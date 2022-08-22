ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TX

fox4beaumont.com

Groves police reopening investigation into 2003 unsolved homicide

GROVES — Groves police are reopening an investigation into a homicide that's remained unsolved since 2003. Sunday marks 19 years since someone shot Dennis Ray Wills to death at a motel in Groves. Groves police has reopened this case at the requests of Dennis Wills' brothers. And, the brothers...
GROVES, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Hamshire Fannett announces compliance changes to Child Nutrition Department

HAMSHIRE-FANNETT — Hamshire-Fannett ISD has announced changes to their Child Nutrition Department to regulate menu and “a la carte” items to be in compliance with the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). KFDM's Angel San Juan looked into reports that students were being charged for utensils and condiments, and was given the following statement:
HAMSHIRE, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Big Thicket National Preserve announces details on 2022 hunting permits

TEXAS — Big Thicket National Preserve Superintendent Wayne Prokopetz announced today that the preserve will start issuing this season's free hunting permits on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at the preserve visitor center from 9 am until 5 pm daily. The Big Thicket hunting permits allow hunters to take white-tailed...
KOUNTZE, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Remembering former Beaumont mayor Bill Neild

BEAUMONT — William E. “Bill” Neild, who served as mayor of Beaumont from 1982-1986, has died. His nephew, Beaumont City Councilman Taylor Neild, says his uncle always worked to improve the city and make it a better place to live. This is what he wrote about his uncle in a Facebook post:
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Entergy Texas announces construction of service center in Beaumont

BEAUMONT — Entergy Texas is constructing a new service center facility in Beaumont to improve storm response and resiliency. Entergy Texas employees assigned to the Chevyland Service Center near I-10 in Beaumont will soon have a new facility. The Texas Department of Transportation plans to acquire the property where the service center is located for the I-10/US 69 interchange project.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Buna Independent School District selects new superintendent

BUNA — The Buna Independent School District has found their new superintendent. Dr. Tiffany Spicer has been named as the lone finalist for the job by the school district’s Board of Trustees and awaits a final vote at the next school board meeting. Dr. Spicer is coming from...
BUNA, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Groves looking to change ordinances for food trucks

GROVES — The City of Groves is examining how food trucks operate in the city, and it could result in a change in ordinances to be more in line with other Southeast Texas cities. City Manager D.E Sosa says the changes even the playing field between food trucks and...
GROVES, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Power outages in Orange due to single car accident

ORANGE — Some Entergy customers are out of power this morning after a single car accident in Orange. Crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible. Entergy's outage map can be viewed here. From Entergy Texas Media Release:. Single car accident causes outage at Entergy Texas substation...
ORANGE, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Orangefield ISD focuses on safety at stadiums ahead of football season

ORANGE COUNTY — Friday Nights Under the Lights has started. With high school football season kicking off across Southeast Texas, security is always important. However, the Uvalde mass school shooting has made school districts take a closer look at their safety measures. KFDM/Fox 4's Skylar Williams reports.
ORANGEFIELD, TX
fox4beaumont.com

The Morning Show visits Rao's Bakery

BEAUMONT — The Morning Show went to Rao's bakery on Dowlen to talk about food and drink options for back-to-school commutes, tailgating events, or simply for yummy treats. For more information and to stay up-to-date, follow our social media.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

The Morning Show visits the Johnny Ackle Memorial Rodeo

WINNIE — The morning show got the opportunity to visit with entertainers and volunteers about the Second Annual Johnny Ackle Memorial Rodeo. The Rodeo kicks off tonight in Winnie with events for the kids and entertainment for all.
WINNIE, TX

