Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas StationTravel MavenConcord, MA
Sudbay Automotive Makes $100,000 Gift To Sawyer Free 2025 CampaignGloWEST Communications, LLCGloucester, MA
Help Say Goodnight to Hunger by Staying at an Omni Hotels & Resorts LocationMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boston, MA
True North Trinktisch Table LagerHoppy BostonBelmont, MA
You're Invited! Rockland Fall Festival Will Include Face-Painting, Beer Garden & Live Music!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
Related
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal insists his children 'have to get two degrees to get his cheese' even though he's worth $570million - and reveals the surprising Aussie player he rates above all others
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal might have a net worth of more than $570million, but that doesn't mean he's ever had a 'real job' or will give any of his six children free handouts. The 50-year-old former Lakers star has sparked a frenzy since touching down in Australia earlier this week,...
NBA・
Brad Stevens on Jaylen Brown Trade Rumors: 'Since the Brogdon trade, we felt really good about our team'
Finally, there is a resolution to Kevin Durant's trade demand. He and Kyrie Irving will return for another season in Brooklyn, which has long seemed like the most likely outcome to this saga. It's also best for both sides and makes the Nets championship contenders. FanDuel Sportsbook now gives them ...
Report: Lakers not interested in rumored reunion with 1 former player
There will be no Hollywood ending for one ex-Los Angeles Lakers player. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Lakers are not interested in taking back big man Julius Randle from the New York Knicks. Randle, a 2021 All-Star, was drafted by the Lakers in 2014 and spent the first four years of his NBA career with them.
Lakers pull off trade for former hated rival
The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off a huge trade that will deliver them one of their former rivals. The Lakers and Utah Jazz are finalizing a deal that will send Patrick Beverley to the Lakers for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Not only is the acquisition of Beverley a big...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stevens addresses Kevin Durant-Jaylen Brown trade rumors
BOSTON -- The Kevin Durant trade saga came to an end Tuesday, with the superstar now willing to move forward with the Brooklyn Nets after demanding a trade earlier this summer. Now life can go on for the rest of the NBA, especially here in Boston.Durant trade rumors and speculation dominated the NBA offseason since the end of June. The Celtics were always at the forefront of those rumors, with Jaylen Brown's name being brought up at every turn. Now that the rumors are over -- at least, for now -- we'll find out if there is any lingering ill...
The Brooklyn Nets Just Made A Huge Announcement
On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced their 2022-23 Classic Edition uniform.
Lakers News: LA Insider Pushes for Buddy Hield-Myles Turner Trade
The Lakers should consider moving to plan B with trade talks with Brooklyn seemingly off
Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In A Pair Of Former NBA Champions
According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Brooklyn Nets could look to sign both Tristan Thompson and/or Markieff Morris ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season.
RELATED PEOPLE
Celtics Officially Sign Bruno Caboclo
At the beginning of August, the Celtics agreed to a training camp deal with Bruno Caboclo. According to Keith Smith of Celtics Blog, the two sides have now officially put pen to paper. The former first-round pick's last NBA stint was with the Rockets, playing six games for them in the 2020-21 ...
Examining How the Celtics Might Manage Their Center Rotation
Last season, Celtics starters Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Robert Williams, and Al Horford boasted the league's highest net rating among lineups that shared the court for at least 25 games, per NBA.com. But with Daniel Theis now in Indiana and Boston's lone center off the bench, Luke ...
FanSided
276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0