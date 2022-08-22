ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, NY

Cops Find 1,000 Firearms, 140,000 Rounds of Ammo After Brothers Fatally Shot in Standoff

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P62O0_0hR6Lg6J00
Jaap Arriens/Getty Images

More than 1,000 firearms and 140,000 rounds of ammunition were seized from the Mount Vernon compound of a man shot and killed in a standoff with deputies over the weekend, according to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Authorities said Randy Wilhelm, 56, a proficient marksman, had fired gunshots at a bail bondsman late Friday night after the man tried to apprehend Wilhelm, who had skipped a court date on a $100,000 bond over a separate indictment. When officers responded to the bondsman’s 911 call, a multi-agency standoff ensued with Randy and his 53-year-old brother, Bradley Wilhelm. A police helicopter called to assist was shot at, as were three armored police vehicles, according to deputies. Randy allegedly threatened to use a nearby bulk propane tank as a bomb if law enforcement attempted to arrest him. The standoff concluded around 9:20 a.m. the following morning, when the Wilhelm brothers charged at officers in a side-by-side utility task vehicle. Both men were then fatally shot.

Read it at WCMH-TV

Comments / 25

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJON

Two St. Cloud Men Arrested After Bust Turned Up Drugs, Guns

ST. CLOUD -- Two St. Cloud men were arrested earlier this week after search warrants turned up drugs and guns. Twenty-five-year-old Scott Brown Jr. is charged with 1st-degree drug possession and 2nd-degree drug sales. Thirty-one-year-old George Trujillo is charged with 2nd-degree drug possession. Officers with the Central Minnesota Violent Offenders...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Vernon, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Mount Vernon, NY
Bensalem Times

Bensalem Police/FBI seize $1.5 million in drugs, guns, cash in two separate investigations

The Bensalem Special Investigations Unit, along with FBI agents and members of the Bucks/Montgomery County Safe Streets Task Force, conducted two large-scale narcotics seizures simultaneously, on Thursday, Aug. 18. After a three-month investigation, Bensalem SIU, along with agents from the FBI, conducted surveillance at a Bensalem hotel and subsequently arrested...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
TheDailyBeast

Attempted Abduction of Ohio 6-Year-Old From Front Lawn Caught on Camera

A routine chore turned into a horror story when a 6-year-old Ohio girl was grabbed in front of her home’s front lawn by a passing stranger on Wednesday. The girl was just taking the trash out to the curb when Deric McPherson, 33, allegedly grabbed her private parts and then attempted to pull her along the sidewalk before she quickly escaped, according to court documents. The whole exchange was caught on the family’s home security camera, shared with local NBC affiliate WLWT. Her parents, who were only identified by first name to protect the child’s identity, were just inside the door when they heard their child’s blood-curdling scream, captured on tape. Her furious father, Ricky, decided to chase down McPherson with his car. He caught up to the alleged offender in the parking lot of a local auto-repair shop, a scene also caught by a security camera, where he was found hiding inside an “old Dodge caravan,” Ricky said. McPherson is currently in custody at the Butler County Jail where he’s charged with third-degree felonies including gross sexual imposition of someone under 13.Read it at NBC WESH
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Firearms found after standoff ends with 2 brothers killed

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (AP) — State authorities say more than 1,000 firearms and more than 140,000 rounds of ammunition were seized from the Ohio property where a weekend standoff ended with law enforcement shooting and killing two brothers.Local authorities said Randy Wilhelm, 56, and Bradley Wilhelm, 53, fired guns at law enforcement vehicles during the standoff and one of the brothers had threatened to explode a propane tank rather than be captured.The Knox County sheriff's office said the standoff began after a bail bondsman reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday that his vehicle had been shot at multiple times as...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Armored#Police#Violent Crime#Wcmh Tv
localsyr.com

On the Lookout: Felony Lane Gang suspect

(WSYR-TV) — Geddes Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers on the lookout for a woman named Kimberly Maine, who also goes by Ashley Marr and Kimberly Scala. Police say she stole a purse from Longbranch Park and used the victim’s ID to cash a fraudulent check. According...
GEDDES, NY
TheDailyBeast

Torso Killer Richard Cottingham Emails Grim Details of Unsolved Murder

A serial killer and rapist who says he has murdered at least 100 women wrote an email to an expert claiming to have killed a woman in a cold case dating back to 1970s. Richard Cottingham, known as the Torso Killer and the Times Square Killer, is spending life in prison after he was convicted of the murders of eight young women and girls but claims to have killed nearly 100 women across New Jersey and New York from the late 1960s to before his 1980 arrest. At a press conference on Thursday, forensic historian Peter Vronsky revealed a message...
NYACK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Investigation
TheDailyBeast

Judge Puts Guns Back in Hands of Texas Non-Military Kids Age 18-20

A Texas judge has just put guns back in the hands of non-military people under age 20. In a landmark ruling, Judge Mark Pittman of the U.S. District Court of Fort Worth ruled that there was “no historical tradition” to legally stop the age group from carrying guns in public, despite a Supreme Court decision banning young people from carrying in public except in self-defense. The ruling, likely to be appealed, found that the ban violates the Second Amendment and that “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed” adding that “the undisputed historical evidence establishes that 18-to-20-year-olds were understood to be a part of the militia in the Founding Era.” The ruling is suspended for 30 days to allow the state to appeal. Read it at NBC News
TEXAS STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Edwards, Missouri man faces possible charges following a deadly boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Troopers arrested Roy T. Jackson, 63, on Sunday around 2:10 p.m. in Camden County on warrants out of Morgan County. Jackson faces possible felony charges of boating while intoxicated which resulted in the The post Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
TheDailyBeast

New Hampshire AG Arrests Small-Town Newspaper Publisher for Political Ads

New Hampshire’s attorney general announced on Thursday that the state had arrested the publisher of a local weekly newspaper in Londonderry earlier this week, alleging she illegally published political ads without properly disclosing them to be ads.Londonderry Times publisher Debra Paul, 62, was arrested Wednesday, according to State Attorney General John M. Formella, and was charged with six violations of the state’s misdemeanor laws on political advertisements. Paul, along with her husband, runs Nutfield Publishing, which publishes the Times and the Nutfield News/Tri-Town Times.In an affidavit, investigator Daniel Mederos wrote that in two different Londonderry Times issues spanning February and...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Appeals Court Swats Down Arkansas’ Ban on Care for Trans Kids

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday said Arkansas cannot enforce its 2021 law banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender kids. “Because the minor's sex at birth determines whether or not the minor can receive certain types of medical care under the law, Act 626 discriminates on the basis of sex,” the court said in its ruling. A trial in October will determine whether the law is permanently blocked. The ACLU had challenged the ban on behalf of four trans children and their families, and two doctors who provide gender affirming treatments. The Justice Department and American Medical Association have also opposed the ban. However, Arkansas maintains that Act 626 falls under the state's authority to regulate medical care. Read it at Associated Press
ARKANSAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
30K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy