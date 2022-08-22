ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Matt Gaetz Fraudster Gets Five Years for $25 Million Scheme

By Roger Sollenberger
 3 days ago
Joe Raedle/Getty

A federal judge on Monday sentenced Florida man Stephen M. Alford to 63 months in prison, followed by three years supervised release for his role in a scheme to defraud the family of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL). Alford, who admitted to wire fraud in the scheme last November, had promised the Gaetz family that, if they gave him $25 million to help free a U.S. hostage in Iran, President Joe Biden would pardon the Republican in connection to an ongoing child sex trafficking investigation. Alford faced up to 20 years and a $250,000 fine. Gaetz had used the complicated scheme to muddy the waters when news of the sex crimes investigation broke last March, but The Daily Beast recently reported that FBI records challenged his version of those events and revealed him yelling at agents about a search warrant outside his father’s Florida home. Multiple people with direct knowledge tell The Daily Beast the sex trafficking probe is ongoing.

Mark Webb
3d ago

Why is Matt Gaetz still in Congress and why is he still on the very committee that is investigating him????? He should have been run out of Congress and DC long ago.

Wanda D
3d ago

Why are people in the USA allowing those wealthy people to become law makers...they only can relate to scamming the average people.

iknowtruthismine
3d ago

Matt Gaetz gave new meaning to the definition of a conflicted adolescent girl, " Too young to get a driver's license, and too old for Matt Gaetz".

