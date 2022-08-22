ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CO

Just out of jail, Westminster hoarder arrested again

By Rob Low
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14FUnZ_0hR6O1IW00

WESTMINSTER, Colo. ( KDVR ) — It didn’t take William Prouty long to get in trouble with law enforcement after his release from jail last Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14k7J7_0hR6O1IW00
William Prouty (Credit: Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

The neighborhood hoarder who lives at 4245 Barr Lane was arrested by police Monday afternoon on suspicion of trespassing and violation of a protection order.

The Problem Solvers reported on neighborhood concerns about Prouty earlier this month, days before he was due to be released from the Adams County detention center.

When could it snow in Denver?

The 55-year-old spent most of the summer in jail for domestic violence and other misdemeanor convictions. That time in jail allowed his family to hire a cleaning crew to remove all of the junk in his front and back yards.

Since his release from jail last week, neighbors told FOX31 Prouty has started hoarding new items that have been left outside on his property.

His latest arrest on Monday was related to his fence. Police say Prouty was attempting to fix a fence that borders 4265 Barr Lane but his protection order bars him from being on his neighbor’s property.

As result, Westminster Police arrested Prouty on counts of a protection order violation and for trespassing.

Comments / 15

UnscrupulousAgitator
3d ago

WOW seriously?The neighbor called because he was trying to fix his fence?Of course I don't know the whole story, so maybe it was warranted.As my mother is a horder, I could only imagine how annoying it would be with someone you don't care about. I know it's frustrating beyond belief when you do care 😐

Reply
11
Plumb Joy
3d ago

Mentally ill have to be treated differently, jail is not the answer as much as our government loves to criminalize people, especially now conservatives.

Reply
18
A.dose.of.logic
3d ago

how is this news? let's figure out what happened to epstein or why our media won't report on the current administration's failures. Doxing a mentally ill old man isn't news

Reply(1)
17
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

