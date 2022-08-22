WATCH: Billy Strings Talks About the ‘Magic’ of Music and Songwriting After His ‘Austin City Limits’ Debut

Read full article on original website
WATCH: Little Big Town Delivers Powerful Performance of Miranda Lambert’s ‘The House That Built Me’
Miranda Lambert received the Triple Crown Award from ACM Honors at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Wednesday. The award was given because the “Actin’ Up” singer earned New Artist of the Year, Best New Female Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year throughout her career. It’s something that’s only been done seven times. Merle Haggard, Micky Gilly, Barbara Mandrell, Brooks & Dunn, Kenny Chesney, Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean are pretty good company.
Nikki Lane Releases New Single ‘Born Tough’ and Readies a Headlining Tour
Nikki Lane’s fourth studio album Denim & Diamonds drops on September 23rd via New West Records. It’s less than a month away, but for Lane’s fans, it feels like forever. This is the South Carolina native’s first new record since 2017’s Highway Queen, and it has been an incredibly long five years.
Noah Cyrus Releases New Song Inspired By Parents Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus
The Cyrus family is full of talent. Recently, Noah Cyrus, daughter of Billy Ray and Tish, wrote a song that is inspired by her parents’ relationship. Cyrus dropped the song “Every Beginning Ends” as a part of her new album, “The Hardest Part.” As the song title describes, every beginning has an end. Tish and Billy Ray divorced after nearly 30 years of marriage.
Trace Adkins Reveals He Had Doctors Reattach His Finger After a Drilling Accident So He Could Play Guitar
Trace Adkins released his debut album in 1996. Since then he’s released 11 more albums and half a dozen greatest hits records. Adkins has notched more than 20 singles on the Billboard country chart and took a handful of those to number one. Additionally, Trace rode his musical success into an acting career. He’s appeared in several films and will star in the upcoming Fox drama Monarch. However, he didn’t just show up in Nashville one day and decide to be a star. The Louisiana native poured everything he had into his music while still working regular jobs before he hit the big time. To say he was dedicated to the dream would be an understatement.
Margo Price Releases New Single, Premieres ‘Runaway Horses’ Podcast
It’s a busy day for Margo Price. The Nashville-based singer-songwriter dropped a new single “Been to the Mountain” along with a video. Additionally, Price’s new Sonos Radio podcast Runaway Horses premiered today. Margo Price Searches for Freedom with Her New Single. Let’s start by checking out...
Kelsea Ballerini Rocks Shania Twain’s Iconic 1999 Grammy’s Dress at ACM Honors
Kelsea Ballerini performed at the ACM Honors on Wednesday. The star-studded event took place at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. It celebrates remarkable milestones and achievements in country music. Among the honorees was iconic pop crossover sensation Shania Twain. Kelsea wanted to pay tribute to her “hero” to mark the occasion, so she called on a favor from the Grammy Museum. The “HEARTFIRST” singer borrowed the famous gown that Shania wore to the 1999 Grammys. Check out photos from the event that Kelsea Ballerini shared below.
Outsider-Approved New Albums for August 26, 2022
I’m just going to come out and say it, August has been an incredible month for new music. So far, we’ve got new albums from Forrest McCurren, Early James, Wade Bowen, Kelsey Waldon, and an incredible tribute to John Anderson. This week brings us some old-school country music, some rock, a dash of Americana, and more.
‘Criminal Minds’ Star Aisha Tyler Teases ‘One Hell of Ride’ in Behind the Scenes Season 16 Video
Actress Aisha Tyler, who plays Tara Lewis on Criminal Minds, is giving the show’s dedicated fan base a little sneak peek. While Tyler is pretty short or sly when it comes to details, one thing we do know is that people want to see the show. It will pop up again on the streaming service Paramount Plus. Well, let’s get to what Tyler is saying here to the many fans out there. With more than 1 million fans following the show’s Twitter account, there’s bound to be one or two who will find this quite interesting.
‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Tori Anderson Pays Tribute To Costar Jason Antoon
The hit NCIS spinoff NCIS: Hawai’i has only run for one season. But fans already have their favorite characters. Tori Anderson plays Special Agent Kate Whistler. Season one ended on a high for the character when she rekindled her romance with junior field agent Lucy Tara, played by Yasmine Al-Bustami.
‘The Voice’ Finalist Wendy Moten Opens Up About Her Surprisingly Accomplished Music Career
Wendy Moten has been touring with Vince Gill since 2016. She’s naturally evolved from background singer into a focal point of his live performances. During his Ryman Auditorium residency this summer, Moten shifted to the forefront of the stage and took the microphone. Gill fell in behind her and took over her role. She was a finalist on the last season of The Voice. The 57-year-old performed a slew of classics along the way. She covered everyone from The Beatles to Aretha Franklin; from Dolly Parton to Marvin Gaye.
‘America’s Got Talent’: Simon Cowell Calls This Incredible Performance ‘Best Closure of the Show’
This season of America’s Got Talent is bringing some of the best performers in the show’s entire history. Tuesday’s live episode brought a moment that will surely be talked about for years to come. A star-making performance from 14-year-old Sara James. The teen from Poland performed a...
‘The Voice’ Star Wendy Moten Speaks Out About Upcoming Shows in the Ryman With Vince Gill
Following her recent performance as a backup-singer-turned-special-guest for Vince Gill’s Ryman Auditorium residency, The Voice star Wendy Moten speaks out about upcoming shows at the famous Nashville venue. During a recent interview with Taste of Country, former The Voice finalist said that she made it a goal to“soak up”...
WATCH: Kelsea Ballerini Honors Shania Twain With ‘Man, I Feel Like a Woman’ Performance at ACM Honors
Shania Twain received the ACM Poets Award at the 15th Annual ACM Honors on Wednesday. The event took place at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. It recognized a handful or artists for remarkable achievements and milestones. Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen and Chris Stapleton were a few of the other country megastars spotlighted.
Jon Pardi Reveals He’s Working on a Song With Luke Bryan
Jon Pardi is quickly reaching the country music titan status of folks like Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton. And he’s enlisting another one for an upcoming track. Luke Bryan will appear on an upcoming track alongside Pardi. “Me and Luke got one coming out,” Jon Pardi tells...
‘Full House’ Star John Stamos Recalled the First Time He Ever Performed With The Beach Boys
John Stamos has made a successful second career out of playing with his musical heroes, the iconic Beach Boys. Stamos bills himself as an “Ex Teen Idol” on his Instagram. However, the Full House star also frequently plays with his fellow Ex Teen Idols, the Beach Boys. Stamos is an accomplished musician, featuring his skills frequently on Full House. Since the 80s, he’s made multiple concert appearances as the drummer for the Beach Boys. Perhaps Stamos’ most high-profile moment with the legendary group is in the 1988 video for “Kokomo“.
