Two Georgia Counties Designated as Primary Natural Disaster Areas
(USDA/FSA/WASHINGTON, D.C./August 25, 2022) — This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
wabe.org
Georgia communities mobilize against expansion of foul-smelling wood-burning energy
A group of residents and environmentalists are fighting to prevent the world’s largest wood pellet plant from coming to a predominantly Black and Hispanic community in south Georgia. The Southern Environmental Law Center and Concerned Citizens of Cook County are asking a judge to revoke an air quality permit...
WJCL
Jimmy DeLoach Parkway Extension opens
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers are now experiencing the full benefits of the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway. The final phase of the project is now completed. It will help ease traffic flow and make drivers safer at the same time. And with a simple ribbon cutting, the final phase of...
fox44news.com
Texas trigger law banning most abortions officially taking effect in the state
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas “trigger law” that bans virtually all abortions took effect Thursday. The U.S. Supreme Court issued a judgment July 24 overruling Roe v. Wade. The Texas law automatically bans most abortions in the state. Thursday marked 30 days since the high court issued its official judgment.
fox44news.com
Woman sues over residency requirement for assisted suicide
A Connecticut woman with cancer sued Vermont on Thursday for allowing only its own residents to take advantage of a state law that lets people who are terminally ill end their own lives. Lynda Bluestein, 75, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, who has terminal fallopian tube cancer, and Dr. Diana Barnard, of...
WALB 10
More young farmers needed for South Ga. farms
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The average Georgia farmer is almost 60 years old. That’s according to the latest Agriculture Census. Now some South Georgia farmers say they’re willing to mentor the next generation. Adam McLendon said if you are a parent, farmers like him are willing to invest...
fox40jackson.com
Stacey Abrams-linked group took almost $500K from taxpayer-backed COVID fund as donations swelled by $20M
FIRST ON FOX: A Georgia-based voter registration nonprofit founded by Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams received nearly $500,000 in COVID-19 bailout cash during a year its donations swelled by tens of millions of dollars, according to tax forms. The New Georgia Project, which Abrams founded in 2014, applied for and...
Former state of Georgia employee charged in elaborate scheme to steal $1.3 million, FBI says
ATLANTA — The FBI has charged a former state of Georgia employee in a complex, multi-year scheme in an effort to embezzle more than $1.3 million. The suspect, who was formerly a counselor with the Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency (GVRA), was charged Thursday with forging educational records and creating fake students with non-existent disabilities.
Georgia: 14-count indictment charges 12 Georgia residents in alleged armed multi-drug trafficking operation
MACON, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia announced that 12 Georiga residents are facing federal drug and firearms charges alleging their involvement in the armed distribution of substantial quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and other controlled substances. According to a press release from the attorney’s office, arrest […]
wtoc.com
United Services Automobile Association gives free cars to veterans
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several veterans from our community are the proud new owners of cars. In celebration of United Services Automobile Association turning 100 years old, the company is giving away 100 free cars to veterans across the country. Today they gave away five of those to Georgia veterans...
Former First Lady of Georgia Sandra Deal dies at 80
DEMOREST, Ga. — Former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal has died, according to her family. She was 80. Deal died Tuesday at her home in Demorest surrounded by her husband, former Georgia Governor Nathan Deal and their family. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Deal...
Jacksonville Daily Record
SG Blocks buys St. Marys, Georgia, land for manufacturing plant
Jacksonville-based SG Blocks Inc. announced Aug. 22 that it bought about 29 acres in St. Marys, Georgia, to build a third manufacturing plant. It did not announced a purchase price. SG Blocks, with SG standing for safe and green, designs and builds prefabricated modules from wood, steel and shipping containers.
WTGS
Ribbon cutting ceremony marks completion of Jimmy DeLoach Parkway
BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTGS) — Officials from several agencies gathered on Thursday to cut the ribbon on the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway extension project. The project completed the 12.5 miles of the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway which now links I-16 with the Savannah Port, according to a release. Officials from the Georgia Department of Transportation, Georgia Ports Authority, Chief of Staff for Gov. Kemp Bert Brantley and members of the DeLoach parkway gathered for the ceremony.
wtoc.com
District attorney, Savannah mayor have mixed reactions to city’s decision to hire federal prosecutor
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah’s decision to hire a federal prosecutor to help cut down on crime in the community has gotten mixed reaction from Chatham County’s district attorney. Shalena Cook Jones, the district attorney, voiced concerns in a Facebook Live conversation with two Savannah...
WJCL
Georgia GBI reviewed the autopsy of Hailey Hutcheson on day two of the Marc Wilson trial
STATESBORO, Ga. — The Marc Wilson trial continues with testimony. The state of Georgia called the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Associate Medical Examiner Dr. Joni Skipper to the stand to discuss her autopsy on Haley Hutchenson. Skipper reviewed Hutcheson's entire autopsy reporter in front of the court to break...
'The uptick is real' | Doctors warn of rise in RSV cases in Georgia
ATLANTA — Hospitals across metro Atlanta said they’re filled with patients, mostly children, contracting the respiratory virus: RSV. It often appears like a mild cold, but it can be dangerous for babies and older adults. Health officials said it's unusual to see this kind of RSV spread in...
WCTV
Uptick of fentanyl overdoses reported in South Georgia
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several South Georgia communities are seeing high numbers of Fentanyl overdoses. According to the Department of Public Health for Southwest Georgia, out of their 13 county district, Tift county has some of the highest numbers of fentanyl overdoses in the area. Herby Benson, Tift County State...
Atlanta Daily World
Why Gov. Brian Kemp Wants To Make It Harder For Georgians To Receive Medicaid
Gov. Brian Kemp appears to be doing everything in his power to prevent Georgia citizens from accessing Medicaid and he recently got help from a federal judge appointed by former President George W. Bush. On Aug. 19, Judge Lisa G. Wood struck down President Joe Biden’s attempt to block Gov....
Where bison roamed: Paleontological dig shows a different Georgia
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Imagine a Georgia—60,000 years ago—where the coastal city of Brunswick was 70 miles from the ocean and most of the state was a great, grassy plain where the bison and mammoths roamed. In an era when most people think paleo is a diet, a small public liberal arts […]
roi-nj.com
Shipping company moving regional HQ from Piscataway to Georgia
Container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd America LLC is moving its North American regional headquarters from Piscataway to Georgia, it confirmed to ROI-NJ. The closing of the Piscataway facility could cost as many as 149 employees their jobs, according to a federal WARN notice filed with the state. A spokesperson for the...
