SB Nation
Lampard wants more intensity from his side
Everton certainly weren’t pretty in their 1-0 win over Fleetwood Town but manager Frank Lampard was relieved to rest some key members of his squad while giving some playing time to other players on the fringes of the first team squad. In the three-man backline club captain Seamus Coleman...
BBC
Champions League: How calm Giovanni van Bronckhorst ended Rangers' 12-year wait
Giovanni van Bronckhorst's unflappable demeanour finally dissolved at full-time in Eindhoven, as the Rangers manager erupted in joy and bounced in ecstatic unison with his backroom team. It was an outpouring of emotion after the Dutchman had calmly and adroitly negotiated every obstacle thrown his way on a night of...
Confirmed: Liverpool Will Play Derby County in EFL Cup Third Round
The draw for the EFL Cup third round was completed on Wednesday evening, which confirmed that Liverpool will play League One side Derby County at Anfield.
SB Nation
Analysing Manchester City’s Champions League Opponents
Thursday evening saw the draw for the group stage of the Champions League and City, who were in pot 1, were drawn against Sevilla, FC Copenhagen and, huge surprise, Borussia Dortmund. The blues have played these three teams in European competition previously and have a decent record. Here, we look at the three teams, past history and how they are currently performing.
CBS Sports
Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta planning to replace Nicolas Pepe as Gunners target Pedro Neto swoop
Arsenal are planning to sign a new wide option to replace the outgoing Nicolas Pepe, Mikel Arteta has confirmed, with Wolves forward Pedro Neto at the top of the Gunners' wishlist. Club record signing Pepe joined Nice on loan this week and though the club will continue to pay a...
ESPN
Arsenal, Man United seeded in Europa League group stage draw
Arsenal and Manchester United are among the top seeds for Friday's Europa League group stage draw, which takes place at midday UK time, 7 a.m. ET. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) The two teams qualified for the competition after finishing 5th and 6th in the Premier...
BBC
Oldham Athletic owners agree deal to buy Boundary Park and surrounding land
Oldham Athletic's owners have agreed a deal to buy the club's Boundary Park ground and the surrounding land. Businessman Frank Rothwell bought the club from Abdallah Lemsagam in July. The ground was still owned by previous owner Simon Blitz, who the Rothwell family thanked for "relentlessly trying to simplify" their...
SB Nation
Big shoes to fill - an early review of Danny Ward
Whenever a club legend like Kasper Schmeichel departs, fans will always heavily scrutinize their replacement. And that’s especially true for someone like Danny Ward who’s been waiting four years for his chance, all the while Brendan Rodgers called him ready to be a Premier League #1. Leicester City...
BBC
Real Bedford: Forest Green promotion winner Rob Sinclair leading bitcoin-backed side
Just five years ago, Rob Sinclair was a member of the Forest Green Rovers squad that won promotion to the English Football League for the first time. Now, aged only 32, he finds himself in a very different scenario, but one he hopes will result in a similar - if less elevated - outcome.
Premier League MW3 Round-Up | Liverpool Remain Winless and Arsenal Impress
Another weekend of Premier League drama comes to an end, as Liverpool's torrid start continues with defeat, Arsenal impress to go top, and Manchester City drop points.
SB Nation
Youri Tielemans price expected to drop
Leicester City are dropping the price for Arsenal transfer target Youri Tielemans, per multiple reports. The midfielder has one-year remaining on his contract and has made it clear that he does not intend to re-sign with the Foxes. According to CBS Sports Goalazo reporter Ben Jacobs, Tielemans has agreed to “broad personal terms” with the Gunners and would sign if Leicester accept an Arsenal bid.
BBC
Norwich City 2-2 Bournemouth: Cherries win 5-3 on penalties
Premier League side Bournemouth beat Norwich 5-3 on penalties at Carrow Road to reach the Carabao Cup third round. Todd Cantwell fired what proved to be the decisive spot-kick against the bar. Adam Idah thought he had got the winner for Norwich with seven minutes left, only for Cherries debutant...
FOX Sports
USMNT Stock Watch: Josh Sargent reenters mix for World Cup
Editor's Note: "Plane to Qatar" is FOX Sports' weekly feature tracking the progress of players hoping to crack the United States Men's National Team's 26-player roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. How quickly can things change on a week-to-week basis around here?. Just take Josh Sargent. A...
Carney Chukwuemeka ‘Deserves a Chance’ Against Leicester City Pundit Claims
Former Aston Villa player Gabriel Agbonlahor thinks that Carney Chukwuemeka should get a chance to prove himself to Thomas Tuchel.Divider(Variant 1)
BBC
Champions League draw: Busy group stages, strikers on the move and Ukrainian teams
The Champions League draw takes place at 17:00 BST on Thursday in Istanbul - so what do you need to know?. The group stage will be played over nine midweeks this season so the World Cup can be accommodated. So who is in it, who is going to win it,...
Champions League: Liverpool face Rangers as Haaland gets Dortmund tie
Rangers will face Liverpool on their return to the Champions League for the first time in 12 years after being drawn against Jürgen Klopp’s side in Group A, while Erling Haaland is set to play former club Borussia Dortmund for Manchester City. Having battled through two qualifying rounds...
BBC
Leigh Wood to defend WBA featherweight title against Mauricio Lara in Nottingham
Leigh Wood will defend his WBA featherweight title against Mauricio Lara at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena on 24 September. "I maybe have a handful of fights left and I want them to be my biggest," said Wood, who produced a 12th-round stoppage of Michael Conlan in March. The Nottingham Forest fan,...
