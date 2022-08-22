ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Zags women’s soccer plays in Montana tournament

By HERALD SPORTS STAFF
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xVH5w_0hR6K22P00

MISSOULA, MT — Gonzaga women’s soccer played in the Rumble of the Rockies over the weekend, a tournament hosted at the University of Montana. The Bulldogs faced off against Pittsburgh and Creighton, losing 1-0 and drawing 1-1, respectively.

The tournament and regular season began for Gonzaga on Thursday against Pittsburgh. This was the first meeting between the schools on the pitch, and the Panthers took a 1-0 lead in the 57th minute on a strike by senior Amanda West, with Landy Mertz credited for the assist.

Gonzaga out-shot Pittsburgh 17-16 and held a 10-5 advantage on shots on goal. Erin Healy and Sophia Braun had team-highs in shots with four shots each.

The Zags entered a match against Creighton on Sunday, another first-time opponent. Scoring opened in the 21st minute on a cross from senior Kacy Johnston to sophomore Marissa Garcia, who headed the ball in for Gonzaga’s first goal of the 2022 season. Later on, in the 71st minute, Creighton tied the match at 1-1 on a header by Abigail Santana, assisted by Ariana Mondiri.

Gonzaga once again out-shot their opponent, this time by a 24-11 difference. They also held a 6-4 advantage on shots on goal.

Gonzaga will open their home schedule against Oregon on Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. This will be the third time that the Ducks will head to Luger Field and the first time in more than 15 years. Oregon won its opening game against New Mexico State 2-0 and tied 1-1 to San Francisco.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gonzaga Bulletin

Women’s Basketball Head Coach Lisa Fortier to join Butte College HOF

Gonzaga University Women’s Basketball Head Coach Lisa Fortier is set to join her third Hall of Fame after it was announced last Thursday that she is a member of the 2022 Butte College Athletic HOF Class. The Sept. 16 induction will come roughly two years after Fortier received the...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Pickleball Playground opens as Spokane’s designated destination to play America’s fastest-growing sport

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s the fastest growing sport in America, the official state sport of Washington and one of three activities that could lower your risk of an early death according to a new health study. You can play pickleball anywhere, but there’s a new dedicated facility for it here in Spokane. Pickleball Playground, located at 10505 N Newport Hwy,...
SPOKANE, WA
AdWeek

Kirstin O’Connor Joins KXLY in Spokane as Evening Anchor

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Kirstin O’Connor has joined Spokane ABC affiliate KXLY as an anchor. O’Connor will anchor at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. with...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Sports
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Montana Sports
Missoula, MT
Sports
City
Missoula, MT
Local
Washington Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Montana State
Gonzaga Bulletin

New downtown stadium comes to life ahead of 2023 unveiling

Summer in Spokane has two guarantees: heat and construction. It’s the time of year when road maintenance crews and contractors revamp worn-down streets and buildings as temperatures hover around triple digits from July well into August. Spokanites understand the work must be done, but the seemingly endless detours can be annoying when commuting.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

One last round of storms tonight – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Thunderstorms in the Inland Northwest will continue to rumble across the northern Washington mountains and Idaho Panhandle regions through midnight. Some storms will come with gusty winds and hail. Almost all storms tonight will have a lot of lightning, similar to what we saw on Wednesday. This...
SPOKANE, WA
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Spokane 2022

Known for being the birthplace of Bing Crosby, Father’s Day and for providing a backdrop to a famous rap song (Macklemore’s Downtown was filmed here), Spokane – often nicknamed The Lilac City due to its many purple blooms – is Washington state’s second biggest community.
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Mexico State#Rockies#Zags#The University Of Montana#Bulldogs
KXLY

More thunderstorms possible this evening and overnight – Kris

It’s been a busy Wednesday for thunderstorms over parts of the Inland Northwest, including north Spokane. The threat of storms will continue through the evening and into early Thursday morning. The storms will be slow-moving and capable of producing especially heavy rain. There’s also still a chance that a few of the storms could become severe over extreme eastern Washington and into the Idaho Panhandle. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH continues for northeastern Washington and the central and northern Idaho Panhandle until 10:00 tonight.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Fun Spokane events you must attend this weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ready for the weekend?. Many events are happening in Spokane this week. Temperatures in the forecast are expected to be in the 80s this weekend, so there are plenty of activities to go around without sweltering in the heat. Attend the Tacos Y Tequila cultural celebration...
SPOKANE, WA
97 Rock

Lots to Love at Spokane’s Delicious Tacos y Tequila Festival

This weekend, 618 W. Main street in Downtown Spokane will be transformed into a vibrant, colorful Hispanic Culture celebration with live music, arts and crafts, and the main attraction: Tacos y Tequila!. Tacos y Tequila runs Saturday August 27th from 1pm to 10pm, and Sunday August 28th from 11am to...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Creighton University
NewsBreak
Soccer
KXLY

Clear and quiet Monday night, but storms return in the forecast – Kris

For the first time in a week, we managed to stay below 90° today in Spokane! It was 89°. Well, there is cooler weather coming by the weekend, but in the meantime, get ready for another hot day. Expect a high Tuesday of 90° with blue skies and sunshine. There is a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the mountains of northeast Washington and North Idaho. However, we will have a quiet day in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene.
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Fire restrictions increased in eastern WA

SPOKANE, Wash.- According to a press release, the Spokane District of the Bureau of Land Management has added the prohibition of the discharge of firearms to its existing fire restriction order. The fire use restriction order prohibiting campfires, off-road vehicles, and smoking has been expanded to include these eastern Washington...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

After losing their son, Spokane parents start Kellen Cares to help youths and families struggling with mental health

In many ways, the Ericksons had gotten their son, Kellen, all the help they could. After Kellen reached out to his parents, Kimber and Mike, during his junior year at Ferris High School to say he was struggling with depression and anxiety, they got him into therapy, and he was able to get medication. Things seemed to get somewhat back on track as his senior year started. He enjoyed his time in basketball and soccer, and he continued to enjoy the things he was known for, including his love of animals and hanging out with friends.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

VIDEO: More scattered thunderstorms Thursday

Since Monday, scattered thunderstorms have peppered in Inland Northwest and the same weather system - a cut off low pressure - is still moving through the Inland Northwest today. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms have already developed during the early morning hours around Spokane Valley and Sandpoint. But like...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
3K+
Followers
147
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy