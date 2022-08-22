ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CBS Austin

Austin Police investigating homicide at Zilker Park near Barton Springs Pool

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a second homicide in a tourist hotspot in two days Thursday morning. Senior Patrol Officer Demitri Hobbs said a call came in at 7:15 a.m. reporting a suspicious vehicle with bullet holes in the windows located in the 2200 block of Barton Springs Road at Zilker Park.
CBS Austin

Suspect detained near Dell Seton hospital after shooting incident off E. 7th Street

AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect was detained near a downtown Austin hospital after a shooting incident occurred in the entertainment district Thursday night, authorities said. The Austin Police Department said the shooting originated in the 2600 block of E. 7th Street at around 9:15 p.m. Police learned a victim left the scene and admitted themself into Dell Seton Medical Center -- about a 2-mile drive west into the city.
CBS Austin

Copper Beech residents' questions go unanswered as management hasn't returned calls

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State University students and alumni continue to live in deplorable conditions at a San Marcos student housing complex. Tenants at the Copper Beech Townhomes have been living in filthy conditions since move-in day over the weekend. Residents tell CBS Austin the last time they heard from managers was on Sunday. There is progress being made for some units, but there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.
CBS Austin

Mayor Adler looks back on eight years of leadership during final State of The City Address

AUSTIN, Texas — Beginning with thanking his loving wife Diane, staff, and supporters, Mayor Steve Adler gave his last State of The City Address Thursday evening. Speaking to a packed out city hall Adler told attendees it’s hard to celebrate success while people are struggling but expressed his speech was about highlighting where the city stands and what has been achieved.
CBS Austin

Missing Austin 1-year-old found safe, person of interest in custody

AUSTIN, Texas — A one-year-old Austin child is back with her family and her biological mother is in custody after the child went missing from her southwest Austin home for almost 24 hours. At 8:00 PM Tuesday evening Saylor Elizabeth Tucker was reported missing from White Elm Cove near...
CBS Austin

More Texas schools to display 'In God We Trust' poster donations

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas law requires public schools to display “In God We Trust” posters donated to them by private citizens or organizations if the posters meet certain criteria. While some argue the law violates the separation of church and state, others say it promotes a...
CBS Austin

Austin man convicted of 9 counts of forgery of currency, sentenced to 18 years in prison

BURNET, Texas — A Burney County jury convicted an Austin man of nine counts of forgery of currency last week. In a press release, District Attorney Wiley B. McAfee said the jury deliberated for 20 minutes before returning guilty verdicts on Tuesday, August 16, and convicting Gerardo Barlow, 34, on all 9 counts. He also has a prior conviction for possession of a controlled substance.
CBS Austin

Man charged for 'brutal' beating that left man dead at Auditorium Shores

Austin Police say the suspect from Wednesday morning's homicide at Auditorium Shores has been arrested. 30-year-old Coltan Moore is charged with first-degree felony murder. The victim is still unidentified. The incident happed at the park located just south of downtown near the 800 block of West Riverside Drive, close to...
CBS Austin

3 Hays CISD students die from suspected fentanyl overdoses in last month

KYLE, Texas — A third Hays CISD student has died from a suspected fentanyl overdose in the last month. Hays CISD says that on Saturday, August 20, 2022, a 15-year-old high school sophomore died from a suspected fentanyl overdose in San Marcos, Texas. In late July and early August,...
CBS Austin

Man found dead with "head trauma" prompts homicide investigation at Auditorium Shores park

AUSTIN, Texas — A homicide investigation is underway at the Auditorium Shores park near downtown Austin Wednesday morning, the Austin Police Department said. During a press conference, Officer Michael Bullock said that a person jogging in the area called dispatch at 6:54 a.m. after discovering an unresponsive middle-aged Black man in the 800 block of West Riverside Drive. This is near the Ann and Roy Hike and Bike Trail.
CBS Austin

Austin City Council votes to increase their pay by 40 percent

AUSTIN, Texas — During their most recent meeting, Austin city council members voted to give themselves a 40% raise. A decision that has since stirred up some mixed emotions. The amount was determined by the Human Resources Department, through a market study conducted over the last year that considered council staff salaries.
CBS Austin

Police ID woman killed in SW Austin multi-vehicle crash

Police have identified the woman who was killed Monday morning after a multi-vehicle crash in Southwest Austin. It happened at around 5 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 71, just west of the Y at Oak Hill at the Cover Bridge Drive intersection. The Austin Police Department says a...
CBS Austin

Fertility doctors unite, speak out against abortion bans

AUSTIN, Texas — More doctors are raising awareness about the impacts abortion-banning trigger laws, like the one that took effect in Texas on Thursday, can have on their patients. Nationwide, a group of fertility specialists is banding together to educate others and take action. Doctors for Fertility is a...
