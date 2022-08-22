STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County is one of the largest counties in New York State. With hills, cities, open farmland, and the Finger Lakes, it comes as no surprise that there is a wide variety in real estate across the county.

According to listings on Zillow.com as of August 22, there are seven homes or plots of land in Steuben County that cost more than $900,000. The highest-priced home is in Hammondsport and costs almost $3,000,000.

Whether or not they’ve been sold, here are the most expensive homes in Steuben County, according to Zillow. Click on any of the addresses to see the listings:

At $931,000, this is the only property on the list that is just a plot of farmland with a barn and no house. The listing describes the 98-acre plot as a “great opportunity to own productive farm land with the potential for future development.”

This home was built in 1880 and sits on an 83-acre plot of land next to Keuka Lake in Hammondsport, according to the listing. The 4-bed 1-bath house costs $999,000 and includes acres of vineyards, forest, and farmland overlooking the lake.

One of the more modern houses on the list, this home sits in the corner of Steuben County, right next to Schuyler County. Built in 1999, the house costs $1,000,000 and also comes with plenty of land. The plot includes 131 acres of fields, woods, a 20,000-square foot barn, a machine shop and paddocks for horses.

Built in 1972, this Corning house features the most contemporary and modernistic style on the list. The 6,450-square foot house costs $1,195,000 and comes with five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a three-car garage and 48 acres of land.

Moving back to the Finger Lakes, Zillow’s listing shows this house at $1,399,000. With 4,7000 square feet, 47 acres, four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and a three-car garage, this house is set in a hill and overlooks Keuka Lake. This house is also the most recent construction on this list, being built in 2011.

This contemporary log cabin-style home was built in 2001 and is listed at $1.5 million. Featuring high ceilings, a loft, five bedrooms and bathrooms, and even a stone fireplace with a waterfall. The 39-acre plot also has plenty of woods, a pond, solar panels and a riding arena.

Topping off the list is another Hammondsport home, costing $2,975,000. The 1,344-square foot lakefront house features stone walls and comes with a 1,400-square foot carriage house. Though it includes three bedrooms and bathrooms and a five-car garage, it’s the smallest plot on the list, with only 0.73 acres.

