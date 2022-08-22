Read full article on original website
Related
Carlo Ancelotti Praises "Good Friend" Karim Benzema After Both Receive UEFA Awards
Benzema was named as the 2021/22 UEFA Men's Player of the Year, while Ancelotti received the UEFA Coach of the Year award.
UEFA・
BBC
Mark Bonner: Cambridge United boss urges players to learn from Southampton loss
Cambridge United head coach Mark Bonner insisted he was "happy" with the scoreline after their 3-0 defeat by Southampton in the Carabao Cup. The U's knocked Newcastle out of last season's FA Cup with a 1-0 victory at St James' Park. But another Premier League scalp proved beyond them as...
SB Nation
Analysing Manchester City’s Champions League Opponents
Thursday evening saw the draw for the group stage of the Champions League and City, who were in pot 1, were drawn against Sevilla, FC Copenhagen and, huge surprise, Borussia Dortmund. The blues have played these three teams in European competition previously and have a decent record. Here, we look at the three teams, past history and how they are currently performing.
SB Nation
Everton drawn away to Bournemouth in Carabao Cup Third Round
Everton have been drawn away at AFC Bournemouth in the Third Round of the Carabao Cup. The Cherries are newly-promoted to the Premier League this season, and have three points so far, having beaten Aston Villa at home on opening day but then being beaten heavily by both Manchester City and Arsenal.
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Real Bedford: Forest Green promotion winner Rob Sinclair leading bitcoin-backed side
Just five years ago, Rob Sinclair was a member of the Forest Green Rovers squad that won promotion to the English Football League for the first time. Now, aged only 32, he finds himself in a very different scenario, but one he hopes will result in a similar - if less elevated - outcome.
ESPN
Allegri's honesty about Juventus' prospects will only hurt him in the long run
Max Allegri is his own man -- you've got to give him that. And yet, he may be paying a price for it. After Monday night's unimpressive scoreless draw with Sampdoria, the Juventus coach got right to the point in his own somewhat counterintuitive way. "We've started better than last...
MLS・
'Highly Provocative Act' - Independent Regulatory Commission On Thomas Tuchel Touchline Ban
The Chelsea boss will miss his side's hosting of Leicester City this weekend following his bust-up with Antonio Conte in game week two.
BBC
Champions League draw: Busy group stages, strikers on the move and Ukrainian teams
The Champions League draw takes place at 17:00 BST on Thursday in Istanbul - so what do you need to know?. The group stage will be played over nine midweeks this season so the World Cup can be accommodated. So who is in it, who is going to win it,...
UEFA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Leigh Wood to defend WBA featherweight title against Mauricio Lara in Nottingham
Leigh Wood will defend his WBA featherweight title against Mauricio Lara at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena on 24 September. "I maybe have a handful of fights left and I want them to be my biggest," said Wood, who produced a 12th-round stoppage of Michael Conlan in March. The Nottingham Forest fan,...
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Image of Audi issued in bid for information
Police investigating the fatal shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel have released an image of the car believed to have taken the intended target to hospital. The nine-year-old was killed as her mother struggled with a gunman at the door of their Liverpool home on Monday. Merseyside Police also released aerial footage...
NME
London Grammar cover Coldplay as a thank you for inviting them on tour
London Grammar have covered Coldplay as a thank you for inviting them on tour. The band took to Instagram to share their acoustic cover of Coldplay’s ‘Don’t Panic’ along with a message thanking the band for asking them to support them on tour recently. “Beautiful world,...
Comments / 0