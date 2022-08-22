Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Low water levels pose hazard for Lake Champlain boaters
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the summer draws to a close, low water levels in Lake Champlain are posing a potential safety hazard for boaters. “Red and green -- stay between.” Those markers on the water are very important for boaters to notice this time of year as people are wrapping up the boating season. They show boaters where the safe channel is and where rocks and sandbars can leave boaters high and dry, or worse.
PHOTOS: Vermont's 'oldest fair' draws cows, cars and crowds
The Caledonia County Fair continues through Sunday evening in Lyndonville. Read the story on VTDigger here: PHOTOS: Vermont's 'oldest fair' draws cows, cars and crowds.
WCAX
Vermont credit union puts pause on cannabis banking
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s retail cannabis market is moving closer to becoming fully operational later this fall. The industry is expected to pump millions into the local economy, but this week one of the key financial institutions making the marijuana market possible is hitting the brakes. The Vermont...
Sarah George and state police disagree over whether to charge Shelburne police officer
Cpl. Jon Marcoux, the Shelburne Police Department’s public information officer, is under investigation and was put on administrative leave for discharging a weapon during a Jan. 23 incident. Read the story on VTDigger here: Sarah George and state police disagree over whether to charge Shelburne police officer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin County sheriff fires embattled deputy, will no longer back his election bid
Former Capt. John Grismore was caught on video kicking a suspect in police custody multiple times. He has ignored calls to drop out of the race for sheriff this fall. Read the story on VTDigger here: Franklin County sheriff fires embattled deputy, will no longer back his election bid.
Officials Lay the Groundwork for Replacing the Busy Burlington-Winooski Bridge
Crossing the bridge that connects Burlington and Winooski isn't a pleasant experience for anyone. Squeezed into two narrow travel lanes in each direction, motorists are at risk of sideswipe crashes. Pedestrians must pick their way across a crumbling sidewalk with little buffer from speeding traffic; cyclists have no lane of their own.
colchestersun.com
‘Nothing that can be done:’ Colchester looks to replace ash trees as threat of emerald ash borer looms
After consulting with experts, the Town of Colchester has concluded there is nothing that can be done about the emerald ash borer beetle which has been decimating ash trees across the state this year. At the selectboard’s Tuesday meeting, Town Manager Aaron Frank said next steps for Colchester are to...
WCAX
2 cows found dead on Interstate 89 in Richmond
Democrat Matt Castelli wins nomination for U.S. House in New York's 21st Congressional District. Democrat Matt Castelli wins nomination for U.S. House in New York's 21st Congressional District. Updated: 5 hours ago. The first day at a new school can be nerve-wracking for students, but what about new teachers?. $1.7M...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
Vermont postal problems persist
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Postal problems continue in Vermont, with many people forced to go to the post office to make pickups or the mail not showing up at all. Officials say there are many factors impacting the USPS’s ability to deliver mail in a timely manner, but right now it appears that the main issues are staffing shortages and a recent increase in COVID cases.
Tony Redington, a ‘one man workhorse’ and Burlington community leader, dies
“He was just this person who would do the work and step up when things needed to be done,” Steve Goodkind said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Tony Redington, a ‘one man workhorse’ and Burlington community leader, dies.
nomadlawyer.org
Vermont : Top 10 Most Visited Places in Vermont, USA
Vermont is well-known for its forested natural beauty and majestic green mountains. It also has scenic hiking trails and resort-worthy skiing. There are over 100 wooden covered bridges in Vermont. While many people associate the state of Vermont with covered bridges, white clapboard villages, and vibrant fall foliage, Vermont has...
miltonindependent.com
Milton police log: Aug. 12-18
US RT 7 / Milton Diner-9:46 p.m. While on patrol, Officer Carlson began a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Officer Carlson learned that the operator had an active arrest warrant from identifying them. The driver was taken into custody for their warrant and will appear in court.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
Williston police to hold sobriety checkpoints in September
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Williston Police Department plans to crack down on drunk driving in the month of September. Williston Police say they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints in Chittenden County for the duration of the month. The focus is on people who are driving drunk, under the influence...
WCAX
Vt. fireworks company takes 1st place in international competition
EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont fireworks company took top honors at an international competition. Northstar Fireworks is based in East Montpelier. This summer they competed against teams from Mexico, Canada and France in the Casino Lac-Leamy’s international fireworks competition. Northstar said the competition, which took place in...
newportdispatch.com
Tractor-trailer crash, fire on I-91 in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 51-year-old man from Maine was involved in a single-vehicle crash in St. Johnsbury yesterday. The tractor-trailer crash took place on I-91 in the early morning hours. According to the initial reports, the TT unit was seen off the interstate near mile marker 129 on the...
mynbc5.com
Cannabis Farm Tours in Irasburg give visitors inside look at cultivation
IRASBURG, Vt. — One Vermont farmer in the Northeast Kingdom is hoping to add Cannabis Farm Tours to Vermont’s Agri-tourism industry. Eli Harrington showed guests how he hand trims a cannabis plant during one of his tours. It’s one part of his Vertmonijuana homestead tours, where visitors can...
WCAX
Work crews tidy up one of Lake Champlain’s most visited islands
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Valcour Island is one of Lake Champlain’s most visited islands. Only accessible by boat, the beloved spot is popular with history buffs and outdoor enthusiasts alike. And as Elissa Borden reports, the beauty on the island doesn’t come without some hard work. Just a...
mynbc5.com
Police: Man who embezzled from food bank also stole from church
LYNDON, Vt. — A man who was charged with stealing money from a local church has now been cited for embezzlement from an area food bank. The Lyndonville Police Department said Gerald Prevost, 72, of Lyndon wrote more than $75,000 in checks to himself and others while he was the treasurer of the Lyndon Area Thrift Store and Emergency Food Shelf.
Deputy caught on camera kicking person in custody ignores calls to exit Franklin County sheriff’s race
John Grismore was suspended from his position as captain in the sheriff’s office as state police investigate the incident. The Franklin County Republican party is seeking to convince its Democratic counterpart to rally behind a write-in candidate. Read the story on VTDigger here: Deputy caught on camera kicking person in custody ignores calls to exit Franklin County sheriff’s race.
WCAX
Vermont colleges bucking national enrollment trends
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Research shows college enrollment around the country is dropping, but schools in Vermont say they’ve been seeing the opposite. Some administrators say it’s the low cost and others say it’s a result of how the pandemic has been managed. This year, the University of Vermont is welcoming its largest classes, with roughly 3,000 students.
Comments / 1