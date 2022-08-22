Read full article on original website
fcnews.org
Fulton County’s unemployment rate increased in July
The unemployment rate in Fulton County increased during the month of July, according to data released this week by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. The rate for July was 4.4%, an increase from 3.8% in June. In July of 2021, the unemployment rate was 4.8% in Fulton County.
fcnews.org
Four inducted into Fulton County Ag Hall of Fame
The 2022 inductees to the Fulton County Agricultural Hall of Fame were recently announced by the Ohio State University Extension Office and Hall of Fame selection committee. The 2022 inductees are Nathan Andre, Bill Copeland, Sylvia Kreuz, and Melvin Nofziger. The purpose of the Hall of Fame is to recognize...
fcnews.org
Wauseon Police Report
10:29 a.m., 316 N. Brunell, larceny. 11:12 a.m., 303 W. Leggett, suicidal threats. 11:46 a.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave, suspicious vehicle. 7:30 p.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave, accident with property damage. 8:03 p.m., 141 W. Chestnut, domestic violence. Thursday, Aug. 11. 12:13 a.m., 230 Clinton, harassment. 6:34 a.m., E. Superior/S....
fcnews.org
Wauseon XC returns state experience
The Wauseon cross country team has to replace just four total letter winners (2 boys, 2 girls) from the 2021 team and should enjoy much success again this season. Wauseon will also have a new but familiar coach leading them this year, as longtime assistant Tom Vernot takes over coaching duties for Joe Allen.
fcnews.org
Pettisville cross country loaded with seasoned runners
The Pettisville cross country team loses only one letter winner apiece on the boys and girls sides, each looking to continue their success from a year ago. The Blackbirds return a total of 10 girls. Back for Pettisville are Elise Hoylman, Renee Hoylman, Kelly Wyse, Sophie Sterken, Grace Remington, Kendall Sears, Kate Roth, Lauren Shumaker, Madison Remington and Emily VanDenBerghe.
fcnews.org
Wauseon downs Liberty Center in NWOAL boys soccer
At times Wauseon’s goals came far apart, while other times the Liberty Center goalkeeper could barely catch his breath before another ball was sailing into the back of the net as the Indians opened the Northwest Ohio Athletic League boys soccer slate with an 8-1 win over the visiting Tigers Tuesday.
fcnews.org
Archbold cross country returns several performers from 2021 team
Archbold cross country will look to make some noise this season as both their boys and girls teams return multiple letter winners from a year ago when each team advanced to the Tiffin Regional. The Blue Streak boys won the Northwest Ohio Athletic League in 2021. They also were district...
