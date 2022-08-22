ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal insists his children 'have to get two degrees to get his cheese' even though he's worth $570million - and reveals the surprising Aussie player he rates above all others

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal might have a net worth of more than $570million, but that doesn't mean he's ever had a 'real job' or will give any of his six children free handouts. The 50-year-old former Lakers star has sparked a frenzy since touching down in Australia earlier this week,...
CBS Boston

Stevens addresses Kevin Durant-Jaylen Brown trade rumors

BOSTON -- The Kevin Durant trade saga came to an end Tuesday, with the superstar now willing to move forward with the Brooklyn Nets after demanding a trade earlier this summer. Now life can go on for the rest of the NBA, especially here in Boston.Durant trade rumors and speculation dominated the NBA offseason since the end of June. The Celtics were always at the forefront of those rumors, with Jaylen Brown's name being brought up at every turn. Now that the rumors are over -- at least, for now -- we'll find out if there is any lingering ill...
Inside The Celtics

Celtics Officially Sign Bruno Caboclo

At the beginning of August, the Celtics agreed to a training camp deal with Bruno Caboclo. According to Keith Smith of Celtics Blog, the two sides have now officially put pen to paper. The former first-round pick's last NBA stint was with the Rockets, playing six games for them in the 2020-21 ...
FanSided

FanSided

