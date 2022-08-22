Effective: 2022-08-26 11:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-26 14:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Heavy Rainfall will cause minor flooding of creeks and streams, roads and roadside culverts in the affected part of the Cameron Peak burn area. The heavy rains could also trigger rock slides or debris flows. Target Area: Larimer FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON ON THE CAMERON PEAK BURN SCAR * WHAT...Small stream flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Colorado, including Larimer County on the Cameron Peak burn scar north of CO-14. * WHEN...Until 215 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Water over rural roadways. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1152 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding and some debris flows. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kinikinik. - This includes the following additional locations Gulches along Highway 14 near and above Rustic, Rising water and debris in drainages north of the Poudre River, Pingree Hill, Goodell Corner and Bellaire Lake.

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO