Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union speak out on mind-boggling 489,000-gallon drought restriction violations
There’s an unprecedented water crisis in Southern California right now, and clearly, NBA power couple Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union aren’t doing much to help out. As a matter of fact, the Wade household in Hidden Hills has been identified as one of the biggest violators of the stern restrictions that have been implemented by […] The post Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union speak out on mind-boggling 489,000-gallon drought restriction violations appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade
It’s all but official. Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook are set to be teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that LA has come to terms on a trade with the Utah Jazz acquiring the spitfire guard in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Lakers and Jazz are expected to finalize […] The post Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Lakers embarrassed themselves with Talen Horton-Tucker trade when they could’ve had Kyle Lowry
The Los Angeles Lakers are finally trading Talen Horton-Tucker, but not for a return that they would have expected 17 months ago. Los Angeles is sending THT along with Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz in exchange for veteran guard Patrick Beverley. It was a straight swap with no picks involved, a move that certainly makes sense for Lakers at this moment in time. For a team that has collapsed multiple times in games during the past season, they certainly need that gritty attitude that Pat Bev brings.
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Says He Was Shocked To Hear That Larry Bird Was Jealous Of Him Winning A Title As A Rookie: "He Admitted He Was Jealous, Which Really Shocked Me, Because He Never Ever Showed It Back Then."
Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were the two defining figures of the NBA in the 1980s. Their iconic rivalry elevated the league to another level as they battled it out on the biggest stage of the sport. What set the stage for their rivalry in the league was that the two had also faced off in the NCAA title game in 1979, where Magic came out on top, as Michigan State beat out Indiana State.
NBA・
Warriors’ Draymond Green fires message to Lakers star LeBron James’ haters
LeBron James and his new piece of jewelry got quite a few reactions on social media. In case you missed it, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar decided to get a diamond-laced version of his own logo installed on one of his teeth. Yes, you read that right, and here are...
Lakers projected lineup, rotation after trading for Patrick Beverley
The Lakers shook things up on Thursday night when they traded for Patrick Beverley. On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz struck a deal for Patrick Beverley that was fertile ground for memes and reactions given the lack of amicability between Russell Westbrook and Pat Bev. Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson are the outgoing pieces for the Lakers, meaning the Lakers rotation will look a little bit different moving forward.
Yardbarker
James Worthy Reveals The Truth About Patrick Beverley: "There Were Players That You Hated To Play Against, But Would Love To Have Them On Your Team."
The Los Angeles Lakers went 33-49 during the 2021-22 season, missing the play-in tournament. It is clear that this was a disappointing outcome for a team that was slated as a championship contender at the beginning of the year. It is clear that the Los Angeles Lakers are trying to...
lakersnation.com
Lakers Rumors: Kevin Durant Wants Nets To Sign Carmelo Anthony But They’re Not Interested
After the first wave of free agency, the NBA transaction period essentially went quiet as everyone waited to see what the Brooklyn Nets would do with Kevin Durant after the superstar requested a trade. But ultimately, after weeks of trade talks and negotiations, Durant won’t be going anywhere as the...
sneakernews.com
Jordan 4 “Red Thunder” And More Restocking On Jordan SNKRS Reserve
Another restock on the SNKRS App in the form of the sporadically scheduled Jordan SNKRS Reserve is scheduled to go down today at 11am ET. Among the available pairs arriving exclusively through the SNKRKS App is the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Red Thunder”, Air Jordan 3 Retro “Pine Green”, Air Jordan 6 Retro Low “Lunar New Year”, Air Jordan 5 Retro “Green Bean”, Air Jordan 3 Retro “Cardinal Red”, and Air Jordan 5 Retro “Racer Blue”.
hypebeast.com
Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 OG "Chicago"
Part of Jordan Brand‘s Holiday 2022 collection, the Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” serves as a retro of the original 1986 release. Sported by Michael Jordan during the early years of his basketball career, the shoe expresses the classic mix of “White/Varsity Red/Black.”. The Air Jordan...
Lakers trade Talen Horton-Tucker, Stanley Johnson to Jazz for Patrick Beverley
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a trade! But not one involving Russell Westbrook. According to various reports, the Lakers will acquire veteran point guard Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. It’s a straight-up transaction— no draft picks are involved. THT + Johnson seems like a lot […] The post Lakers trade Talen Horton-Tucker, Stanley Johnson to Jazz for Patrick Beverley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Comments On LeBron James Potentially Breaking His Scoring Record: "I'll Be Very Happy For Him... The Game Will Always Improve When Records Like That Are Broken."
LeBron James is one of the greatest players ever, and there is no doubt that he has a case for being the best all-around player that we have ever seen. He has almost no weaknesses offensively and is a stout defender as well. Next season, it is possible that LeBron...
thecomeback.com
48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash
Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
NFL・
Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In A Pair Of Former NBA Champions
According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Brooklyn Nets could look to sign both Tristan Thompson and/or Markieff Morris ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season.
Illinois basketball new playing style has been 'not far from our mindset for a couple years now'
CHAMPAIGN — The thought of how to change the way Illinois basketball played hasn’t been far from Brad Underwood’s mind over the course of the last 18 months. It couldn’t be. The Illini were always going to have to change. These days, college basketball teams exist in perpetual states of change. The concept boiled down to when, not if, and Underwood just had to be ready.
AdWeek
WMAQ Chicago Names Samantha Rivera Sports Anchor and Reporter
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Samantha Rivera has been named sports anchor and reporter for Chicago NBC owned station WMAQ. “As a Chicagoland native, Samantha is passionate...
Angels give Blue Jays even more home field advantage down the stretch
Angels give Blue Jays even more home-field advantage down the stretch. Despite having the likes of Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout who are, arguably the best two players in all of baseball, the Los Angeles Angels are far from a playoff contender. They are 16 games out of a playoff spot and they already fired manager Joe Maddon earlier this year. They are heading to Toronto this weekend to face the Toronto Blue Jays, who are in the exact opposite spot.
MLB rumors: Predicting the next 5 young stars to sign contract extensions
After seeing both Michael Harris II and Julio Rodriguez sign long-term extensions, which young MLB stars will be the next to ink big contracts?. Just in the past month alone, two of baseball’s brightest young stars in Braves rookie outfielder Michael Harris II and, as of Friday, Mariners rookie sensation Julio Rodriguez have signed long-term contract extensions with their respective teams.
MLB・
Comments / 0