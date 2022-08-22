ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

NBCMontana

USDA invests $72K to combat climate change in rural Montana communities

MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture committed $71,554 toward critical infrastructure to combat climate change in Montana's rural communities. USDA Rural Development will invest the money for eight projects through the Rural Energy for America Program along with the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Loans and Grants program.
NBCMontana

Recreational marijuana still banned on university campuses

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Recreational marijuana sales became legal this year in Montana, but that doesn’t mean it’s allowed everywhere. It’s still against policy if a student 21 years or older purchases marijuana and takes it onto Montana State University or University of Montana's campus. “We certainly...
NBCMontana

40-acre wildfire reported within 1 mile of Montana-Idaho state line

MISSOULA, Mont. — A wildifre burning six miles east of Murray, Idaho, within a mile of the Montana-Idaho state line, has burned about 40 acres, according to Inciweb. The Bear Gulch Fire was first reported Aug. 18 near Maple Peak. It is believed to have started from lightning. The...
NBCMontana

Public hearing takes place Sept. 2 for proposed Flathead Reservation gas tax

MISSOULA, Mont. — A public hearing gets underway at 11 a.m. Sept. 2 at tribal headquarters in Pablo concerning a gas tax agreement between the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and the state. The Montana Department of Transportation and tribal leaders will discuss extending the current agreement. The agreement...
NBCMontana

FWP to host open houses across the state

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will host a number of open houses across Montana starting next Wednesday. FWP officials and staff members will visit regional offices during a tour of the state. Members of the public are invited to attend these open houses and ask questions.
NBCMontana

2 Montana brothers plead guilty for involvement in Jan. 6 riot

MISSOULA, Mont. — Two Montana brothers pleaded guilty to a felony charge for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Joshua Calvin Hughes, 38, and Jerod Wayne Hughes, 37, both of East Helena, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to obstruction of an official proceeding on Thursday.
NBCMontana

FWP to lift fishing restrictions on upper Madison River

MISSOULA, Mont. — Daily fishing restrictions will be lifted on the upper Madison River this Wednesday as peak water temperatures drop below 70 degrees. Hoot owl restrictions remain in effect on the lower Madison River from 2 p.m. to midnight each day between the Ennis Reservoir and Eight Mile Ford Fishing Access Site.
NBCMontana

NBCMontana

3D weather: Montana's sunlight hours are growing shorter

Enjoy the long hours of sunlight while you can, because the days are already getting shorter. In the video above, Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs uses 3D technology to explain how much time we are losing each day. We are currently experiencing just under 15 hours of sunlight per day. However, we...
NBCMontana

3D weather: Fire can create its own weather

We have seen very dry conditions recently amid fire season. With conditions as dry as they are, even thunderstorms can ignite new fires. All it takes one lighting strike. These fires can quickly burn through the parched vegetation, but did you know that fires can create their own weather? Watch the video above as Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs uses 3D technology to explain.
