Syracuse, NY

cnycentral.com

NY-22 primary candidates confident heading into Tuesday evening

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Four Democrats and two Republicans are competing to be the party nominee in the race for the newly drawn NY-22, a crucial race as Democrats look to retain control of the House this November. Francis Conole, according to experts, has emerged as a frontrunner, but there...
SYRACUSE, NY
ucpublicaffairs.com

Brandon Williams' primary victory upends NY-22 race By Luke Perry

Brandon Williams defeated Steve Wells in the NY-22 Republican primary, constituting the biggest upset in Upstate New York during the Congressional primaries, perhaps even statewide. The newly configured district spans from Utica west to Syracuse, after previously running south to Binghamton over the last decade. The race was not close....
UTICA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

The race to watch on primary day in the Finger Lakes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday is primary day in New York for a handful of congressional and New York State Senate races. In the Finger Lakes region, there is a three-candidate Republican primary in New York’s newly-drawn 24th Congressional District. That district now includes all of Wayne and Cayuga counties.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
Elections
14850.com

Early primary and special election results for Tompkins County and beyond

Polls closed at 9pm in Tuesday’s special election to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Rep. Tom Reed in New York’s 23rd Congressional District, and Democratic Party primary elections to nominate candidates for this fall’s races for New York’s 19th Congressional District and the 52nd District seat in the New York State Senate.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

See it: New York State Fair butter sculpture unveiled

NEW YORK -- The official butter sculpture of the 2022 New York State Fair has been unveiled. It was made using 800 pounds of butter. This year's theme is "Refuel for Greatness," celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title Nine. There are four female athletes, including a little girl on skis, a runner, a gymnast and a lacrosse player. You can see it in person at the state fair, which kicks off Wednesday in Syracuse. 
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

First ever runway run to be held at Syracuse airport

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Nearly 2 million people a year fly in and out of Syracuse Hancock International Airport, but no one has had the chance to run down its runways -- until now. The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority and the New York Air National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing will hold the inaugural 174th Attack Wing Runway 5k race on Saturday, Sept. 17. The race will start at 8 a.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Chubby Checker to twist again on Today in Central New York

Syracuse, NY — Mark you calendars! Chubby Checker is scheduled to appear on Today in Central New York Monday, August 29. Checker will be performing at 1 p.m. that day at the NYS Fair at the Chevy Court Stage. Checker who is known for his famous hit, "The Twist,"...
SYRACUSE, NY
