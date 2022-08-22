Read full article on original website
Love NOT Hate Today...
3d ago
Thank you Mrs. Henrietta Jefferies for all your hard work and for all the demons you had to face while trying to help lives be born. I wish I could have known you so many years ago. RIP and may our Heavenly Father always watch over you 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻💕💕
3rd brother of men accused of killing Wake deputy Ned Byrd charged with ammo offense; 2nd brother appears in court
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WNCN) -- A third brother of the two men charged with killing a Wake County deputy was arraigned in federal court Wednesday with his brother, Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo.
triad-city-beat.com
‘It’s not fair’: Family left with questions after Nasanto Antonio Crenshaw killed by GPD
On Aug. 21, Nasanto Antonio Crenshaw was shot and killed by a Greensboro police officer. He was 17 years old. Now, family members are left wondering why Crenshaw was killed after being given little information by the police department. “It’s not fair,” said Nakita Crenshaw, one of Crenshaw’s sisters. “Nobody...
WXII 12
Daughter of Winston-Salem woman who was set on fire by son speaks out
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Seventy-two-year-old mother, Joanna Parker, died Monday after she was set on fire by her son, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The Winston-Salem Police Department said they received a report Monday of a woman on fire at a house on Lyons Street. Police said the woman’s son, James Parker, became upset and poured gasoline on her while she was on the porch. He then set her on fire, according to police. The woman was taken to the hospital early Monday morning but later died.
Want to stay in Aunt Bee’s real life NC home? It could become a bed & breakfast
The new owner of the Siler City home may turn it into a tourist attraction.
‘Walk by faith, not by sight’: Reidsville baby born with no eyes
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Tate Walker’s introduction into the world did not come easy. On Dec. 5, 2021, parents Jahavier and Ryan Walker realized it was time to go to the hospital for the birth of their first child, but Tate’s actual entrance did not come until after he’d been in the birth canal for […]
thestokesnews.com
Shinault, Kiser are wed
Larry Shinault Jr. of Germanton and Kathy Joy Kiser of Quaker Gap were wed on Friday, April 22, 2022 at six o’clock p.m. in The Whalehead Club Gazebo at the Currituck Lighthouse in Corolla, North Carolina. Pastor Steve Segrist officiated the ceremony. Music was performed by vocalist Maren, a...
WRAL
Family continues to find answers in Durham father's disappearance
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Family continues to find answers in Durham father's disappearance. The family of a Durham man missing since March continues to search for answers about his...
WSLS
Danville student credited for saving lives after teen brings gun to school
DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Police are crediting a student for saving lives after a gun was brought to school. Officers said a 15-year-old boy had a weapon in his bookbag after a fight at George Washington High School on Tuesday, 10 News reported. Police are pleased the student was...
Burlington missing person case leads to 2 teens found dead in Graham
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two 16-year-old boys were found dead in Graham on Thursday after an 18-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital, according to a Graham Police Department news release. Around 1 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of East Hanover Road when they were told about shots being fired. Also at […]
WDBJ7.com
Mother wants justice for deaths of young couple in crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A mother whose child was killed in a crash in Rocky Mount says she wants justice. Last month, police say, a young couple was hit in traffic by a man who was later charged with driving while intoxicated. Over 2 decades ago, Esther Araiza moved to...
Two 16-year-olds found shot dead in Graham wooded area
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Police found two 16-year-old boys shot to death and an 18-year-old wounded in Graham on Thursday. It started with reports of a shooting at Graham Village Apartments on East Hanover Road. They found the 18-year-old shot in the parking lot. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.
Guilford County EMS workers hailed as heroes
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A pair of Guilford County Emergency Service workers are being recognized for jumping into action during separate close calls. There were nine total lives saved last week, and one dynamic duo was responsible for a third of them. Three days out of the week, you can find Guilford County EMT […]
WRAL
What's next for brothers charged with murdering Wake deputy
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. What's next for brothers charged with murdering Wake deputy. Arturo Marin-Sotelo and Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo face charges of first-degree murder in the death of Ned...
Winston-Salem rental scam suspect arrested again after more victims come forward
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Triad man faces more charges after police said he ran a rental scheme involving houses he did not own and collected tens of thousands of dollars from victims. Winston-Salem police said more victims came forward and a warrant for Khalil Rynes' arrest was taken out...
WRAL
A Wake County woman nearly homeless was looking for someone to take her cats. She ended up finding months-long support from an unlikely source
Wake County resident Juwanda Jones carries four photos on her keychain — two of her children, and two of her cats. "My heart has been through a whole lot," Jones said. She lost her son Deonte, 7, and daughter Tamara, 8, just before Christmas in 2003. "I haven't truly...
Man accused of targeting Hispanic people in Winston-Salem rental scam faces new charges
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who police allege scammed multiple people looking for rental homes is now facing new charges. According to Winston-Salem police, they received a report on Aug. 17, 2020, about 29-year-old Khalil Rynes entering a “rental agreement” with a person for a home on 1900 East Third Street. A warrant was […]
wallstreetwindow.com
“Tammy’s Grill”Of Martinsville, Virginia Gets The Tim Shropshire Food Review
Tim Shropshire stopped by Tammy’s Grill of Martinsville, VA to try out some of their famous wings!! He recorded his encounter with the grill on video and posted it on Youtube. You can watch the video review here.
Juvenile, adult arrested after pursuit with officers in Winston-Salem, deputies say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile and adult were arrested on Thursday evening after a pursuit with officers, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies initiated a traffic stop, and the driver refused to stop, resulting in a pursuit. After a short time, the suspect vehicle came to a stop behind an apartment complex […]
Greensboro native returns home years later as High Point Animal Hospital Veterinarian
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Some of us share the story of growing up in our hometown, going away to find ourselves through college and jobs, becoming mature adults, and returning back to our childhood neighborhood to settle down. That’s Kathryn Smith’s story. This North Carolina A&T alum is coming...
WYFF4.com
Airport employee goes viral on TikTok, featured by Beyoncé
GREENSBORO, N.C. — At his core, Kevanté Tatum is a dancer. But during the pandemic, with studios closed, he picked up a job as an operations specialist at Piedmont Triad International Airport in North Carolina. "I then started making TikTok videos because it got really boring on the...
