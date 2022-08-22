Kenneth David Stephens, known to his family as David and work family as Kenny, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at OhioHealth Shelby Hospital. He was 65. David was born on May 11, 1957 in Willard to Kenneth and Alberta (Sexton) Stephens and was a 1976 graduate of Plymouth High School. Kenny dedicated over 35 years of service to Voisard Manufacturing in Shiloh, where he still currently worked under the GB Fabrications ownership.

PLYMOUTH, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO