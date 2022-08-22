Read full article on original website
Outsider Brandon Williams gets ‘cordial and gracious’ treatment from GOP after upsetting their guy
Syracuse, N.Y. – Brandon Williams, the conservative outsider whose campaign for Congress many Republican Party power brokers tried to snuff out, was happy to take their congratulatory phone calls after he won Tuesday’s primary. All is forgiven, Williams said.
NY-22 primary candidates confident heading into Tuesday evening
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Four Democrats and two Republicans are competing to be the party nominee in the race for the newly drawn NY-22, a crucial race as Democrats look to retain control of the House this November. Francis Conole, according to experts, has emerged as a frontrunner, but there...
Brandon Williams' primary victory upends NY-22 race By Luke Perry
Brandon Williams defeated Steve Wells in the NY-22 Republican primary, constituting the biggest upset in Upstate New York during the Congressional primaries, perhaps even statewide. The newly configured district spans from Utica west to Syracuse, after previously running south to Binghamton over the last decade. The race was not close....
The race to watch on primary day in the Finger Lakes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday is primary day in New York for a handful of congressional and New York State Senate races. In the Finger Lakes region, there is a three-candidate Republican primary in New York’s newly-drawn 24th Congressional District. That district now includes all of Wayne and Cayuga counties.
Primary Day Can’t Come Soon Enough After Ugly GOP Campaign
Are you sick of it yet? The Republican Primary for NY-22, the newly drawn Congressional district that aligns Oneida and Madison Counties with Syracuse, has completed early voting and the Primary set for Tuesday, 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.. The race is between Steve Wells from Madison County, and Brandon...
CNY primary election results; plus, it’s opening day at NYS Fair (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 24)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 83; Low: 64. A warm day to start the State Fair. The 5-day forecast. Brandon Williams celebrates his victory in the Republican primary for New York’s 22nd congressional district at Nothin’ Fancy in Verona. (Scott Schild photo)
Early primary and special election results for Tompkins County and beyond
Polls closed at 9pm in Tuesday’s special election to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Rep. Tom Reed in New York’s 23rd Congressional District, and Democratic Party primary elections to nominate candidates for this fall’s races for New York’s 19th Congressional District and the 52nd District seat in the New York State Senate.
Congressional primary breaks Onondaga County's record for early voting in a primary
Nearly 4,200 enrolled Democrats and Republicans cast ballots in Onondaga County for the 22nd District Congressional Primary during the nine days of early voting that ended Sunday. That’s the largest early voting turnout for a primary by far, surpassing the previous record of about 2,700 set during the June primary for governor.
