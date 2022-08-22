ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Eyewitness News

Back to school bash held in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - The New Britain School District is getting its students ready for school. Thousands of students and parents gathered at walnut hill park Thursday as they prepare to head back to school. A huge effort and partnership between the schools and the community, this is their...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

New Haven superintendent announces 2023 retirement

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Superintendent Doctor Iline Tracey informed the Board of Education that she will retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school. Dr. Tracey announced the news in a letter to the BOE on Wednesday, noting that she had been contemplating retiring for a few years and feels that now […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

New Waterbury schools program could help combat teacher shortage

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Learning on the job is the aim of a new program in Waterbury Public Schools. Starting this school year, school district staff can take part in a program called “Waterbury U.”. The program is a way for staff to earn credit to better their career.
WATERBURY, CT
New Haven Independent

At NHPS Convocation, Teachers Matter

A city celebration of educators and school staff reminded Mauro-Sheridan Magnet School French teacher Phara Dorleans of the moments that have kept her in the profession for seven years and counting. At the top of that list: When her then-kindergarten student cried all weekend to her father, ​“I want to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Pooch Plunge held in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Beachland Park Pool in West Hartford is closing down for the season but will stay open for one final day. The community is invited to bring their dogs to the park for a pooch plunge. The pups-only pool party goes until 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Absent CTtransit bus drivers in Hartford area leaving commuters stranded

HARTFORD — With more than 20 percent of its Hartford drivers calling out of work recently, the Connecticut public bus system has reduced service in the area — leaving many commuters stranded. CTtransit’s Hartford division is experiencing a bus driver absentee rate of 21 percent, which is nearly...
Eyewitness News

New Haven police sergeant terminated for violating department policies

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The New Haven Police Department said a sergeant was fired for violating department policies. Sgt. Shayna Kendall was terminated at the recommendation of Chief Karl Jacobson following the completion of an internal affairs investigation. “If an officer acts in such a way as to undermine...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Free Cuts Send Students Back In Style

Tamia Massey usually spends more than $200 getting her two daughters’ hair braided at the start of every back-to-school season. This year was different — thanks to one of a host of community-led events focused on helping families cut costs as students prepare to return to the classroom.
NEW HAVEN, CT
newhavenarts.org

Temple Plaza To Transform Into A Black Wall Street

Top: City Cultural Affairs Director Adriane Jefferson. Bottom: Aaron Rogers and Rashad Johnson. Lucy Gellman Photos. Arden Santana runs an educational hub that folds in arts and history of the African Diaspora. Athena Murphy has a lip gloss brand that builds generational wealth one cruelty-free tube at a time. Ricky Alan Draughn knows how to slip from a slow groove into a heart-pumping rhythm. And at the center of it all, producers Aaron Rodgers and Rashad Johnson just want to give back to the city that raised them.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Republican candidate for governor criticizes state pier project

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - The state’s multi-million-dollar state pier project is being criticized again. Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski is blaming Governor Ned Lamont for mismanagement and cost overruns. Stefanowski and some Republican lawmakers don’t like the way taxpayer dollars are being spent. The state pier...
CONNECTICUT STATE

