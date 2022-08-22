Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
While in Texas, Former President Donald Trump Said We May Have to Do it AgainTom HandyDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
1 dead after shooting at south Dallas apartment complex
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are trying to figure out who is responsible for a shooting this morning that left a man dead.Just after 5:00 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, officers arrived at the Whispering Hollow Apartments at 6910 S. Cockrell Hill Road in response to a shooting call.When they arrived, police found a man inside one of the apartment units had been shot multiple times. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene.The victim has not been publicly named at this time.Dallas police are investigating and ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Joshua Romero with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 671-4226 or via email. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers, which will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment for any felony offense. They can be reached at any hour of any day of the week at (214) 373-TIPS.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Neighbors Fight for Trash Collection Returned to Alley
Residents in the Perry Heights neighborhood in Dallas are fighting to return trash collection to their alley. Sanitation officials recently proposed a citywide reduction of alley collection and Perry Heights is among the places where it happened. The century-old Perry Heights neighborhood has older homes where many residents still have...
Dallas Code Compliance officers attacked, department wants to start using body cameras
DALLAS — Dallas Code Compliance investigators could soon start adding body cameras to their uniforms. The request for body-worn cameras is a safety measure, according to code compliance administrators, after several inspectors with the department experienced dangerous assaults and other concerning incidents while working. “We’ve had an officer held...
fox4news.com
Man helps neighbors escape as fire damages Dallas apartments
DALLAS - Several apartments were damaged in a late-night fire in southwest Dallas. The fire started around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night near Hampton Road and the Marvin D. Love Freeway, in the Red Bird area. Everyone got out safely, but one person was taken to the hospital to be checked...
Dallas police searching for murder suspect
The Dallas Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly shot and killed a 22-year-old man in 2021 during a catalytic converter theft.
Texas woman dead after driver hits her and drives away, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — A driver hit and killed a North Texas woman without stopping Wednesday night, according to the Arlington Police Department. Around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with Arlington Police responded to an accident between someone driving a vehicle and a bicyclist in the 1100 block of S. Collins Street. This is southeast of the University of Texas at Arlington and southwest of AT&T Stadium.
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Floodwaters destroy bridge as truck crosses
DALLAS COUNTY - A bridge collapsed as a truck driver was crossing during the historic flooding on Monday. Daniel Apodaca was driving the truck on the bridge just off Geller Road near Belt Line and I-45 in South Dallas when he heard a sound. "I just hear a bump and...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Man Found Fatally Shot in Vehicle
The gunman who fatally shot a man in downtown Dallas early Saturday is still at large. At about 3:20 a.m. on August 20, Dallas police officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue, near Cesar Chavez Boulevard. A witness had called the department to report a man had been shot inside his car.
Body pulled from car after possibly swept off bridge in Mesquite, city officials say
MESQUITE, Texas — A body has been pulled from a vehicle after flash flooding in Mesquite, according to officials. Late Monday afternoon, fire rescue crews were called to the Scyene Road Bridge at the East service road of Interstate 635. City officials say a car was discovered as the water receded.
fox4news.com
Man killed in Fort Worth while delivering furniture
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a man with an extensive criminal history for the carjacking and murder of a furniture delivery driver. The crime happened earlier this month while the victim was on the job. Carlos Valdez, 28, is behind bars at Tarrant County Correctional Center. He’s...
After Catastrophic Rainfall, East Dallas Apartment Tenants Claim Developer is Refusing to Address Flooding
Tenants of a Lower Greenville complex say Monday’s rainfall damaged apartments and the developer is not assuming responsibility. Tenants of an apartment complex in Dallas’ Lower Greenville say the developer and property manager are trying to not compensate anyone for damages related to Monday’s flooding. The ELE...
fox4news.com
Abandoned high-rise hotel catches fire Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas firefighters put out a fire on the 12th floor of an abandoned high-rise hotel. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 15-story building located near Interstate 35 and Mockingbird Lane. Dallas Fire-Rescue said when firefighters arrived they could see smoke coming from the roof and...
Arrest made in killing of furniture delivery driver in Fort Worth
DALLAS — A man has been arrested in the killing of a furniture delivery truck driver during a carjacking in Fort Worth earlier this month, police said. Carlos Valdez faces a murder charge in the case, according to police. He was arrested Tuesday by Fort Worth police and was...
dpdbeat.com
Information Wanted In Fatal Hit & Run on Lake June Road
The suspect and vehicle in this offense have been located. The suspect has been arrested and being questioned by detectives. His identity will not be released until he has been booked into jail. Update August 25, 2022. Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a driver in...
dpdbeat.com
Felony Theft Suspect’s Identity Sought
Dallas Police responded to a report of a theft in the 5400 block of Parkdale Drive, Dallas, Texas. On July 15, 2022 at approximately 6:30 p.m., the suspect vehicle was captured on surveillance entering the rear lot of a business and stealing mowing equipment. The suspects were driving the pictured Chevy Suburban with a red color hood. This offense is documented on Dallas Police case number 130174-2022.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police officer arrested on DWI charge while off duty
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth police officer has been arrested, making him the second from the department to be taken into custody this week. The department said officer Stephen Thompson was off duty when he was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called...
Mesquite Fire Department reports one fatality due to heavy rainfall, flooding
MESQUITE, Texas — The Mesquite Fire Department is reporting one fatality as a result of heavy rainfalls. The department confirmed the fatality Monday evening. According to a statement from the department, a car was presumably swept off the road at the Scyene Road bridge and the east service road of Interstate Highway 635.
Off-duty Fort Worth police officer Stephen Thompson arrested, faces DWI charge
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police officer Stephen Thompson, an 18-year veteran of the department, is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated after his car went off a roadway on Tuesday. Thompson was off-duty at the time, on Aug. 23 when it happened in the 10000 block of NW Texas 287 southbound.He was placed under arrest for the suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Thompson's case will be filed with the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office.Additionally, the FWPD Internal Affairs Unit started an administrative investigation. Thompson was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers during the course of the ongoing criminal and administrative investigations.
fox4news.com
Police seek suspect in fatal shooting during catalytic converter theft in Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police are hoping the public can help them find a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man while stealing his catalytic converter last year. Back on December 1, 2021, 22-year-old Sergio Maas turned on his car alarm after seeing people around his silver Toyota Sequoia at the Spanish Village apartments on Sumter Drive, near Bachman Lake.
Fight inside Temptations Cabaret spills into parking lot, 4 people shot
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Police said a fight that started inside Temptations Cabaret on Camp Bowie West Blvd spilled into the parking lot, where four people were shot. It happened at 4:35 a.m. on Aug. 25. Investigators with the Fort Worth Police Department said none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries. They are all recovering at the hospital. "This business has become a dangerous nuisance," said Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn. We've had several shooting incidents there over the last few years. This creates a dangerous situation for that community."Three arrests have been made. The suspects are charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Security Officer.More information will be released as it becomes available.
