ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caswell County, NC

Comments / 3

Love NOT Hate Today...
3d ago

Thank you Mrs. Henrietta Jefferies for all your hard work and for all the demons you had to face while trying to help lives be born. I wish I could have known you so many years ago. RIP and may our Heavenly Father always watch over you 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻💕💕

Reply
2
Related
WXII 12

Daughter of Winston-Salem woman who was set on fire by son speaks out

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Seventy-two-year-old mother, Joanna Parker, died Monday after she was set on fire by her son, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The Winston-Salem Police Department said they received a report Monday of a woman on fire at a house on Lyons Street. Police said the woman’s son, James Parker, became upset and poured gasoline on her while she was on the porch. He then set her on fire, according to police. The woman was taken to the hospital early Monday morning but later died.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milton, NC
County
Caswell County, NC
thestokesnews.com

Shinault, Kiser are wed

Larry Shinault Jr. of Germanton and Kathy Joy Kiser of Quaker Gap were wed on Friday, April 22, 2022 at six o’clock p.m. in The Whalehead Club Gazebo at the Currituck Lighthouse in Corolla, North Carolina. Pastor Steve Segrist officiated the ceremony. Music was performed by vocalist Maren, a...
GERMANTON, NC
WRAL

Family continues to find answers in Durham father's disappearance

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Family continues to find answers in Durham father's disappearance. The family of a Durham man missing since March continues to search for answers about his...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bigotry#Racism#Midwife
WDBJ7.com

Mother wants justice for deaths of young couple in crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A mother whose child was killed in a crash in Rocky Mount says she wants justice. Last month, police say, a young couple was hit in traffic by a man who was later charged with driving while intoxicated. Over 2 decades ago, Esther Araiza moved to...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WFMY NEWS2

Two 16-year-olds found shot dead in Graham wooded area

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Police found two 16-year-old boys shot to death and an 18-year-old wounded in Graham on Thursday. It started with reports of a shooting at Graham Village Apartments on East Hanover Road. They found the 18-year-old shot in the parking lot. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.
GRAHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Guilford County EMS workers hailed as heroes

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A pair of Guilford County Emergency Service workers are being recognized for jumping into action during separate close calls. There were nine total lives saved last week, and one dynamic duo was responsible for a third of them. Three days out of the week, you can find Guilford County EMT […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
WRAL

What's next for brothers charged with murdering Wake deputy

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. What's next for brothers charged with murdering Wake deputy. Arturo Marin-Sotelo and Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo face charges of first-degree murder in the death of Ned...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Airport employee goes viral on TikTok, featured by Beyoncé

GREENSBORO, N.C. — At his core, Kevanté Tatum is a dancer. But during the pandemic, with studios closed, he picked up a job as an operations specialist at Piedmont Triad International Airport in North Carolina. "I then started making TikTok videos because it got really boring on the...
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy