abortion bans
AUSTIN, Texas — More doctors are raising awareness about the impacts abortion-banning trigger laws, like the one that took effect in Texas on Thursday, can have on their patients. Nationwide, a group of fertility specialists is banding together to educate others and take action. Doctors for Fertility is a...
CBS Austin
Man arrested for bringing gun in bag at Pflugerville ISD school during sports event
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A man was arrested after bringing a gun in a backpack to a Pflugerville ISD school and leaving it unattended last week. Police arrested 46-year-old Robert Allen Brown on a third-degree felony charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon at a place where weapons are prohibited. According...
