BACK TO SCHOOL AUTHORITY: Security measures in place at Old Saybrook schools ahead of fall semester
OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - As kids head back to school this year, it’s what they won’t see that could be the most important. Schools are making sure security measures are in place. The halls at Old Saybrook Middle School are spotless and the classrooms are ready for...
Back to school bash held in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - The New Britain School District is getting its students ready for school. Thousands of students and parents gathered at walnut hill park Thursday as they prepare to head back to school. A huge effort and partnership between the schools and the community, this is their...
New Haven superintendent announces 2023 retirement
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Superintendent Doctor Iline Tracey informed the Board of Education that she will retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school. Dr. Tracey announced the news in a letter to the BOE on Wednesday, noting that she had been contemplating retiring for a few years and feels that now […]
“The Village” Gives Hamden Students A Back-To-School Boost
As Felix Feliciano picked up a pair of Jordan Six Rings Motorsports sneakers Wednesday night, the 14-year-old knew that, as he walks into his first class of freshman year of high school next week, he’ll be doing so step in step with the support system he’s found this summer.
New Waterbury schools program could help combat teacher shortage
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Learning on the job is the aim of a new program in Waterbury Public Schools. Starting this school year, school district staff can take part in a program called “Waterbury U.”. The program is a way for staff to earn credit to better their career.
Liberty Bank Surprise Squad spreads kindness to maintenance staff in Suffield
SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) – The Liberty Bank Surprise Squad headed out to Suffield, home of the Wildcats of Suffield High. The Suffield maintenance staff has no idea what’s going on, they are all inside having a staff meeting. They don’t know lunch is coming. These 22 men...
At NHPS Convocation, Teachers Matter
A city celebration of educators and school staff reminded Mauro-Sheridan Magnet School French teacher Phara Dorleans of the moments that have kept her in the profession for seven years and counting. At the top of that list: When her then-kindergarten student cried all weekend to her father, “I want to...
In Your Neighborhood: Keith becomes Master of Ceremony at firefighter’s memorial luncheon
(WTNH) – News 8’s Keith Kountz took part in a phenomenal event Wednesday afternoon when he became the Master of Ceremony for the International Association of Black Professional Firefighter’s Memorial luncheon. Hundreds of black firefighters from across the nation were in attendance, and they will remain in...
New communication platform helps educators connect with East Hartford parents
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As students in East Hartford began the new school year, educators utilized a new tool to better communicate with parents and guardians. All that’s needed is a phone or computer for the ParentSquare app. East Hartford parents have all been automatically enrolled in a...
Pooch Plunge held in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Beachland Park Pool in West Hartford is closing down for the season but will stay open for one final day. The community is invited to bring their dogs to the park for a pooch plunge. The pups-only pool party goes until 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Enfield community holds discussion on race after high school student gets called racial slur
ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Parents, officers, and educators met to discuss racial issues impacting the town of Enfield. This comes after police say a man yelled a racist slur at a 14-year-old boy who was fundraising for his football team. Police say this incident happened last week and no charges...
Neighborhood Schools and State Rules on Racial Imbalance at Odds in Towns Across Connecticut
In May, Fairfield Board of Education Chair Christine Vitale told the state Board of Education that redistricting McKinley Elementary School to reduce a racial imbalance in the public schools could actually do the students there more harm than good. “We don’t view McKinley as the problem… it is our most...
VIDEO: Proposal to revitalize Waterbury's downtown
John Rosen, an Economics Professor at the University of New Haven, answers questions on the president's student loan forgiveness plan.
Absent CTtransit bus drivers in Hartford area leaving commuters stranded
HARTFORD — With more than 20 percent of its Hartford drivers calling out of work recently, the Connecticut public bus system has reduced service in the area — leaving many commuters stranded. CTtransit’s Hartford division is experiencing a bus driver absentee rate of 21 percent, which is nearly...
New Haven police sergeant terminated for violating department policies
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The New Haven Police Department said a sergeant was fired for violating department policies. Sgt. Shayna Kendall was terminated at the recommendation of Chief Karl Jacobson following the completion of an internal affairs investigation. “If an officer acts in such a way as to undermine...
U.S. Dept. of Education investigates allegations of discrimination towards LGBTQ students at Farmington middle school
FARMINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Federal education officials are looking into discrimination claims at a Farmington Middle School. Three Irving A. Robbins Middle School Parents claim their LGBTQ students were bullied last year. Channel 3 sat down with one of those parents. “It started at the beginning of the school year....
Free Cuts Send Students Back In Style
Tamia Massey usually spends more than $200 getting her two daughters’ hair braided at the start of every back-to-school season. This year was different — thanks to one of a host of community-led events focused on helping families cut costs as students prepare to return to the classroom.
Temple Plaza To Transform Into A Black Wall Street
Top: City Cultural Affairs Director Adriane Jefferson. Bottom: Aaron Rogers and Rashad Johnson. Lucy Gellman Photos. Arden Santana runs an educational hub that folds in arts and history of the African Diaspora. Athena Murphy has a lip gloss brand that builds generational wealth one cruelty-free tube at a time. Ricky Alan Draughn knows how to slip from a slow groove into a heart-pumping rhythm. And at the center of it all, producers Aaron Rodgers and Rashad Johnson just want to give back to the city that raised them.
Republican candidate for governor criticizes state pier project
NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - The state’s multi-million-dollar state pier project is being criticized again. Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski is blaming Governor Ned Lamont for mismanagement and cost overruns. Stefanowski and some Republican lawmakers don’t like the way taxpayer dollars are being spent. The state pier...
CT grads on Biden student debt forgiveness: ‘It’s small...but it’s still something to celebrate’
The announcement that President Joe Biden and his administration were canceling a portion of student debt for millions across the country was met with tepid enthusiasm from some in Connecticut Wednesday, as they said canceling up to $20,000 in student debt is a good start but doesn’t go far enough.
Comments / 2