City leaders to address flooding concerns in Elyria after recent downpour
Heavy downpours over the weekend led to flooding issues in parts of Elyria and prompted some neighbors to call for future solutions.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland drivers relieved after massive hole is fixed by city, now they want to get reimbursed for damages done to their cars
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers are excited after the city of Cleveland covered up a massive hole that was on the corner of East 78th and Union. “It makes me feel great but that’s all they had to do the first time when they put the hole there, “said driver Myra Simmons.
5 inches of rain in 60 minutes floods parts of Elyria
The City of Elyria is cleaning up Monday after Sunday’s storms dropped up to 5 inches of rain on parts of the city in under an hour.
Isolated showers: Here is the timing for rain
Clouds are common this morning and a spotty shower cannot be ruled out.
Massive flooding in Elyria due to Sunday's severe weather
ELYRIA, Ohio — Lorain County saw a host of Flash Flood Warnings and advisories on Sunday as severe weather made its way through much of the Northeast Ohio region. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
cleveland19.com
Elyria mayor addresses serious flooding brought on by Sunday storms
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Mayor Frank Whitfield took to social media this weekend to address widespread flooding across the city. Heavy rains led to serious flooding on Sunday, leaving a few neighborhoods under water. 19 News cameras were rolling as some drivers tried to maneuver through high water on...
TRAFFIC ALERT | Fatal accident closes ramp to I-71 northbound from I-480 east near Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
CLEVELAND — A fatal accident has closed the ramp to I-71 north from I-480 eastbound near Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on Thursday evening. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. There is no word yet on...
Crash causes major slowdown on I-90
Multiple crashes on I-90 are causing major delays for drivers headed home Thursday.
For 2nd time this year, Cuyahoga County is extensively extending bridge work; this time for Cedar Point Road Bridge in the Metroparks
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio - The Cedar Point Road Bridge in the Cleveland Metroparks’ Rocky River Reservation will be closed for repairs several months longer than originally planned because part of the substructure is more deteriorated than anticipated. This marks the second instance this year of the county significantly changing...
Early morning crash in Canton leaves 1 dead and 1 in critical condition
CANTON, Ohio — One individual is dead, and another is critically injured following an early Friday morning single-vehicle crash in Canton. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Canton Police Department, the crash...
Map: More NE Ohio counties with high COVID spread
More Northeast Ohio counties have a high spread of COVID-19 this week.
cleveland19.com
Several firefighters hurt fighting house fire in Stark County
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Several firefighters were injured battling a house fire in the 12000 block of Rockhill Ave. NE in Lexington Township Tuesday afternoon. According to officials, all of the injured firefighters were transported to area hospitals where they were treated and released for smoke related illnesses. A...
Cleveland, brace yourself for another unreasonably cold and snowy winter
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The new Farmers’ Almanac just dropped, and if the predictions are to be believed, it’s going to be a cold winter here by Lake Erie. The Midwest is expected to range from having an unreasonably cold and snowy winter around the Great Lakes to a glacial, snow-filled winter in the western states prompting a “hibernation zone.” According to the Almanac, the North Central States can experience extremely cold temperatures down to 40 degrees below zero during mid-January.
Ohio winter will be ‘unseasonably snowy,’ Farmers’ Almanac 2022 says | Top-rated snow blowers to rescue you
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The just-released 2022-2023 Farmers’ Almanac predicts Northeast Ohio residents will need to do plenty of shoveling this winter. The season is looking “unseasonably cold and snowy” for all of Ohio, the publication says. That means snowfall is projected to drift upwards of Cleveland’s average 64 inches per season and even higher for those in some Eastern suburbs. Chardon, for example, may go above its average of 114 inches this winter.
Car crashes into basement of home
Thursday morning, a car crashed into the basement of a Cleveland home.
Police shortage on the streets, but not at Cleveland City Hall: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has found a big shortage of Cleveland police to go after guns or help when you call 911, yet we found no big drop in officers protecting city hall.
Investigation underway into CLE crash involving RTA bus, car
A vehicle crash involving a RTA Healthline bus and a car took place at East 100th Street and Euclid Avenue in Cleveland Wednesday afternoon.
Woman leads police on hour-long chase
A police chase that started in Parma extended through several communities before ending in Cleveland.
Construction on the Ohio Turnpike continues with lane conversions, removal of gates at toll plazas for E-ZPass customers
BEREA, Ohio – The Ohio Turnpike is working to remove gates at toll plaza interchanges to allow E-ZPass customers to travel through toll lanes without stopping. Twenty interchanges will be converted in the process, and the work will reduce the number of toll plazas from 31 to 24, Turnpike officials said.
cleveland19.com
2-year-old boy dies in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating the death of a two-year-old boy on the city’s East side. According to police, officers were called out to an apartment building in the 10400 block of Superior Ave. around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. EMS transported the toddler to University Hospitals where...
