Chicago, IL

ClutchPoints

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union speak out on mind-boggling 489,000-gallon drought restriction violations

There’s an unprecedented water crisis in Southern California right now, and clearly, NBA power couple Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union aren’t doing much to help out. As a matter of fact, the Wade household in Hidden Hills has been identified as one of the biggest violators of the stern restrictions that have been implemented by […] The post Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union speak out on mind-boggling 489,000-gallon drought restriction violations appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade

It’s all but official. Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook are set to be teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that LA has come to terms on a trade with the Utah Jazz acquiring the spitfire guard in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Lakers and Jazz are expected to finalize […] The post Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

The Lakers embarrassed themselves with Talen Horton-Tucker trade when they could’ve had Kyle Lowry

The Los Angeles Lakers are finally trading Talen Horton-Tucker, but not for a return that they would have expected 17 months ago. Los Angeles is sending THT along with Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz in exchange for veteran guard Patrick Beverley. It was a straight swap with no picks involved, a move that certainly makes sense for Lakers at this moment in time. For a team that has collapsed multiple times in games during the past season, they certainly need that gritty attitude that Pat Bev brings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson Says He Was Shocked To Hear That Larry Bird Was Jealous Of Him Winning A Title As A Rookie: "He Admitted He Was Jealous, Which Really Shocked Me, Because He Never Ever Showed It Back Then."

Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were the two defining figures of the NBA in the 1980s. Their iconic rivalry elevated the league to another level as they battled it out on the biggest stage of the sport. What set the stage for their rivalry in the league was that the two had also faced off in the NCAA title game in 1979, where Magic came out on top, as Michigan State beat out Indiana State.
NBA
Chicago, IL
Illinois Sports
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
FanSided

Lakers projected lineup, rotation after trading for Patrick Beverley

The Lakers shook things up on Thursday night when they traded for Patrick Beverley. On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz struck a deal for Patrick Beverley that was fertile ground for memes and reactions given the lack of amicability between Russell Westbrook and Pat Bev. Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson are the outgoing pieces for the Lakers, meaning the Lakers rotation will look a little bit different moving forward.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lonzo Ball
Anthony Davis
Jabari Parker
Patrick Beverley
Kendrick Nunn
Nazr Mohammed
Demar Derozan
Alex Caruso
Dwyane Wade
Derrick Rose
Zach Lavine
Coby White
Ayo Dosunmu
sneakernews.com

Jordan 4 “Red Thunder” And More Restocking On Jordan SNKRS Reserve

Another restock on the SNKRS App in the form of the sporadically scheduled Jordan SNKRS Reserve is scheduled to go down today at 11am ET. Among the available pairs arriving exclusively through the SNKRKS App is the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Red Thunder”, Air Jordan 3 Retro “Pine Green”, Air Jordan 6 Retro Low “Lunar New Year”, Air Jordan 5 Retro “Green Bean”, Air Jordan 3 Retro “Cardinal Red”, and Air Jordan 5 Retro “Racer Blue”.
BASKETBALL
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 OG "Chicago"

Part of Jordan Brand‘s Holiday 2022 collection, the Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” serves as a retro of the original 1986 release. Sported by Michael Jordan during the early years of his basketball career, the shoe expresses the classic mix of “White/Varsity Red/Black.”. The Air Jordan...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ClutchPoints

Lakers trade Talen Horton-Tucker, Stanley Johnson to Jazz for Patrick Beverley

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a trade! But not one involving Russell Westbrook. According to various reports, the Lakers will acquire veteran point guard Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. It’s a straight-up transaction— no draft picks are involved. THT + Johnson seems like a lot […] The post Lakers trade Talen Horton-Tucker, Stanley Johnson to Jazz for Patrick Beverley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
NFL
247Sports

Illinois basketball new playing style has been 'not far from our mindset for a couple years now'

CHAMPAIGN — The thought of how to change the way Illinois basketball played hasn’t been far from Brad Underwood’s mind over the course of the last 18 months. It couldn’t be. The Illini were always going to have to change. These days, college basketball teams exist in perpetual states of change. The concept boiled down to when, not if, and Underwood just had to be ready.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
AdWeek

WMAQ Chicago Names Samantha Rivera Sports Anchor and Reporter

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Samantha Rivera has been named sports anchor and reporter for Chicago NBC owned station WMAQ. “As a Chicagoland native, Samantha is passionate...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Angels give Blue Jays even more home field advantage down the stretch

Angels give Blue Jays even more home-field advantage down the stretch. Despite having the likes of Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout who are, arguably the best two players in all of baseball, the Los Angeles Angels are far from a playoff contender. They are 16 games out of a playoff spot and they already fired manager Joe Maddon earlier this year. They are heading to Toronto this weekend to face the Toronto Blue Jays, who are in the exact opposite spot.
ANAHEIM, CA
FanSided

MLB rumors: Predicting the next 5 young stars to sign contract extensions

After seeing both Michael Harris II and Julio Rodriguez sign long-term extensions, which young MLB stars will be the next to ink big contracts?. Just in the past month alone, two of baseball’s brightest young stars in Braves rookie outfielder Michael Harris II and, as of Friday, Mariners rookie sensation Julio Rodriguez have signed long-term contract extensions with their respective teams.
MLB
FanSided

FanSided

