WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Seventy-two-year-old mother, Joanna Parker, died Monday after she was set on fire by her son, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The Winston-Salem Police Department said they received a report Monday of a woman on fire at a house on Lyons Street. Police said the woman’s son, James Parker, became upset and poured gasoline on her while she was on the porch. He then set her on fire, according to police. The woman was taken to the hospital early Monday morning but later died.

1 DAY AGO