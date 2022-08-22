WATCH: Billy Strings Talks About the ‘Magic’ of Music and Songwriting After His ‘Austin City Limits’ Debut

Trace Adkins released his debut album in 1996. Since then he’s released 11 more albums and half a dozen greatest hits records. Adkins has notched more than 20 singles on the Billboard country chart and took a handful of those to number one. Additionally, Trace rode his musical success into an acting career. He’s appeared in several films and will star in the upcoming Fox drama Monarch. However, he didn’t just show up in Nashville one day and decide to be a star. The Louisiana native poured everything he had into his music while still working regular jobs before he hit the big time. To say he was dedicated to the dream would be an understatement.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO