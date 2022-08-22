Read full article on original website
Groves police reopening investigation into 2003 unsolved homicide
GROVES — Groves police are reopening an investigation into a homicide that's remained unsolved since 2003. Sunday marks 19 years since someone shot Dennis Ray Wills to death at a motel in Groves. Groves police has reopened this case at the requests of Dennis Wills' brothers. And, the brothers...
City of Lumberton takes step to address homeless people camping on private property
LUMBERTON — Lumberton is the latest city to focus on homeless encampments. The city council has approved new rules to address what some city leaders call a growing number of homeless people camping on private property. KFDM/Fox 4's Aaron Mack has the report.
LU students in Beaumont react to suspect accused of exposing himself to female student
BEAUMONT — A suspect is behind bars following an investigation into a man trying to solicit several women at Lamar University. Devonta Joubert, 21, of Beaumont, is jailed on charges of Evading Detention with a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving, and a parole violation. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins...
Remembering the victims of the Highway 62 head-on collision in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY — Relatives and friends are remembering two women killed in a head-on collision in Orange County. The two cars collided at about 9:30 Monday night on Highway 62, just south of Tulane. The crash killed Sheila Lavalle, 59, of Orange, and Brittnie Eldridge Adaway, 23, of Nederland.
Hamshire Fannett announces compliance changes to Child Nutrition Department
HAMSHIRE-FANNETT — Hamshire-Fannett ISD has announced changes to their Child Nutrition Department to regulate menu and “a la carte” items to be in compliance with the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). KFDM's Angel San Juan looked into reports that students were being charged for utensils and condiments, and was given the following statement:
Lamar issues alert cautioning students; individual attempting to solicit women on campus
BEAUMONT — The Lamar University President's Office released an alert declaring a campus emergency. The message notes that it is not a test or drill, stating in part, "Be advised that a suspicious individual is soliciting females in Lamar Parking lots. Do not approach or enter any vehicles belonging to individuals you are not familiar with."
Big Thicket National Preserve announces details on 2022 hunting permits
TEXAS — Big Thicket National Preserve Superintendent Wayne Prokopetz announced today that the preserve will start issuing this season's free hunting permits on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at the preserve visitor center from 9 am until 5 pm daily. The Big Thicket hunting permits allow hunters to take white-tailed...
Remembering former Beaumont mayor Bill Neild
BEAUMONT — William E. “Bill” Neild, who served as mayor of Beaumont from 1982-1986, has died. His nephew, Beaumont City Councilman Taylor Neild, says his uncle always worked to improve the city and make it a better place to live. This is what he wrote about his uncle in a Facebook post:
Entergy Texas announces construction of service center in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — Entergy Texas is constructing a new service center facility in Beaumont to improve storm response and resiliency. Entergy Texas employees assigned to the Chevyland Service Center near I-10 in Beaumont will soon have a new facility. The Texas Department of Transportation plans to acquire the property where the service center is located for the I-10/US 69 interchange project.
Buna Independent School District selects new superintendent
BUNA — The Buna Independent School District has found their new superintendent. Dr. Tiffany Spicer has been named as the lone finalist for the job by the school district’s Board of Trustees and awaits a final vote at the next school board meeting. Dr. Spicer is coming from...
Groves looking to change ordinances for food trucks
GROVES — The City of Groves is examining how food trucks operate in the city, and it could result in a change in ordinances to be more in line with other Southeast Texas cities. City Manager D.E Sosa says the changes even the playing field between food trucks and...
Rain causes raw sewage to repeatedly seep out of manhole in Port Arthur neighborhood
PORT ARTHUR — Rain on Wednesday didn't produce any flooding in Port Arthur, but it did cause raw sewage to seep out of a manhole. The sludge included feces, toilet paper and condoms. Nearby residents say they're frustrated that this health hazard keeps happening. KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan...
Power outages in Orange due to single car accident
ORANGE — Some Entergy customers are out of power this morning after a single car accident in Orange. Crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible. Entergy's outage map can be viewed here. From Entergy Texas Media Release:. Single car accident causes outage at Entergy Texas substation...
Orangefield ISD focuses on safety at stadiums ahead of football season
ORANGE COUNTY — Friday Nights Under the Lights has started. With high school football season kicking off across Southeast Texas, security is always important. However, the Uvalde mass school shooting has made school districts take a closer look at their safety measures. KFDM/Fox 4's Skylar Williams reports.
The Morning Show visits Rao's Bakery
BEAUMONT — The Morning Show went to Rao's bakery on Dowlen to talk about food and drink options for back-to-school commutes, tailgating events, or simply for yummy treats. For more information and to stay up-to-date, follow our social media.
The Morning Show visits the Johnny Ackle Memorial Rodeo
WINNIE — The morning show got the opportunity to visit with entertainers and volunteers about the Second Annual Johnny Ackle Memorial Rodeo. The Rodeo kicks off tonight in Winnie with events for the kids and entertainment for all.
