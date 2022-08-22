Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Sharon Elizabeth Ellis
Sharon Elizabeth Ellis, 75, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Ellis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
richlandsource.com
Kenneth David Stephens
Kenneth David Stephens, known to his family as David and work family as Kenny, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at OhioHealth Shelby Hospital. He was 65. David was born on May 11, 1957 in Willard to Kenneth and Alberta (Sexton) Stephens and was a 1976 graduate of Plymouth High School. Kenny dedicated over 35 years of service to Voisard Manufacturing in Shiloh, where he still currently worked under the GB Fabrications ownership.
richlandsource.com
Patricia A. Tackett
Patricia Arlene Tackett, age 89, resident of Shelby died Friday, August 26, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield under hospice care. Born October 30, 1932 in Shiloh Ohio to William and Frances (Jeremy) Zeigler she had been a Shelby resident the majority of her life. She was a 1951 graduate of Tiro High school. Patricia was employed with R.R. Donneley in Willard for many years until retiring in 1978. Patricia enjoyed reading, bird watching, kintting, eating out and shopping.
richlandsource.com
Denise Dawn Kemp
Denise Dawn Kemp, 53, of Galion passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family after a battle of cancer. Denise was born in Galion, Ohio on March 28, 1969 to Larry A. Kemp and the late Diane (Pierce) Kemp. To plant a tree...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richlandsource.com
Karen Reardon
MANSFIELD: Karen Reardon never met a garage sale she didn’t like. Treasure hunting at yard sales was a perfect way to find a bargain – usually buying something for her grandchildren – and was a nice diversion from her regular “retail therapy”. For a detailed...
richlandsource.com
Mount Vernon's Armed Women of America recruiting Richland County women
MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon's Armed Women of America chapter, a female-centered self-defense group, is recruiting after hearing of interest from Richland County women. The Mount Vernon chapter is having a meet-and-greet Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Brumby's Pizzeria and Coffeehouse from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Bellville.
richlandsource.com
Galion Schools Receive ROAR Grants
GALION – Galion City School District will receive a total of $600,000 in grants for its ROAR programs. Galion Primary and Elementary schools will each see their $200,000 grants renewed for the third year in a row, and Galion High School will receive a $200,000 grant for the first time to establish a ROAR program.
richlandsource.com
Williams promoted to vice president at Mechanics Bank
MANSFIELD – Mark Masters, President and CEO of Mechanics Bank, has announced the promotion of Angie Williams to Vice President, Lead Branch Manager. Williams joined Mechanics in 1999 as a Customer Service Representative and has served in numerous positions of increasing responsibility, including Assistant Branch Manager, Branch Manager, and in her current role as Lead Branch Manager.
RELATED PEOPLE
richlandsource.com
North Central State president Dr. Dorey Diab receives two prestigious awards
MANSFIELD — Dr. Dorey Diab, President of North Central State College has been chosen as the recipient of both the 2022 Central Region Chief Executive Officer Award by the Association of Community College Trustees, and the 2022 Paul Elsner Excellence Award by The Chair Academy. When asked about the...
richlandsource.com
'Field of Monsters' art show and symposium returns to Mansfield
MANSFIELD --The "Field of Monsters" art show symposium has reached a crossroads in 2022. Figuratively, not literally.
richlandsource.com
GoFundMe raises money for hospitalized Mansfield teen
MANSFIELD – A GoFundMe account has been created for the family of a Mansfield teen hospitalized after a one-car crash last week. Garrett Kallerson, 16, was a passenger in the vehicle, which traveled off the right side of the road and struck a ditch and tree.
richlandsource.com
Autumn silhouette contest begins at Crawford Park District
BUCYRUS -- This fall hikers should continue to be on the lookout for “animals” along the trails at all six of the parks of the Crawford Park District. Snap a picture when you find each animal silhouette and send them to the Crawford Park District by email (webmaster@crawfordparkdistrict.org) or messenger.
IN THIS ARTICLE
richlandsource.com
Ashland County commissioners accept $600,000 donation for new dog shelter
ASHLAND — The treasurer of the nonprofit spearheading construction of Ashland County’s new dog shelter had to double check who to write a $600,000 check out to on Thursday morning. “Is that made out to Ashland County Commissioners?” said Bill Harvey, treasurer of Homeward Bound Dog Shelter of...
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Lexington vs. Mansfield Senior Boys Soccer
Lexington beat Mansfield Senior 8-1 in Ohio Cardinal Conference boys soccer action Tuesday at Malabar Intermediate School. Dylan George scored four goals for the Minutemen, who improved to 2-0. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
richlandsource.com
GOAL Digital Academy Welcomes New Staff
MANSFIELD — With the start of the 2022/2023 school year, GOAL Digital Academy is excited to announce the hire of 9 new staff members within the organization. Introductions to the new staff follow in alphabetical order by last name:
richlandsource.com
Galion Schools hosting Mobile Food Pantry event Aug. 31
GALION – The Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will hold the Crawford County Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on the district’s campus on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Second Harvest will be distributing FREE assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, fresh produce,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
richlandsource.com
Sandusky woman killed in Friday morning crash with train
SANDUSKY -- A Sandusky woman was killed Friday morning in Erie County after the vehicle she was driving collided with a train, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Erica L. Alley, 36, of Sandusky, was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 8 a.m. The incident took place on Campbell Street near North Depot Street in Sandusky.
richlandsource.com
2 guilty verdicts reached in Richland & Crawford County rape cases
MANSFIELD — Two rape cases prosecuted by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Special Prosecutions Section have resulted in guilty verdicts this week. Kevin Cross, 66, of Richland County, was found guilty this week on six counts of rape, each a first-degree felony. Cross molested an underage boy between 1990 and 1994 in a church sound booth.
richlandsource.com
Razor thin: Dublin Scioto earns tough verdict over Columbus Bishop Hartley
Dublin Scioto walked the high-wire before edging Columbus Bishop Hartley 3-2 on August 23 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. Dublin Scioto breathed fire in front of Columbus Bishop Hartley 1-0 to begin the final half.
richlandsource.com
Lexington passes flexible education requirements for substitute teachers
LEXINGTON -- Community members without a bachelor's degree will be permitted to substitute teach for Lexington Local Schools starting Sept. 23. The Lexington board of education passed a resolution Wednesday that will allow individuals 18-or-older with a high school diploma to substitute teach if they pass a background check, obtain a substitute teaching license and are approved by the district.
Comments / 0