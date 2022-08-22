ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massive flooding in Elyria due to Sunday's severe weather

ELYRIA, Ohio — Lorain County saw a host of Flash Flood Warnings and advisories on Sunday as severe weather made its way through much of the Northeast Ohio region. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
cleveland19.com

Elyria mayor addresses serious flooding brought on by Sunday storms

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Mayor Frank Whitfield took to social media this weekend to address widespread flooding across the city. Heavy rains led to serious flooding on Sunday, leaving a few neighborhoods under water. 19 News cameras were rolling as some drivers tried to maneuver through high water on...
Cleveland.com

For 2nd time this year, Cuyahoga County is extensively extending bridge work; this time for Cedar Point Road Bridge in the Metroparks

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio - The Cedar Point Road Bridge in the Cleveland Metroparks’ Rocky River Reservation will be closed for repairs several months longer than originally planned because part of the substructure is more deteriorated than anticipated. This marks the second instance this year of the county significantly changing...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Several firefighters hurt fighting house fire in Stark County

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Several firefighters were injured battling a house fire in the 12000 block of Rockhill Ave. NE in Lexington Township Tuesday afternoon. According to officials, all of the injured firefighters were transported to area hospitals where they were treated and released for smoke related illnesses. A...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland, brace yourself for another unreasonably cold and snowy winter

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The new Farmers’ Almanac just dropped, and if the predictions are to be believed, it’s going to be a cold winter here by Lake Erie. The Midwest is expected to range from having an unreasonably cold and snowy winter around the Great Lakes to a glacial, snow-filled winter in the western states prompting a “hibernation zone.” According to the Almanac, the North Central States can experience extremely cold temperatures down to 40 degrees below zero during mid-January.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio winter will be ‘unseasonably snowy,’ Farmers’ Almanac 2022 says | Top-rated snow blowers to rescue you

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The just-released 2022-2023 Farmers’ Almanac predicts Northeast Ohio residents will need to do plenty of shoveling this winter. The season is looking “unseasonably cold and snowy” for all of Ohio, the publication says. That means snowfall is projected to drift upwards of Cleveland’s average 64 inches per season and even higher for those in some Eastern suburbs. Chardon, for example, may go above its average of 114 inches this winter.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

2-year-old boy dies in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating the death of a two-year-old boy on the city’s East side. According to police, officers were called out to an apartment building in the 10400 block of Superior Ave. around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. EMS transported the toddler to University Hospitals where...
Cleveland, OH
Northeast Ohio local news

