Lawrenceburg, TN

Attempted murder charge after shooting in Walgreens parking lot in Lawrenceburg

By Caitlin Huff
 3 days ago

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Pulaski, Tennessee man is behind bars facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting another person in a Walgreens parking lot in Lawrenceburg Monday morning.

Now police are asking witnesses to come forward.

According to Lawrenceburg Police, it started with a fight over repairs to a cell phone. Police said the owner of the cell phone was unhappy with the repairs, which the victim had made. When the victim tried to leave the parking lot the cell phone owner blocked him. Police said Latraus Perry, who was a passenger of the cell phone owner, took out a firearm and fired several shots at the victim’s car.

The victim was wounded in the thigh as the victim drove away. Officers found the victim at a nearby business and was taken to the hospital.

The 24-year-old suspect was taken into custody and charged with attempted first-degree murder. Perry is being held on a half-million-dollar bond.

Lawrenceburg Police emphasized the shooting at the East Gaines Street Walgreens was not related to another incident that happened at a Walgreens in Pulaski on Sunday.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the shooting on August 22nd to call (931)762-2276 or email: Tips@lawrenceburgpolice.org.

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

