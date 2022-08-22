BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the summer draws to a close, low water levels in Lake Champlain are posing a potential safety hazard for boaters. “Red and green -- stay between.” Those markers on the water are very important for boaters to notice this time of year as people are wrapping up the boating season. They show boaters where the safe channel is and where rocks and sandbars can leave boaters high and dry, or worse.

