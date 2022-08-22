ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Lampard wants more intensity from his side

Everton certainly weren’t pretty in their 1-0 win over Fleetwood Town but manager Frank Lampard was relieved to rest some key members of his squad while giving some playing time to other players on the fringes of the first team squad. In the three-man backline club captain Seamus Coleman...
SOCCER
BBC

Champions League: How calm Giovanni van Bronckhorst ended Rangers' 12-year wait

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's unflappable demeanour finally dissolved at full-time in Eindhoven, as the Rangers manager erupted in joy and bounced in ecstatic unison with his backroom team. It was an outpouring of emotion after the Dutchman had calmly and adroitly negotiated every obstacle thrown his way on a night of...
UEFA
SB Nation

Analysing Manchester City’s Champions League Opponents

Thursday evening saw the draw for the group stage of the Champions League and City, who were in pot 1, were drawn against Sevilla, FC Copenhagen and, huge surprise, Borussia Dortmund. The blues have played these three teams in European competition previously and have a decent record. Here, we look at the three teams, past history and how they are currently performing.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Wilfried Zaha
Person
Patrick Vieira
Person
Youri Tielemans
Person
Garth Crooks
Person
William Saliba
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Kieran Trippier
ESPN

Arsenal, Man United seeded in Europa League group stage draw

Arsenal and Manchester United are among the top seeds for Friday's Europa League group stage draw, which takes place at midday UK time, 7 a.m. ET. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) The two teams qualified for the competition after finishing 5th and 6th in the Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Big shoes to fill - an early review of Danny Ward

Whenever a club legend like Kasper Schmeichel departs, fans will always heavily scrutinize their replacement. And that’s especially true for someone like Danny Ward who’s been waiting four years for his chance, all the while Brendan Rodgers called him ready to be a Premier League #1. Leicester City...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Albion#Nottingham Forest#Seagulls#West Ham
SB Nation

Youri Tielemans price expected to drop

Leicester City are dropping the price for Arsenal transfer target Youri Tielemans, per multiple reports. The midfielder has one-year remaining on his contract and has made it clear that he does not intend to re-sign with the Foxes. According to CBS Sports Goalazo reporter Ben Jacobs, Tielemans has agreed to “broad personal terms” with the Gunners and would sign if Leicester accept an Arsenal bid.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Norwich City 2-2 Bournemouth: Cherries win 5-3 on penalties

Premier League side Bournemouth beat Norwich 5-3 on penalties at Carrow Road to reach the Carabao Cup third round. Todd Cantwell fired what proved to be the decisive spot-kick against the bar. Adam Idah thought he had got the winner for Norwich with seven minutes left, only for Cherries debutant...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
BBC
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
FOX Sports

USMNT Stock Watch: Josh Sargent reenters mix for World Cup

Editor's Note: "Plane to Qatar" is FOX Sports' weekly feature tracking the progress of players hoping to crack the United States Men's National Team's 26-player roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. How quickly can things change on a week-to-week basis around here?. Just take Josh Sargent. A...
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy