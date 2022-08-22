ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

southeastagnet.com

Two Georgia Counties Designated as Primary Natural Disaster Areas

(USDA/FSA/WASHINGTON, D.C./August 25, 2022) — This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
WJCL

Jimmy DeLoach Parkway Extension opens

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers are now experiencing the full benefits of the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway. The final phase of the project is now completed. It will help ease traffic flow and make drivers safer at the same time. And with a simple ribbon cutting, the final phase of...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
fox44news.com

Woman sues over residency requirement for assisted suicide

A Connecticut woman with cancer sued Vermont on Thursday for allowing only its own residents to take advantage of a state law that lets people who are terminally ill end their own lives. Lynda Bluestein, 75, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, who has terminal fallopian tube cancer, and Dr. Diana Barnard, of...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WALB 10

More young farmers needed for South Ga. farms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The average Georgia farmer is almost 60 years old. That’s according to the latest Agriculture Census. Now some South Georgia farmers say they’re willing to mentor the next generation. Adam McLendon said if you are a parent, farmers like him are willing to invest...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Former state of Georgia employee charged in elaborate scheme to steal $1.3 million, FBI says

ATLANTA — The FBI has charged a former state of Georgia employee in a complex, multi-year scheme in an effort to embezzle more than $1.3 million. The suspect, who was formerly a counselor with the Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency (GVRA), was charged Thursday with forging educational records and creating fake students with non-existent disabilities.
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Georgia: 14-count indictment charges 12 Georgia residents in alleged armed multi-drug trafficking operation

MACON, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia announced that 12 Georiga residents are facing federal drug and firearms charges alleging their involvement in the armed distribution of substantial quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and other controlled substances.  According to a press release from the attorney’s office, arrest […]
wtoc.com

United Services Automobile Association gives free cars to veterans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several veterans from our community are the proud new owners of cars. In celebration of United Services Automobile Association turning 100 years old, the company is giving away 100 free cars to veterans across the country. Today they gave away five of those to Georgia veterans...
SAVANNAH, GA
Jacksonville Daily Record

SG Blocks buys St. Marys, Georgia, land for manufacturing plant

Jacksonville-based SG Blocks Inc. announced Aug. 22 that it bought about 29 acres in St. Marys, Georgia, to build a third manufacturing plant. It did not announced a purchase price. SG Blocks, with SG standing for safe and green, designs and builds prefabricated modules from wood, steel and shipping containers.
SAINT MARYS, GA
WTGS

Ribbon cutting ceremony marks completion of Jimmy DeLoach Parkway

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTGS) — Officials from several agencies gathered on Thursday to cut the ribbon on the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway extension project. The project completed the 12.5 miles of the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway which now links I-16 with the Savannah Port, according to a release. Officials from the Georgia Department of Transportation, Georgia Ports Authority, Chief of Staff for Gov. Kemp Bert Brantley and members of the DeLoach parkway gathered for the ceremony.
WCTV

Uptick of fentanyl overdoses reported in South Georgia

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several South Georgia communities are seeing high numbers of Fentanyl overdoses. According to the Department of Public Health for Southwest Georgia, out of their 13 county district, Tift county has some of the highest numbers of fentanyl overdoses in the area. Herby Benson, Tift County State...
Atlanta Daily World

Why Gov. Brian Kemp Wants To Make It Harder For Georgians To Receive Medicaid

Gov. Brian Kemp appears to be doing everything in his power to prevent Georgia citizens from accessing Medicaid and he recently got help from a federal judge appointed by former President George W. Bush. On Aug. 19, Judge Lisa G. Wood struck down President Joe Biden’s attempt to block Gov....
roi-nj.com

Shipping company moving regional HQ from Piscataway to Georgia

Container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd America LLC is moving its North American regional headquarters from Piscataway to Georgia, it confirmed to ROI-NJ. The closing of the Piscataway facility could cost as many as 149 employees their jobs, according to a federal WARN notice filed with the state. A spokesperson for the...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ

Community Policy