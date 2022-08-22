Read full article on original website
FWP extends implementation dates on the commercial use caps on Madison River
BOZEMAN, Mont — Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks will extend implementation dates on the commercial use cap on the Madison River. Enforcement is now postponed until next year. The goal is not just address the Madison, but tackle other popular rivers across the state.
USDA invests $72K to combat climate change in rural Montana communities
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture committed $71,554 toward critical infrastructure to combat climate change in Montana's rural communities. USDA Rural Development will invest the money for eight projects through the Rural Energy for America Program along with the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Loans and Grants program.
2 Washington residents convicted of illegally transporting people into Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Two Washington residents were convicted of illegally transporting six Mexican nationals from Canada to the United States through a remote area in Lincoln County. Miguel Angel Medina, 62, was convicted of transporting illegal aliens after a two-day trial. Leslie Patricia, 51, pleaded guilty to the transportation...
Recreational marijuana still banned on university campuses
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Recreational marijuana sales became legal this year in Montana, but that doesn’t mean it’s allowed everywhere. It’s still against policy if a student 21 years or older purchases marijuana and takes it onto Montana State University or University of Montana's campus. “We certainly...
Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission to consider commercial use cap on Madison River
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission will make a decision today on whether to postpone enforcing the commercial use cap on the popular Madison River. The state is trying to resolve conflicts on its most popular and crowded river. The Madison goes through Yellowstone National Park.
40-acre wildfire reported within 1 mile of Montana-Idaho state line
MISSOULA, Mont. — A wildifre burning six miles east of Murray, Idaho, within a mile of the Montana-Idaho state line, has burned about 40 acres, according to Inciweb. The Bear Gulch Fire was first reported Aug. 18 near Maple Peak. It is believed to have started from lightning. The...
Public hearing takes place Sept. 2 for proposed Flathead Reservation gas tax
MISSOULA, Mont. — A public hearing gets underway at 11 a.m. Sept. 2 at tribal headquarters in Pablo concerning a gas tax agreement between the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and the state. The Montana Department of Transportation and tribal leaders will discuss extending the current agreement. The agreement...
FWP to host open houses across the state
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will host a number of open houses across Montana starting next Wednesday. FWP officials and staff members will visit regional offices during a tour of the state. Members of the public are invited to attend these open houses and ask questions.
2 Montana brothers plead guilty for involvement in Jan. 6 riot
MISSOULA, Mont. — Two Montana brothers pleaded guilty to a felony charge for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Joshua Calvin Hughes, 38, and Jerod Wayne Hughes, 37, both of East Helena, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to obstruction of an official proceeding on Thursday.
FWP to lift fishing restrictions on upper Madison River
MISSOULA, Mont. — Daily fishing restrictions will be lifted on the upper Madison River this Wednesday as peak water temperatures drop below 70 degrees. Hoot owl restrictions remain in effect on the lower Madison River from 2 p.m. to midnight each day between the Ennis Reservoir and Eight Mile Ford Fishing Access Site.
West Nile virus detected in mosquitos from Dawson County, Lewis and Clark County
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services reports the West Nile virus has been detected in mosquito samples from Dawson and Lewis and Clark counties. This season' s first infected horse occurred earlier this week in Lewis and Clark County. As of today, no...
Montana brothers plead guilty in Jan. 6 US Capitol attack
HELENA, Mont. — Two Montana brothers whom authorities said were among the first people to breach the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection have pleaded guilty to obstructing official proceedings under a plea deal with prosecutors. Jerod and Joshua Hughes of East Helena climbed through a broken window...
3D weather: Montana's sunlight hours are growing shorter
Enjoy the long hours of sunlight while you can, because the days are already getting shorter. In the video above, Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs uses 3D technology to explain how much time we are losing each day. We are currently experiencing just under 15 hours of sunlight per day. However, we...
3D weather: Fire can create its own weather
We have seen very dry conditions recently amid fire season. With conditions as dry as they are, even thunderstorms can ignite new fires. All it takes one lighting strike. These fires can quickly burn through the parched vegetation, but did you know that fires can create their own weather? Watch the video above as Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs uses 3D technology to explain.
